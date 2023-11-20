You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 92 | Tenkara, Ultrarunning, and Performance Minimalism
Episode 92 | Tenkara, Ultrarunning, and Performance Minimalism

Episode Sponsor

Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Tenkara USA, America’s first and oldest producer of high-quality tenkara rods that reflect the simplicity and beauty of backcountry fly fishing. Backpacking Light Podcast listeners can enjoy 15% off your entire order with the coupon code BPTUSA15 at tenkarausa.com.

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast we’re going to talk about a very unique way to enjoy tenkara fly fishing in the backcountry, and the idea of minimalism vs. performance minimalism.

Interview with Bryon Powell

Our guest this week is Bryon Powell. We don’t even know where to start with Bryon, he has been an Unlimited Member in the Backpacking Light Community since – get this – October, 2007 – more than 16 years! He’s one of the most inspiring people we’ve ever had the privilege of interviewing. Bryon’s the founding editor of irunfar.com and currently calls Silverton, Colorado, his home. He has a very, very long list of trail running and ultrarunning accolades, and is also a very accomplished backpacking and fastpacking practitioner. But what interests us the most about Bryon is his passion for backcountry fly fishing, and specifically, for tenkara fly fishing, and the extent to which he blends fly fishing and long-distance backcountry travel not only to maximize his enjoyment of vast wilderness landscapes, but his enjoyment of the fisheries that they harbor.

Bryon Powell:

John Geer:

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
  • Chase Jordan - Producer
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

