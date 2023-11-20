Episode 92 | Tenkara, Ultrarunning, and Performance Minimalism
Summary
In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast we’re going to talk about a very unique way to enjoy tenkara fly fishing in the backcountry, and the idea of minimalism vs. performance minimalism.
In this Episode:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- November 19th Newsletter – Minimalism vs. Performance Minimalism
- Maggie Lewis / Meld Studio Co.
Interview with Bryon Powell
Our guest this week is Bryon Powell. We don’t even know where to start with Bryon, he has been an Unlimited Member in the Backpacking Light Community since – get this – October, 2007 – more than 16 years! He’s one of the most inspiring people we’ve ever had the privilege of interviewing. Bryon’s the founding editor of irunfar.com and currently calls Silverton, Colorado, his home. He has a very, very long list of trail running and ultrarunning accolades, and is also a very accomplished backpacking and fastpacking practitioner. But what interests us the most about Bryon is his passion for backcountry fly fishing, and specifically, for tenkara fly fishing, and the extent to which he blends fly fishing and long-distance backcountry travel not only to maximize his enjoyment of vast wilderness landscapes, but his enjoyment of the fisheries that they harbor.
Featured Products
- Tenkara USA tenkara fly rods and gear
- Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Hoody
- Timmermade SUL 0.75 Sweater
- Gossamer Gear Whisper Shelter
- Tenkara USA Hane Rod (Bryon’s Pick for Backcountry Use)
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Philosophy: How We Talk About Ultralight
- Gear Guides that Focus on Performance Minimalism: Publisher’s Gear Guide & REI Gear Guide
- Tenkara Gear: Tenkara Fishing Rods and Gear for Backpacking
- Tenkara Skills: Backcountry Tenkara Fishing Online Course
- Organization: Running Rivers
