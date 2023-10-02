LIVESTREAM: Members-Only Office Hours • Thursday, August 28 @ 6 PM US MDT

Podcast Episode October 2, 2023

Episode 89 | Fall Layering Systems

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we are going to talk about fall layering systems.


In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Gear Recommendations for Fall Layering Systems

Early Fall (September/October – warmer temperatures):

Late Fall (October/November/December – colder temperatures):

Episode 89 | Fall Layering Systems

  • Oct 2, 2023 at 2:55 am #3790320
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 89 | Fall Layering Systems

    In episode 89 of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we are going to talk about fall layering systems.

    Oct 2, 2023 at 5:57 am #3790322
    Ken Larson
    BPL Member

    @kenlarson

    Locale: Western Michigan

    QUESTIONS:

    1.)  What SIZE SUL .75 Down Sweater do you wear compared to the normal sweater/jackets & upper clothing you wear?

    2.)  Do you find getting it over your head a LITTLE  difficult without a zipper AND would like a larger circumference opening or zipper to aid ?

    3.)  Did you size up the heck dimension when you purchased the SUL?

    4.) Did size up the SUL SIZE to your NORMAL body sizing to accommodate putting it on and taking it off the sweater?

    5.)  Do you find anything you would do differently in the sizing or fit of the SUL?

    Thanks, and your presentations are extremely well done!!

    Oct 2, 2023 at 7:37 am #3790326
    Terran Terran
    BPL Member

    @terran

    A few dollars more than Darn Tough.

    https://thebuffalowoolco.com/collections/rtw-socks/products/trekker-boot-socks

