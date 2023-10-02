Episode 89 | Fall Layering Systems
Listen
Summary
In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we are going to talk about fall layering systems.
In this Episode:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- Upcoming Live Course – Basecamp Fall Cohort begins October 11th!
- September 17, 2023 Newsletter (see the Gossamer Gear Whisper comments)
- Check out our review and video of the Gossamer Gear Whisper.
- Sign up for the Newsletter.
- Become a Backpacking Light Member.
- Follow us on elsewhere on the web: YouTube | Instagram | Facebook
Gear Recommendations for Fall Layering Systems
Early Fall (September/October – warmer temperatures):
- trekking shirt: Outdoor Vitals Tern Hoody
- trekking pants: Patagonia Quandary Pants
- shoes: Altra Lone Peak
- socks: Darn Tough Light Hiking Socks
- gaiters: Outdoor Research Bugout Ferrosi Thru Gaiters
- rain jacket: Rab Phantom Waterproof Pull-On Jacket
- rain pants: ZPacks Vertice pants
- insulating jacket: Timmermade SUL 0.75 Down Sweater
- hat: ZPacks Fleece Beanie Hat and Half Buff
- warm gloves: Columbia Fast Trek Fleece Gloves
Late Fall (October/November/December – colder temperatures):
- trekking shirt: Brynje Super-Thermo Mesh Short Sleeve Shirt under Finetrack Elemental Long Sleeve Shirt
- trekking pants: Patagonia Men’s R1 Daily Bottoms
- shoes: Altra Lone Peak All-Wthr Mid 2
- socks: Darn Tough Boot Socks
- gaiters: Outdoor Research Rocky Mountain High Gaiters
- rain jacket: Montbell Versalite Rain Jacket
- rain pants: Arc’teryx Alpha Pants
- fleece layer: Senchi Designs Merlin Hoodie
- insulating jacket: Enlightened Equipment Torrid APEX Hooded Jacket
- insulating pants: Enlightened Equipment Torrid APEX Pants
- hat: ZPacks Fleece Beanie Hat and Half Buff
- warm gloves: Columbia Fast Trek Fleece Gloves
- rain mitts: REI Minimalist GTX Mittens 2.0
Submit a Tip, Trick, or Question
Share your tips, tricks, and questions on the podcast – submit it via email to [email protected].
Related Content
- Courses: Backpacking Light Basecamp Fall Cohort
- Courses: Lightweight Backpacking in Inclement Conditions
- Podcast: Episode 70 | Fall Backpacking and Cold Feet
- Trip Report: Fall Equinox in the Hyalite Cirque of Montana’s Gallatin Mountains
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Subscribe
- Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS
More Episodes
Feedback, Questions, Tips?
- Submit them via email or Twitter and get featured on our next podcast!
Credits
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
- Chase Jordan - Producer
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
Sponsors
- This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!
Contact
You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -
- Backpacking Light - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
- Ryan Jordan - Instagram | Twitter | WWW
- Chase Jordan - WWW
Disclosure
- Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
Home › Forums › Episode 89 | Fall Layering Systems