Introduction

The Gossamer Gear Whisper is a 1-person, 2-pole, floorless full-perimeter shelter made with Dyneema Composite Fabrics. It includes an attached noseeum mesh netting skirt, is pitched with 7 stakes, and weighs 9.8 oz (280 g).

The Whisper’s most unique features include:

A full perimeter, floorless design that combines a noseeum mesh skirt with an aftermarket ground cloth creates a highly bug-resistant design.

A tall peak and large footprint makes it big enough for tall hikers and large sleeping pads.

A minimalist design that forgoes features found in other tents, such as magnetic door tie-backs, gear storage pockets, and interior mesh doors.

Geometry that provides more room in the sleeping area (to one side of the main pole).

Some flexibility in pitch height without disrupting the shelter geometry or tautness, allowing the user to pitch the shelter a little lower for some wind protection.

Video Review

The following video goes into detail about this style of shelter as well as specifics about the Gossamer Gear Whisper based on my initial experience with the Gossamer Gear while hiking and camping in Colorado’s Roosevelt National Forest and Rocky Mountain National Park in September 2023.

Where to Buy

The Gossamer Gear Whisper was recently manufactured in a limited run of 100 units. Whether or not more will be made after this run is sold out is unknown.

Buy the Gossamer Gear Whisper Here (Gossamer Gear Website)

Photos