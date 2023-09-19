Introduction

The Gossamer Gear Whisper is a 1-person, 2-pole, floorless full-perimeter shelter made with Dyneema Composite Fabrics. It includes an attached noseeum mesh netting skirt, is pitched with 7 stakes, and weighs 9.8 oz (280 g).

The Whisper’s most unique features include:

  • A full perimeter, floorless design that combines a noseeum mesh skirt with an aftermarket ground cloth creates a highly bug-resistant design.
  • A tall peak and large footprint makes it big enough for tall hikers and large sleeping pads.
  • A minimalist design that forgoes features found in other tents, such as magnetic door tie-backs, gear storage pockets, and interior mesh doors.
  • Geometry that provides more room in the sleeping area (to one side of the main pole).
  • Some flexibility in pitch height without disrupting the shelter geometry or tautness, allowing the user to pitch the shelter a little lower for some wind protection.

Video Review

The following video goes into detail about this style of shelter as well as specifics about the Gossamer Gear Whisper based on my initial experience with the Gossamer Gear while hiking and camping in Colorado’s Roosevelt National Forest and Rocky Mountain National Park in September 2023.

YouTube video

Where to Buy

The Gossamer Gear Whisper was recently manufactured in a limited run of 100 units. Whether or not more will be made after this run is sold out is unknown.

Photos

an open umbrella sitting on top of a pile of trash
a blue tent sitting in the middle of a forest
a tent in the middle of a forest
a tent is pitched up in the woods
a white umbrella sitting in the middle of a forest
a tent is pitched up in the woods
a tent with a sleeping bag inside of it
the inside of a tent with a sleeping bag on top of it
a close up of a pair of scissors on a piece of cloth
a close up of an umbrella on the ground
a tent sitting in the middle of a forest
a tent in the woods with a tarp over it
a tent in the middle of a forest
an upside down umbrella sitting in the grass
a white tent sitting in the middle of a forest
a close up of an umbrella with a cord attached to it
a tent pitched up in the woods next to a tree
a tent in the middle of a forest
an inflatable bed in the middle of a field
a tent with a mattress inside of it