Episode 070 | Fall Backpacking & Cold Feet
In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we’re going to talk about how to mitigate cold feet during fall-season backpacking conditions.
- How does backpacking change after the fall equinox?
- What causes cold feet while hiking and backpacking?
- Why is it so hard to keep your feet warm while backpacking in cold temperatures?
- Physiology of foot warmth while hiking vs. in camp.
- Challenges for backpackers with Raynaud’s Disease.
- Strategies to mitigate cold feet – on the trail vs. in camp.
- Stream crossings in the summer vs. fall.
- How to mitigate cold feet with impermeable layers (“bread bags”).
- Evaporative cooling and heat loss from the foot.
- The role of waterproof-breathable shoes.
- How to keep the blood warm in vessels through the ankle.
- How to prevent socks from wicking cold moisture down into your shoe.
- Skills: Wet, Cold Feet When Backpacking: How To Keep Your Feet Dry(er) and Warm(er) in Inclement Weather
- Online Course: Enroll in Backpacking in Inclement Conditions.
