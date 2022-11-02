Podcast Episode November 2, 2022

Episode 070 | Fall Backpacking & Cold Feet

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we’re going to talk about how to mitigate cold feet during fall-season backpacking conditions.

In this Episode:

How does backpacking change after the fall equinox?

What causes cold feet while hiking and backpacking?

Why is it so hard to keep your feet warm while backpacking in cold temperatures?

Physiology of foot warmth while hiking vs. in camp.

Challenges for backpackers with Raynaud’s Disease.

Strategies to mitigate cold feet – on the trail vs. in camp.

Stream crossings in the summer vs. fall.

How to mitigate cold feet with impermeable layers (“bread bags”).

Evaporative cooling and heat loss from the foot.

The role of waterproof-breathable shoes.

How to keep the blood warm in vessels through the ankle.

How to prevent socks from wicking cold moisture down into your shoe.

