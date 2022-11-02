Join us in discussing the new Apple Watch Ultra & iPhone 14 Satellite Features for Backpacking


Podcast Episode November 2, 2022

Episode 070 | Fall Backpacking & Cold Feet

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we’re going to talk about how to mitigate cold feet during fall-season backpacking conditions.

In this Episode:

  • How does backpacking change after the fall equinox?
  • What causes cold feet while hiking and backpacking?
  • Why is it so hard to keep your feet warm while backpacking in cold temperatures?
  • Physiology of foot warmth while hiking vs. in camp.
  • Challenges for backpackers with Raynaud’s Disease.
  • Strategies to mitigate cold feet – on the trail vs. in camp.
  • Stream crossings in the summer vs. fall.
  • How to mitigate cold feet with impermeable layers (“bread bags”).
  • Evaporative cooling and heat loss from the foot.
  • The role of waterproof-breathable shoes.
  • How to keep the blood warm in vessels through the ankle.
  • How to prevent socks from wicking cold moisture down into your shoe.

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
  • Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

