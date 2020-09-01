Podcast 30 | Adam Federman and the ANWR (Part 2)

Stream

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Andrew follows up with Type Investigations journalist Adam Federman to find out what’s new with the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Then, Ryan reads his essay “What is Ultralight Backpacking: How We Talk About Ultralight.”

Outline

Introduction

Adam Federman Interview Link to Adam’s first interview with us Adam catches us up on what we talked about in his prior episode Introduction to Steve Wackowski – who is he, and why does he matter? Porcupine Caribou Herd management Alaskan earthquake Ethics investigation Seismic surveys The power of political appointees Demand for oil and gas right now What’s the future look like?

Andrew talks about his favorite article at BPL right now: Can Wilderness Include Humans?

Ryan reads his essay: What is Ultralight Backpacking: How We Talk About Ultralight.

