Podcast 30 | Adam Federman and the ANWR (Part 2)

Current Events, Podcasts

Stream

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Andrew follows up with Type Investigations journalist Adam Federman to find out what’s new with the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Then, Ryan reads his essay “What is Ultralight Backpacking: How We Talk About Ultralight.”

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
  • Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

