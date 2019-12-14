Podcast 022 | Hypothermia and Frostbite – Treatment and Prevention

Stream
Summary
It may not technically be winter – but snow and temperatures are falling all across the country. To help you stay safe this season, this Backpacking Light SKILLS SHORT centers on frostbite and hypothermia.
Ryan and Andrew kick things off with frostbite: how it occurs medically, how it presents symptomatically, the best ways to prevent it, and how to treat it when it happens.
Next, they run hypothermia through the same treatment.
The guys wrap things up with a brief gear chat and a list of resources to improve your backcountry emergency readiness.
Outline
- Intro
- Frostbite
- What is frostbite (medically and scientifically?)
- What are the symptoms?
- frostnip
- superficial frostbite
- deep frostbite
- When someone should be frostbite aware – and some scenarios that may not be obvious
- How can someone prevent frostbite from occurring?
- Frostbite treatment – superficial and deep
- When to evac?
- Hypothermia
- What is hypothermia (medically and scientifically?)
- drop in body’s core temp
- What are the symptoms?
- The Umbles
- intense shivering -> stop shivering, drowsiness
- When should someone be “hypothermia aware” – in other words, what is the combination of scenarios where hypothermia is most likely to occur?
- What is a hypothermia situation that may not be obvious?
- How can someone prevent hypothermia from occurring?
- Treating minor and severe hypothermia
- And when to evac
- No rapid rewarming!
- What’s Ryan’s favorite few pieces of cold-weather gear he likes right now?
- RBH Designs Vapor Barrier Mitts
- Arc’teryx Proton LT Hoodie
- Down Parka (depends on expected low temperatures in camp)
- 10 to 30 deg F = PhDesigns Yukon K Pullover
- -10 to 20 deg F = Feathered Friends Helios (Hooded)
- Less than 0 deg F = Patagonia Grade VII Parka
- Western Mountaineering Flight Down Pants
- 40 Below Overboots
- What are some good resources to learn more about cold-related illnesses and how to treat them?
Credits
- Backpacking Light – Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan – Director and Host
- Andrew Marshall – Producer, Host, and Editor
- Look for Me in the Mountains – Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
