Podcast 022 | Hypothermia and Frostbite – Treatment and Prevention

It may not technically be winter – but snow and temperatures are falling all across the country. To help you stay safe this season, this Backpacking Light SKILLS SHORT centers on frostbite and hypothermia.

Ryan and Andrew kick things off with frostbite: how it occurs medically, how it presents symptomatically, the best ways to prevent it, and how to treat it when it happens.

Next, they run hypothermia through the same treatment.

The guys wrap things up with a brief gear chat and a list of resources to improve your backcountry emergency readiness.

