Podcast 035 | Les Stroud

In this episode, Ryan and Andrew chat with Survivorman Les Stroud about his new book Wild Outside, children in the outdoors, their parents, the value of nature, and more.
Also in this episode: training and recovery tools, a new stove from Jetboil, and a book that digs deep into the housing crisis in towns that function as outdoor portals.
Outline
Catching Up
- Ryan went on a sub-zero overnighter in a bivy!
- Ryan’s ski set-up: same setup used in this video/field notes article – waxless (fish scale bottom) full metal-edge skis, BC NNN manual bindings, kicker skins, and insulated leather boots.
- Andrew’s been using WHOOP and Training Peaks to gather data and modify behavior.
- Behavior modification.
Gear and New Favorite Things
- Ryan’s been testing the Jetboil Stash but doesn’t find it as impressive in cold windy weather as the MSR Windburner.
- Andrew uses a standalone Mons Peak pot paired with an MSR Pocket Rocket Deluxe in cold windy weather.
- Roger Caffin’s Is a Heat Exchanger Pot Worth the Weight?
- Andrew’s been looking at Appalachian Gear Company products.
- Andrew has also been testing the Inov8 Terraultra G 270.
Les Stroud Interview
- Les’ transformational experience on a backcountry canoe trek in Ontario.
- What Les wants all people to experience in the woods.
- Why a book for young people (Wild Outside) and why right now?
- How Les chose which adventures to include in his book.
- Strong thru-lines that transcend the details of bushcraft.
- Why it’s important to connect to nature.
- Les’ artistic vision.
- Why Les has multiple focuses.
- 5,000 hours into several things.
- How parents are a barrier for children trying to connect to nature.
- How Les’ perspective on conservation has changed over the years.
- Why as parents we are trending towards protecting our children from discomfort.
- How to let your kids experience risk and danger.
- The power of education (for adults).
- Adventure is in the backyard or down the street.
- Sharing the outdoors with people.
- Les’ final thoughts: we are natural things.
Interview Follow-up Conversation
- Experiential education.
- Nature’s benefit to people.
- Crowds and conservation.
- How to educate yourself.
What’s New at BPL?
In the Forums
- The conversation around Mark Wetherington’s review of Billionaire Wilderness.
