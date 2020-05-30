Podcast 027 | Listener Q & A

Stream
Summary
Andrew and Ryan answer questions solicited from the Backpacking Light community on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Covered in this episode:
- Hydrophobic down technology
- Solar panels and battery pack management
- Favorite hiking books and movies
- How to get a good night’s sleep in the backcountry
- Hammock systems
- DCF/eVent fabrics
- Appalachian Trail trip planning
- And more!
Also in this episode:
- Ryan and Andrew catch up on quarantine life
- New favorite gear!
Outline
- Introduction
- Catch up on quarantine life
- Andrew is about to run his first marathon (on trails behind his house)
- Ryan is still working on his fastpacking kit and is going on quick overnighters
- Ryan just took a gnarly trip to Sheep Mountain
- New Favorite Gear
- Questions
- Getting a good night’s sleep
- Climashield Apex as a dew-point migration tool
- Battery banks and MAH
- Hammock Systems
- Kammok Mantis UL
- Hennessy Hammocks
- REI Flash Air Hammock (no longer available)
- Solar panels
- Rechargeable AA and AAA batteries
- Six Moon Designs Lunar Solo
- DCF-eVent shelters
- High winds for tarps
- AT thru-hike planning tools
- The A.T. Guide (the AWOL)
- Guthook Guides
- Cell phones as worn or carried weight
- Realistic base weights and ultralight philosophy
- Hydrophobic down treatments
- Brands that don’t use treated down
- The Gossamer Gear Mariposa vs. the ULA Catalyst
- Scientific basis for zero-drop shoes?
- Andrew is currently testing the Xero Shoes Mesa Trail
- Favorite hiking books and movies
Related Content
- What is Ultralight Backpacking? (How We Talk About Ultralight)
- Biolite Headlamp 200 Review
- Nemo Tensor Insulated Sleeping Pad Review
- Kammok Mantis Hammocks Review
- Six Moon Designs Lunar Solo Review
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Subscribe
- Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Youtube | RSS
Feedback, Questions, Tips?
- Submit them via email or Twitter and get featured on our next podcast!
Credits
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
- Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
Sponsors
- This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!
Contact
You can contact us at podcast@backpackinglight.com, or follow us on social media -