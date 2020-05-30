Podcast 027 | Listener Q & A

Stream

Summary

Andrew and Ryan answer questions solicited from the Backpacking Light community on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Covered in this episode:

Hydrophobic down technology

Solar panels and battery pack management

Favorite hiking books and movies

How to get a good night’s sleep in the backcountry

Hammock systems

DCF/eVent fabrics

Appalachian Trail trip planning

And more!

Also in this episode:

Ryan and Andrew catch up on quarantine life

New favorite gear!

