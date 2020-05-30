Backpacking Light

Pack less. Be more.

You are here: Home / Podcasts / Podcast 027 | Listener Q & A

Podcast 027 | Listener Q & A

by on New Features, Podcasts

Stream

Podcast splash image

Summary

Andrew and Ryan answer questions solicited from the Backpacking Light community on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Covered in this episode:

  • Hydrophobic down technology
  • Solar panels and battery pack management
  • Favorite hiking books and movies
  • How to get a good night’s sleep in the backcountry
  • Hammock systems
  • DCF/eVent fabrics
  • Appalachian Trail trip planning
  • And more!

Also in this episode:

  • Ryan and Andrew catch up on quarantine life
  • New favorite gear!

Outline

Related Content

About the Backpacking Light Podcast

Subscribe

Feedback, Questions, Tips?

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
  • Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Contact

You can contact us at podcast@backpackinglight.com, or follow us on social media -

Comments

Home Forums Podcast 027: Listener Q&A

Viewing 1 post (of 1 total)
Forums are supported by our merchant partners (disclosure)
Login to post (Basic Membership required)
  • Author
    Posts
  • May 30, 2020 at 11:15 am #3650099
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Andrew and Ryan answer questions solicited from the Backpacking Light community on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Covered in this episode:

    Hydrophobic down technology
    Solar panels and battery pack management
    Favorite hiking books and movies
    How to get a good night’s sleep in the backcountry
    Hammock systems
    DCF/eVent fabrics
    Appalachian Trail trip planning
    And more!

  • Author
    Posts
Viewing 1 post (of 1 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Subscribe Right Now

Receive new Members-only content, gain access to 2,000+ articles in the archives, and become a part of the most passionate community of backpacking experts in the world.
Subscribe Now

Follow Us

Call Us

Membership Sales & Support: 406-640-HIKE (406-640-4453) | About