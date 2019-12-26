Podcast 023 | Henry Shires of TarpTent

Stream

Subscribe

Summary

Henry Shires is the President and Founder of Tarptent, a direct-to-consumer, cottage-industry tent manufacturer known for its light, stable, and roomy shelters. In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Andrew chats with Henry about his design philosophy and process, fabrics, Tarptent’s business journey, the importance of taking time away from your company to recharge, and much more.

Outline

Guest introduction – Henry Shires, Founder and President of TarpTent

Henry’s design aesthetic

Story of the first Tarptent Original plans posted on Backpacking.net The book that inspired Henry to start making his own gear.

Henry’s design process and signatures PitchLoc corners Probing the polyhedra Stratospire design Catenary curves

Fabric Why Henry started designing for DCF The BPL DCF Podast Working with DCF Taping The way the fabric is produced (size of the sheets)

Other design challenges Stretch factor of fabrics Failed designs Combining successful design elements Using CAD vs seeing how things work in the real world

Testing designs Usability vs real-world stresses

How a passion for design leads to unique features

The business journey – from first design to present Making the choice to go full-time Early-days struggles Production Sewing in Seattle – pros and cons

Things coming up in 2020 for TarpTent

Direct-to-consumer and why it is important for Henry

Balancing running a business vs actually doing the business

Staffing a cottage business

An experiment with Tyvek fabric!

The future of shelters Henry is concerned about decreasing weight at the cost of performance New fabrics? Always room for new designs (but there’s only so many ways to hold up a tent).

Why it is important for Henry to produce affordable gear (Like the ProTrail)

What Henry views as the future of the cottage industry

Henry’s final thoughts – keep doing it until it isn’t fun anymore Carving out time for hiking Carving out time for family



Related Content

Feedback, Questions, Tips?

Submit them to podcast@backpackinglight.com or Twitter and get featured on our next podcast!

Credits

Backpacking Light – Executive Producer

Ryan Jordan – Director and Host

Andrew Marshall – Producer, Host, and Editor

Henry Shires – Guest

Look for Me in the Mountains – Music Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin). Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana



Sponsors: Help us Keep the Podcast ADVERTISING-FREE!

This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

This episode of the Backpacking Light podcast iis also brought to you by Douglas Fir trees. Douglas Firs: they make it smell like Christmas!

In addition, some of the links on this page may be affiliate links that refer to our partner merchant retailers. If you follow a link and then make a purchase, we receive a small commission which goes a long way towards helping us pay for podcast production, hosting, and bandwidth fees! Thanks for supporting us in this way!

This episode is

Contact

You can contact us at podcast@backpackinglight.com, or follow us on social media –

Backpacking Light – Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Andrew Marshall – Instagram | Twitter | WWW

Ryan Jordan – Instagram | Twitter | WWW

Disclosure

Updated November 7, 2019