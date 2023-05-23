NEW! 2023 Gear Guide to Lightweight Hiking @ REI

Podcast Episode May 22, 2023

Episode 82 | Fabric Repairs in the Backcountry

This episode features fabric repair kits for hiking and backpacking, including various fabric repair scenarios, strategies, and supplies.

Ryan’s fabric repair kit contents:

Ryan’s fabric repair kit. Total weight is 2.4 oz (68 g), and is reduced on shorter solo trips to less than an ounce (28 g) when taking fewer supplies, skipping the duct tape, and packaging the items with first aid supplies (thus leaving the Loksak behind). The scissors double up for first aid tape and bandage cutting. Fabric patches, seam tapes, and glue are matched appropriately to the fabrics used in shelters, sleeping pads, backpacks, and clothing.

Episode 82 | Fabric Repairs in the Backcountry

  • May 22, 2023 at 9:53 pm #3781684
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 82 | Fabric Repairs in the Backcountry

    In this episode, Ryan walks through fabric repair kits for hiking and backpacking, including various fabric repair scenarios, strategies, and supplies.

    May 22, 2023 at 10:31 pm #3781685
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    Curious to know what others do – when you perform fabric repairs in the backcountry, do you try to do a quick and temporary repair there, and then a permanent fix back home, or do you try to do a quality, permanent repair in the backcountry?

