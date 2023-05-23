Episode 82 | Fabric Repairs in the Backcountry
Summary
This episode features fabric repair kits for hiking and backpacking, including various fabric repair scenarios, strategies, and supplies.
In this Episode:
- Live event: Gear Q&A on Tuesday, May 23, 4 PM US MDT
Email newsletter updates
- BPL philosophy for making gear recommendations
- New REI Gear Guide
- News: BLM to consider conservation as a viable land use
- News: GPS watches underestimate trail distances
- Question: what’s the difference between breathability and air permeability?
- Online course library updates: Condensation in Shelters & Tenkara
- Introduction to fabric repair
- Types of gear repairs – punctures, tears, seams, lamination and glue failures, fastener failures, structural (stress-bearing) component failures, hardware failures
- Repair strategies for fabrics – tapes, glues, and sewing
- Fabric repair scenarios – Dyneema Composite Fabrics shelters, rain jackets, sleeping pad punctures, sleeping pad valve stem seams, soft water bottles, backpacks, packrafts
- Ryan’s basic fabric repair kit
- Listener Q&A – noseeum mesh repair, finding pinholes in sleeping pads, repairing sleeping pad holes near seams, tape choices
Featured Products:
More Repair Kits and Supplies: ZPacks • Hyperlite Mountain Gear • Garage Grown Gear • REI
Ryan’s fabric repair kit contents:
- Dyneema Composite Fabric patches with adhesive backing (3 x 2.5-inch squares) – tent repair
- Dyneema Composite Fabric seam tape strips (4 x 5-inch long x 0.75-inch wide) – tent repair
- Tenacious Tape repair patches (2 x nylon for fabrics, 1 x clear tape for water bottles) – sleeping pad, apparel, and water bottle repair
- 4-ft roll duct tape – backpack and packraft repair, first aid
- Tube of Seam Grip WP or AquaSeal FD – water bottle and sleeping pad repair, also to secure patches for major fabric repairs
- 5×4 Loksak bag for storage
- Precision scissors
- ZPacks Sewing Kit
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
More Episodes
