Got a question about backpacking gear as you assemble your ’23 kits and gear lists? Now’s the time to ask it – this live event will be all about gear.
In addition, Backpacking Light Publisher Ryan Jordan will discuss some of the gear he’s using in ’23, with updated recommendations in the categories of minimalist, high-performance, comfortable, and budget-friendly gear across the following categories:
- Backpacks
- Shelters
- Sleeping Bags & Quilts
- Sleeping Pads
- Cooking & Stoves
- Hydration & Water Treatment
- Rain Jackets
- Insulating Clothing
- Footwear
- Trekking Poles
We’ll close the event with a live Q&A. Submit your questions in the live chat below.
- Event Description: The Gear Show (Q&A)
- Livestream Date and Time: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 4 PM US Mountain Time
The live version of this event will be available to the public. The recorded version of the event will be available to the public the week following the event. After that, Unlimited Members will have access to the event as part of their membership.
