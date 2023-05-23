Description

Got a question about backpacking gear as you assemble your ’23 kits and gear lists? Now’s the time to ask it – this live event will be all about gear.

In addition, Backpacking Light Publisher Ryan Jordan will discuss some of the gear he’s using in ’23, with updated recommendations in the categories of minimalist, high-performance, comfortable, and budget-friendly gear across the following categories:

Backpacks

Shelters

Sleeping Bags & Quilts

Sleeping Pads

Cooking & Stoves

Hydration & Water Treatment

Rain Jackets

Insulating Clothing

Footwear

Trekking Poles

We’ll close the event with a live Q&A. Submit your questions in the live chat below.

About the Event & Access Info

Event Description: The Gear Show (Q&A)

The Gear Show (Q&A) Livestream Date and Time: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 4 PM US Mountain Time

Access Info The live version of this event will be available to the public. The recorded version of the event will be available to the public the week following the event. After that, Unlimited Members will have access to the event as part of their membership.

