You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 78 | Stove System Performance (Flame Power vs. Fuel Efficiency)
Podcast Episode March 20, 2023

Episode 78 | Stove System Performance (Flame Power vs. Fuel Efficiency)

In this episode, we’re going to address stove system performance and specifically, flame power versus fuel efficiency.
In this Episode:

  • The Gear Swap turns 20 this year – Watch the Video!
  • The new Backcountry Tenkara Fishing Masterclass will be offered live on March 28 at 6-8 PM US MDT – enrollment opens on March 21 – sign up for the newsletter to get notified.
  • What’s the difference between stoves vs. stove systems vs. cook kits?
  • The fundamental characteristics of STOVE performance are NOT boil time and fuel consumption.
  • How are burn rate, energy density, and flame power related?
  • Why is high flame power so important?
  • Why is low burn rate important?
  • How StoveBench is used to evaluate stove performance.
  • Why a stress test will reveal more about a stove than a kitchen counter test.
  • Showdown: MSR Pocket Rocket Deluxe vs. Soto Amicus.
  • Mar 20, 2023 at 5:00 am #3776379
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 78 | Stove System Performance (Flame Power vs. Fuel Efficiency)

    In this episode, we’re going to address stove system performance and specifically, flame power vs. fuel efficiency.

    Mar 20, 2023 at 9:42 am #3776384
    Jon Fong / Flat Cat Gear
    BPL Member

    @jonfong

    Locale: FLAT CAT GEAR

    In fair weather conditions, all stoves can perform pretty well: 6g-8g fuel consumption to boil 500 ml of tap water. You may have to dial in the burn rate (power output), but it can be done. As you stated, specifications are not very helpful in gauging if a stove will meet your needs. The real difference is when stove systems are stressed: wind, temperature, water volume. This is where you can determine if your stove is a fair-weather stove or robust.

    With respect to wind, some clues can be ascertained by the geometry of the stove in particular the burner head. In my experience, the Pocket Rocket Deluxe and the Soto WindMaster have been to 2 most wind robust canister topped stoves, with an edge given to the Soto WindMaster. Interestingly, the burner to pot distance on the WindMaster is less than the Pocket Rocket Deluxe (0.27” compared to 0.34”). The worst performing stove has been the BRS 3000t. The burner to pot distance is closer to double the gap of the Pocket Rocket Deluxe.  My 2 cents.

