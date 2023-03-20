Episode 78 | Stove System Performance (Flame Power vs. Fuel Efficiency)
In this episode, we’re going to address stove system performance and specifically, flame power versus fuel efficiency.
In this Episode:
- The Gear Swap turns 20 this year – Watch the Video!
- The new Backcountry Tenkara Fishing Masterclass will be offered live on March 28 at 6-8 PM US MDT – enrollment opens on March 21 – sign up for the newsletter to get notified.
- What’s the difference between stoves vs. stove systems vs. cook kits?
- The fundamental characteristics of STOVE performance are NOT boil time and fuel consumption.
- How are burn rate, energy density, and flame power related?
- Why is high flame power so important?
- Why is low burn rate important?
- How StoveBench is used to evaluate stove performance.
- Why a stress test will reveal more about a stove than a kitchen counter test.
- Showdown: MSR Pocket Rocket Deluxe vs. Soto Amicus.
- Upright Canister Stove Reviews, StoveBench Tests, and Gear Guide
