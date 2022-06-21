Podcast Episode June 21, 2022

Episode 63 | BPL Author Spotlight: Staff Writer Mark Wetherington

Summary

In this episode, Andrew chats with Backpacking Light Staff writer Mark Wetherington. Mark began backpacking in 2007 as a student at the University of Kentucky, and since then he’s been exploring the southeast and the west on foot, bicycle, and skis. Mark’s writing has appeared in Backpacker Magazine and Trail Groove Magazine in addition to Backpacking Light.

Andrew and Mark chat about backpacking in the southeast, Mark’s love of exploring the same place over and over again, Mark’s favorite pieces he’s written for Backpacking Light, and more.

Outline

0:01:16 – podcast opening and introduction

0:01:43 – Mark’s early days of backpacking

0:05:31 – the relationship between place, Mark, and writing

0:14:09 – developing the ideas behind Backpacking Tithe

— Members Only Begins here —

00:26:31 – the psychology behind bailing on trips & risk management

00:37:23 – using bikes to begin backpacking trips

00:48:55 – Why do you write for BPL?

00:54:22 – What is something you would like to write about?; Podcast Wrap-up

