Episode 63 | BPL Author Spotlight: Staff Writer Mark Wetherington
Listen
Summary
In this episode, Andrew chats with Backpacking Light Staff writer Mark Wetherington. Mark began backpacking in 2007 as a student at the University of Kentucky, and since then he’s been exploring the southeast and the west on foot, bicycle, and skis. Mark’s writing has appeared in Backpacker Magazine and Trail Groove Magazine in addition to Backpacking Light.
Andrew and Mark chat about backpacking in the southeast, Mark’s love of exploring the same place over and over again, Mark’s favorite pieces he’s written for Backpacking Light, and more.
Outline
- 0:01:16 – podcast opening and introduction
- 0:01:43 – Mark’s early days of backpacking
- 0:05:31 – the relationship between place, Mark, and writing
- 0:14:09 – developing the ideas behind Backpacking Tithe
— Members Only Begins here —
- 00:26:31 – the psychology behind bailing on trips & risk management
- 00:37:23 – using bikes to begin backpacking trips
- 00:48:55 – Why do you write for BPL?
- 00:54:22 – What is something you would like to write about?; Podcast Wrap-up
Resources
- Check out the full catalog of articles from Mark Wetherington at his author page at Backpacking Light.
- Mark Wetherington’s Backpacking Tithe article (& its Follow-up)
- Rewards of Repetition
- Cutting it short in the Lost River Range
- Thinking Behind the Gate & How Biking to Trailheads can Enrich Backpacking
- Interview with Mike Mason about Bikepacking and Public lands
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
More Episodes
