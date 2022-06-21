Tarptent Dipole Review - Live Premiere on YouTube - June 15 @ 5 PM US MDT


You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 63 | BPL Author Spotlight: Staff Writer Mark Wetherington
Podcast Episode June 21, 2022

Episode 63 | BPL Author Spotlight: Staff Writer Mark Wetherington

The extended video version of this podcast episode is available to Unlimited Members.
  • The extended video version of this podcast episode is available to Unlimited Members for free as part of their membership. Become an Unlimited Member »
  • You must be logged in with your Unlimited Membership account to see the extended video version of this podcast episode here. Login Now »
Login Membership

Listen

Listen to the public version of this podcast on Itunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Summary

In this episode, Andrew chats with Backpacking Light Staff writer Mark Wetherington. Mark began backpacking in 2007 as a student at the University of Kentucky, and since then he’s been exploring the southeast and the west on foot, bicycle, and skis. Mark’s writing has appeared in Backpacker Magazine and Trail Groove Magazine in addition to Backpacking Light.

Andrew and Mark chat about backpacking in the southeast, Mark’s love of exploring the same place over and over again, Mark’s favorite pieces he’s written for Backpacking Light, and more.

Make sure you are logged in as a member to listen to or watch the full version of this podcast. Not a member? Click here!

Outline

  • 0:01:16 – podcast opening and introduction
  • 0:01:43 – Mark’s early days of backpacking
  • 0:05:31 – the relationship between place, Mark, and writing
  • 0:14:09 – developing the ideas behind Backpacking Tithe

— Members Only Begins here —

  • 00:26:31 – the psychology behind bailing on trips & risk management
  • 00:37:23 – using bikes to begin backpacking trips
  • 00:48:55 – Why do you write for BPL?
  • 00:54:22 – What is something you would like to write about?; Podcast Wrap-up

Resources

About the Backpacking Light Podcast

Subscribe

More Episodes

Feedback, Questions, Tips?

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
  • Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Contact

You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -

Disclosure

  • Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

Home Forums Episode 63 | BPL Author Spotlight: Staff Writer Mark Wetherington

Viewing 2 posts - 1 through 2 (of 2 total)
  • Author
    Posts
  • Jun 21, 2022 at 9:00 am #3753004
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 63 | BPL Author Spotlight: Staff Writer Mark Wetherington

    In this episode, Andrew chats with BPL staff writer Mark Wetherington about his favorite articles, backpacking in the south, and more.

    Jun 21, 2022 at 10:15 am #3753018
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    Mark is so thoughtful. I love that he thinks about the questions carefully and doesn’t just riff out answers to fill the void with noise! Great to have you on our team.

  • Author
    Posts
Viewing 2 posts - 1 through 2 (of 2 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Subscribe

Get the Newsletter

Get our free Handbook and Receive our weekly newsletter to see what's new at Backpacking Light!


Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.

Premium Articles

You're currently viewing a free preview of a member exclusive premium article. Our premium articles include in depth journalism and insights from the Backpacking Light editorial team.

Get full article access by subscribing to a Premium or Unlimited Backpacking Light membership!
Membership Login
Loading...