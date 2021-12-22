Podcast Episode December 22, 2021

Episode 52 | Gear We Love 2021 Edition

We’re gonna wrap up the year with a survey of gear we loved using in 2021. We polled the Backpacking Light staff and contributors and asked them to talk about the gear they couldn’t live without in 2021 – and why. Make sure and check out the related Staff Picks 2021 article for more. Enjoy, and we’ll see you next year!

Outline

Why use 5-inch inseam shorts?

When are pot grippers useful while backpacking?

Why do people love Hyperlight Mountain Gear Packs?

Why is a Steripen better than a squeeze filter?

Is Pinnacle backpacking food any good?

What are Senchi Designs Lark Hoodies made of?

How can I wear a ponytail with a hat?

What’s the best daypack to include in my backpacking kit?

What’s the best backpacking pack for kids?

Where can I order packaged backpacking food for fast delivery?

