Episode 52 | Gear We Love 2021 Edition
A video version of this podcast is available to Unlimited Members.
- The video version of this podcast is available to Unlimited Members for free as part of their membership. Become an Unlimited Member »
- You must be logged in with your Unlimited Membership account to see the video here. Login Now »
Stream
We’re gonna wrap up the year with a survey of gear we loved using in 2021. We polled the Backpacking Light staff and contributors and asked them to talk about the gear they couldn’t live without in 2021 – and why. Make sure and check out the related Staff Picks 2021 article for more. Enjoy, and we’ll see you next year!
Outline
- Why use 5-inch inseam shorts?
- When are pot grippers useful while backpacking?
- Why do people love Hyperlight Mountain Gear Packs?
- Why is a Steripen better than a squeeze filter?
- Is Pinnacle backpacking food any good?
- What are Senchi Designs Lark Hoodies made of?
- How can I wear a ponytail with a hat?
- What’s the best daypack to include in my backpacking kit?
- What’s the best backpacking pack for kids?
- Where can I order packaged backpacking food for fast delivery?
Resources
- Patagonia Baggies 5-Inch Inseam Shorts
- MSR LiteLifter
- Hyperlight Mountain Gear Windrider 2400
- Katadyn Steripens
- Pinnacle Foods Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuits and Herbed Sausage Gravy
- Senchi Designs Lark Hoodie
- Untraditional Layers Podcast (more discussion about Senchi Designs)
- TrailHeads Ponytail Hat
- Sea to Summit Ultra-Sil Nano Travel Daypack
- ULA Equipment Kid’s Spark Backpack
- Backpacking with Children Podcast (more discussion on gear and techniques for family backpacking)
- Outdoor Herbivore
- make sure you check out the Staff Picks 2021 article for more picks from all the authors we mentioned in today’s podcast as well as other contributors
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Subscribe
- Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Youtube | RSS
More Episodes
Feedback, Questions, Tips?
- Submit them via email or Twitter and get featured on our next podcast!
Credits
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
- Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
Sponsors
- This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!
Contact
You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -
- Backpacking Light - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
- Andrew Marshall - Instagram | Twitter | WWW
- Ryan Jordan - Instagram | Twitter | WWW
Disclosure
- Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!