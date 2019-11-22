Podcast 020 | SKILLS SHORT – Backpacking with Children

Stream

Summary

Introducing children to the world of backpacking can be an amazing, uplifting experience. It can also go totally sideways. In this SKILLS SHORT Ryan and Andrew talk about best practices for family backpacking: route planning, trip types, gear, type one vs type two fun (kid edition!), safety, communication, and more.

Outline

Topic introduction and Ryan and Andrew’s first trips

Introducing kids to backpacking – all about transitions Learning to let go Starting in the backyard – an open invitation

Introducing adults to backpacking – all about remote environments

Activities for kids

How much weight can kids handle comfortably on trail, moderate elevation gain Start here: age x 1.5 pounds reduce weight 15-25% for ages 2-10 if child is overweight or obese reduce weight 25% to 35% for ages 11-17 if child is overweight or obese reduce weight 10% to 20% for girls, esp. if underweight for their height

Managing differing skill sets and desires in group situations

Gear You don’t need high-end gear to have a good time Tarptent Hogback Tarps remove barriers to engagement with the natural world Katadyn Gravity BeFree Water Filtration System – 3 Liters Comfort – kids love hammocks – lots of satisfaction, low weight penalty

Cooking Group cooking and safety issues Involving the kids in the cooking process

Safety and Emergencies Burns Exhaustions and falls Increasing your skills (first aid) to handle common emergencies Blisters Soft tissue damage Cold and heat-related illnesses Broken bones Deep wounds

Communication Garmin inReach Mini Emergencies + peace of mind

Start somewhere!

Feedback, Questions, Tips?

Submit them to podcast@backpackinglight.com or Twitter and get featured on our next podcast!

