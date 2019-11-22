Podcast 020 | SKILLS SHORT – Backpacking with Children

Stream
Subscribe
- Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Youtube | RSS
Summary
Introducing children to the world of backpacking can be an amazing, uplifting experience. It can also go totally sideways. In this SKILLS SHORT Ryan and Andrew talk about best practices for family backpacking: route planning, trip types, gear, type one vs type two fun (kid edition!), safety, communication, and more.
Outline
- Topic introduction and Ryan and Andrew’s first trips
- Introducing kids to backpacking – all about transitions
- Learning to let go
- Starting in the backyard – an open invitation
- Introducing adults to backpacking – all about remote environments
- Activities for kids
- How much weight can kids handle comfortably on trail, moderate elevation gain
- Start here: age x 1.5 pounds
- reduce weight 15-25% for ages 2-10 if child is overweight or obese
- reduce weight 25% to 35% for ages 11-17 if child is overweight or obese
- reduce weight 10% to 20% for girls, esp. if underweight for their height
- Start here: age x 1.5 pounds
- Managing differing skill sets and desires in group situations
- Gear
- You don’t need high-end gear to have a good time
- Tarptent Hogback
- Tarps remove barriers to engagement with the natural world
- Katadyn Gravity BeFree Water Filtration System – 3 Liters
- Comfort – kids love hammocks – lots of satisfaction, low weight penalty
- Cooking
- Group cooking and safety issues
- Involving the kids in the cooking process
- Safety and Emergencies
- Burns
- Exhaustions and falls
- Increasing your skills (first aid) to handle common emergencies
- Blisters
- Soft tissue damage
- Cold and heat-related illnesses
- Broken bones
- Deep wounds
- Communication
- Garmin inReach Mini
- Emergencies + peace of mind
- Start somewhere!
Feedback, Questions, Tips?
- Submit them to podcast@backpackinglight.com or Twitter and get featured on our next podcast!
Credits
- Backpacking Light – Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan – Director and Host
- Andrew Marshall – Producer, Host, and Editor
- Look for Me in the Mountains – Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
Sponsors: Help us Keep the Podcast ADVERTISING-FREE!
- This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!
- This episode of the Backpacking Light podcast is also brought to you by Douglas Fir trees. Douglas Firs: they make it smell like Christmas!
- In addition, some of the links on this page may be affiliate links that refer to our partner merchant retailers. If you follow a link and then make a purchase, we receive a small commission which goes a long way towards helping us pay for podcast production, hosting, and bandwidth fees! Thanks for supporting us in this way!
- This episode is
Contact
You can contact us at podcast@backpackinglight.com, or follow us on social media –
- Backpacking Light – Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
- Andrew Marshall – Instagram | Twitter | WWW
- Ryan Jordan – Instagram | Twitter | WWW
Disclosure
- We do not accept money or in-kind compensation for guaranteed media coverage: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated products in exchange for guaranteed media placement or product review coverage.
- Affiliate links: Some (but not all) of the links in this review may be “affiliate” links, which means if you click on a link to one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently make a purchase with that retailer, we receive a small commission. This helps us fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!