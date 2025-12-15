Episode 141 | Hiking at Night in a Blizzard

Podcast Episode December 15, 2025

What gear do you actually need to hike out safely through a winter blizzard at night, in sub-freezing temps and high winds, when stopping isn’t an option? In this episode, Ryan breaks down a focused foul-weather kit: core layers, shells, handwear, footwear, lighting, and navigation that preserve function while on the move.

Show Notes:

Hiking at Night During a Blizzard

Framing the scenario: forced night hike-out in a winter blizzard as the safer choice vs camping in place

Using the Risk Control Continuum to think in terms of physiological, functional, and cognitive control under storm load

Thermoregulation basics: why convection and evaporation dominate heat loss while moving in a blizzard

Designing a torso layering system around hydrophobic / low-absorption base layers, true active insulation, and a ventable storm shell

Why ultralight windshirts, non-breathable shells, and very light shell fabrics can be liabilities in severe winter conditions

Building a leg system with lofted base layers and highly breathable softshell pants to minimize layer changes while moving

Structuring a three-layer hand system: high-loft liner, protective shell mitt, and an insurance “puffy” mitt, plus when to deploy chemical warmers

Creating a “set and forget” winter footwear system using insulating socks, waterproof-breathable socks, boots, and durable gaiters

Head, neck, and eye protection as key levers for both warmth and fine-grained temperature control in driving snow

Treating lighting as life support: lumen requirements, beam patterns, glove-friendly controls, redundancy, and battery management

Simplifying winter navigation into a three-layer model: mental terrain map, electronic tools, and paper map + compass

A practical navigation routine for blizzard exits: short, bearing-based moves that reduce cognitive load and exposure

Practicing system use in controlled but adverse conditions: cold shower drill and backyard storm sessions

Recognizing early failure modes: navigation breakdown, cold hands and dexterity loss, fogged/iced optics, and early hypothermia

Using gear and drills not just for comfort, but to deliberately slow the erosion of control while hiking out through a winter storm

