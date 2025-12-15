Episode 141 | Hiking at Night in a Blizzard
Episode Summary
What gear do you actually need to hike out safely through a winter blizzard at night, in sub-freezing temps and high winds, when stopping isn’t an option? In this episode, Ryan breaks down a focused foul-weather kit: core layers, shells, handwear, footwear, lighting, and navigation that preserve function while on the move.
Hiking at Night During a Blizzard
- Framing the scenario: forced night hike-out in a winter blizzard as the safer choice vs camping in place
- Using the Risk Control Continuum to think in terms of physiological, functional, and cognitive control under storm load
- Thermoregulation basics: why convection and evaporation dominate heat loss while moving in a blizzard
- Designing a torso layering system around hydrophobic / low-absorption base layers, true active insulation, and a ventable storm shell
- Why ultralight windshirts, non-breathable shells, and very light shell fabrics can be liabilities in severe winter conditions
- Building a leg system with lofted base layers and highly breathable softshell pants to minimize layer changes while moving
- Structuring a three-layer hand system: high-loft liner, protective shell mitt, and an insurance “puffy” mitt, plus when to deploy chemical warmers
- Creating a “set and forget” winter footwear system using insulating socks, waterproof-breathable socks, boots, and durable gaiters
- Head, neck, and eye protection as key levers for both warmth and fine-grained temperature control in driving snow
- Treating lighting as life support: lumen requirements, beam patterns, glove-friendly controls, redundancy, and battery management
- Simplifying winter navigation into a three-layer model: mental terrain map, electronic tools, and paper map + compass
- A practical navigation routine for blizzard exits: short, bearing-based moves that reduce cognitive load and exposure
- Practicing system use in controlled but adverse conditions: cold shower drill and backyard storm sessions
- Recognizing early failure modes: navigation breakdown, cold hands and dexterity loss, fogged/iced optics, and early hypothermia
- Using gear and drills not just for comfort, but to deliberately slow the erosion of control while hiking out through a winter storm
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Dispatches: Risk Management for Fringe-Season Backpacking
- Market Report: Backcountry Lighting Market Report
- Masterclass: Fringe Season Backpacking: Gear Systems, Skills, Risk Management, and Route Planning
- Masterclass: Winter Backpacking: Strategies for Staying Warm, Dry, and Comfortable – Masterclass
- Podcast: Episode 96 | Building Resilience for Backcountry Adversity
- Podcast: Episode 136 | Fringe Season Layering
- Podcast: Episode 137 | The Risk Control Continuum
- Podcast: Episode 140 | Winter Storm Decisions
- Trailhead: Winter Backpacking Trailhead
- Wilderness Skills: The Dirt Catwalk: Modern Layering Ensembles for Backpackers
- Wilderness Skills: Handwear Systems for Backcountry Travel: Protecting Your Hands in Sun, Cold, Rain, Snow, and Wind
- Wilderness Skills: Lightweight Backpacking Gear for Cold Winter Temperatures (Two-Layer Systems, Vapor Barriers, and Really Puffy Stuff)
- YouTube: Drier, Warmer, Happier (YouTube) – The Mesh Baselayer Advantage
Ryan’s Winter Storm Hiking Gear
Layers:
- Brynje Super Thermo Shirt
- Helly Hansen LIFA PP Stripe Long Sleeve Crew Base Layer
- Arms of Andes Men’s Alpaca Wool Long Sleeve T-Shirt 110 Featherweight
- Farpointe Alpha Cruiser Hoody
- Arc’teryx Beta SL Jacket
- Farpointe Alpha Direct Camp pants
- Arc’teryx Gamma Pants
Handwear:
- Outdoor Research Flurry Sensor Gloves
- Black Diamond Waterproof Overmitts
- Enlightened Equipment Torrid Mitts
- Ignik Hand Warmers
Footwear:
- Darn Tough Full Cushion Merino Boot Socks
- Gorewear Shield Socks
- La Sportiva Ultra Raptor Wide Hiking Shoes
- Kahtoola Navagaiter GTX
Traction:
- Kahtoola K10 Hiking Crampons
- Northern Lites Elite Snowshoes with Summit Traction System
- Kahtoola Microspikes Ghost
Lighting and Navigation:
