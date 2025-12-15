REVISED & UPDATED: Winter Backpacking Masterclass Now Available for Enrollment

December 15, 2025

Episode 141 | Hiking at Night in a Blizzard

Backpacking Light Podcast Episode 141 Hiking at Night in a Blizzard

Episode Summary

What gear do you actually need to hike out safely through a winter blizzard at night, in sub-freezing temps and high winds, when stopping isn’t an option? In this episode, Ryan breaks down a focused foul-weather kit: core layers, shells, handwear, footwear, lighting, and navigation that preserve function while on the move.

Listen Now

Show Notes:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

  • Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.

Hiking at Night During a Blizzard

  • Framing the scenario: forced night hike-out in a winter blizzard as the safer choice vs camping in place
  • Using the Risk Control Continuum to think in terms of physiological, functional, and cognitive control under storm load
  • Thermoregulation basics: why convection and evaporation dominate heat loss while moving in a blizzard
  • Designing a torso layering system around hydrophobic / low-absorption base layers, true active insulation, and a ventable storm shell
  • Why ultralight windshirts, non-breathable shells, and very light shell fabrics can be liabilities in severe winter conditions
  • Building a leg system with lofted base layers and highly breathable softshell pants to minimize layer changes while moving
  • Structuring a three-layer hand system: high-loft liner, protective shell mitt, and an insurance “puffy” mitt, plus when to deploy chemical warmers
  • Creating a “set and forget” winter footwear system using insulating socks, waterproof-breathable socks, boots, and durable gaiters
  • Head, neck, and eye protection as key levers for both warmth and fine-grained temperature control in driving snow
  • Treating lighting as life support: lumen requirements, beam patterns, glove-friendly controls, redundancy, and battery management
  • Simplifying winter navigation into a three-layer model: mental terrain map, electronic tools, and paper map + compass
  • A practical navigation routine for blizzard exits: short, bearing-based moves that reduce cognitive load and exposure
  • Practicing system use in controlled but adverse conditions: cold shower drill and backyard storm sessions
  • Recognizing early failure modes: navigation breakdown, cold hands and dexterity loss, fogged/iced optics, and early hypothermia
  • Using gear and drills not just for comfort, but to deliberately slow the erosion of control while hiking out through a winter storm

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Ryan’s Winter Storm Hiking Gear

Layers:

Handwear:

Footwear:

Traction:

Lighting and Navigation:

Home Forums Episode 141 | Hiking at Night in a Blizzard

Viewing 2 posts - 1 through 2 (of 2 total)
  • Author
    Posts
  • Dec 15, 2025 at 8:58 am #3845141
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 141 | Hiking at Night in a Blizzard

    Critical winter layering, handwear, footwear, lighting, and navigation systems for safely hiking out through a sub-freezing blizzard at night.

    Dec 15, 2025 at 9:59 am #3845143
    Chase Jordan
    Admin

    @chasemilo99-2

    Locale: Northeast US

    Any good stories of night hiking in the winter? What gear did you feel made that experience more comfortable (vs. the gear you didn’t have but wish you did!)?

  • Author
    Posts
Viewing 2 posts - 1 through 2 (of 2 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

