Introduction
Protecting my hands from inclement conditions and injury – and maintaining the grip and dexterity required for tool use and fine motor function – is one of my critical priorities in the backcountry. Grip, dexterity, warmth, moisture management – everything depends on keeping them functional.
I learned this the hard way during a circumnavigation of the Wind River Range in the early 1990s. Wanting to save a few ounces, I left gloves at home. During nineteen days of high altitude, rock scrambling, and snow climbing in wind, sleet, snow, and sun, I paid dearly: sunburnt, wind-chapped, cracked hands that took weeks to heal.
That trip taught me that hand protection isn’t optional. It demands a flexible, layered system that adapts to sun, cold, rain, snow, and wind without excessive weight or complexity.
- Introduction
- Environmental Factors and Handwear Needs
- The Handwear Layering System
- Conductive Treatments for Touchscreen Use
- Palm Grip Strategies and Materials
- Handwear for Specific Conditions: Example Systems
- Selection Criteria for Backpacking Gloves
- Care and Maintenance
- Conclusion
- Featured Gear
The following table summarizes my core glove systems. The rest of the article provides the rationale for it, and the specific brands and products that I’m currently using – and why I’m using them.
|Conditions
|Glove Liner
|Mitten Shell
|Backup
|Desert or Summer (Heat and Sun)
|fingerless sun gloves
|none
|none
|Summer, Long trips, when Rain/Wind is also Expected
|fingerless sun gloves
|ultralight shell mitt
|none
|Shoulder Seasons
|midweight windproof fleece
|ultralight shell mitt
|none
|Winter
|lofted fleece glove
|long-gauntlet shell mit
|high-loft insulated mitt (down or synthetic)
|Extreme Cold
|midweight windproof fleece
|fleece vapor-barrier mitt with integrated shell
|high-loft insulated mitt (down or synthetic)
|Summer Mountaineering
|softshell glove with full-grip palm
|ultralight shell mitt
|midweight windproof fleece
Environmental Factors and Handwear Needs
Sun Exposure
In the alpine or desert, unprotected hands take a beating. Ultraviolet radiation increases by 10 to 15% for every 1,000 meters (roughly 3,280 feet) of elevation gain. Hikers are exposed to 2.5 to 10X more cumulative UV radiation than non-hikers in their lifetime. It’s this cumulative exposure that creates the highest risk for skin cancer. So while a sunburn may not seem like a big deal here and there, minimizing sun exposure of your skin via clothing, sunglasses, and sunscreen is a vital strategy for your long-term health.
