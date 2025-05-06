This is a preview of a member exclusive premium article. Learn more

Introduction

Protecting my hands from inclement conditions and injury – and maintaining the grip and dexterity required for tool use and fine motor function – is one of my critical priorities in the backcountry. Grip, dexterity, warmth, moisture management – everything depends on keeping them functional.

I learned this the hard way during a circumnavigation of the Wind River Range in the early 1990s. Wanting to save a few ounces, I left gloves at home. During nineteen days of high altitude, rock scrambling, and snow climbing in wind, sleet, snow, and sun, I paid dearly: sunburnt, wind-chapped, cracked hands that took weeks to heal.

That trip taught me that hand protection isn’t optional. It demands a flexible, layered system that adapts to sun, cold, rain, snow, and wind without excessive weight or complexity.

The following table summarizes my core glove systems. The rest of the article provides the rationale for it, and the specific brands and products that I’m currently using – and why I’m using them.

Conditions Glove Liner Mitten Shell Backup Desert or Summer (Heat and Sun) fingerless sun gloves none none Summer, Long trips, when Rain/Wind is also Expected fingerless sun gloves ultralight shell mitt none Shoulder Seasons midweight windproof fleece ultralight shell mitt none Winter lofted fleece glove long-gauntlet shell mit high-loft insulated mitt (down or synthetic) Extreme Cold midweight windproof fleece fleece vapor-barrier mitt with integrated shell high-loft insulated mitt (down or synthetic) Summer Mountaineering softshell glove with full-grip palm ultralight shell mitt midweight windproof fleece

Environmental Factors and Handwear Needs

Sun Exposure

In the alpine or desert, unprotected hands take a beating. Ultraviolet radiation increases by 10 to 15% for every 1,000 meters (roughly 3,280 feet) of elevation gain. Hikers are exposed to 2.5 to 10X more cumulative UV radiation than non-hikers in their lifetime. It’s this cumulative exposure that creates the highest risk for skin cancer. So while a sunburn may not seem like a big deal here and there, minimizing sun exposure of your skin via clothing, sunglasses, and sunscreen is a vital strategy for your long-term health.



