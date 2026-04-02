Episode 145 | Backpacking at Altitude
Episode Summary
Learn how altitude changes oxygen availability, hiking performance, sleep, recovery, appetite, and risk for acute mountain sickness. In this episode, we reframe altitude as cumulative hypoxic dose shaped by sleeping elevation, ascent rate, workload, and time. The episode translates altitude physiology into practical backpacking strategy: pace conservatively early, sleep lower when possible, protect fueling and recovery, watch symptoms closely, and plan routes around physiological cost, not just elevation over multiple days.
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together with Arms of Andes
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Show Notes:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- Event: Trail Days Online! 2026 – View the Archive for this event now!
- Software: TRIPS – The Backpacking Light Terrain and Route Intelligence Planning System
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Main Topic Bullets
- Why altitude is better understood as reduced oxygen pressure, not just a number on a map
- How altitude changes breathing, oxygen saturation, and immediate physiological stress
- Why sleeping elevation matters more than many backpackers realize
- The early physiological responses to altitude: ventilation, heart rate, fluid shifts, and renal compensation
- How acclimatization works and why the first three to five days matter so much
- The concept of hypoxic dose: altitude, ascent rate, workload, duration, and sleeping elevation
- Why hiking high and sleeping low is such an effective strategy
- How altitude reduces aerobic capacity, pace tolerance, and recovery
- Why fatigue accumulates faster at altitude, even when the terrain stays the same
- How altitude affects appetite, fueling, and hydration
- Why sleep quality deteriorates at altitude and how that affects next-day performance
- What acute mountain sickness is and how to recognize it
- Why fitness does not reliably protect you from altitude illness
- Practical strategies for planning, pacing, fueling, sleeping, and managing symptoms at altitude
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- NIH: Lake Louise Acute Mountain Sickness Score
- Software: TRIPS – The Backpacking Light Terrain and Route Intelligence Planning System
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