Podcast Episode April 2, 2026

Episode 145 | Backpacking at Altitude

Episode Summary

Learn how altitude changes oxygen availability, hiking performance, sleep, recovery, appetite, and risk for acute mountain sickness. In this episode, we reframe altitude as cumulative hypoxic dose shaped by sleeping elevation, ascent rate, workload, and time. The episode translates altitude physiology into practical backpacking strategy: pace conservatively early, sleep lower when possible, protect fueling and recovery, watch symptoms closely, and plan routes around physiological cost, not just elevation over multiple days.

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Show Notes:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

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Main Topic Bullets

Why altitude is better understood as reduced oxygen pressure, not just a number on a map

How altitude changes breathing, oxygen saturation, and immediate physiological stress

Why sleeping elevation matters more than many backpackers realize

The early physiological responses to altitude: ventilation, heart rate, fluid shifts, and renal compensation

How acclimatization works and why the first three to five days matter so much

The concept of hypoxic dose: altitude, ascent rate, workload, duration, and sleeping elevation

Why hiking high and sleeping low is such an effective strategy

How altitude reduces aerobic capacity, pace tolerance, and recovery

Why fatigue accumulates faster at altitude, even when the terrain stays the same

How altitude affects appetite, fueling, and hydration

Why sleep quality deteriorates at altitude and how that affects next-day performance

What acute mountain sickness is and how to recognize it

Why fitness does not reliably protect you from altitude illness

Practical strategies for planning, pacing, fueling, sleeping, and managing symptoms at altitude

Links, Mentions, and Related Content