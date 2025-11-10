New Masterclass: FRINGE-SEASON BACKPACKING

Podcast Episode November 10, 2025

Episode 138 | Plan-Focus-Trust

backpacking light podcast episode 138 plan - focus - trust, complex routes

Episode Summary

In this episode, Ryan introduces the Plan-Focus-Trust framework - a simple but powerful approach to managing hard, uncertain objectives in the wilderness and beyond. Drawing on lessons from our recent BPL community trip in the Colorado Rockies, he shows how successful expeditions aren’t conquered through toughness, but through disciplined attention. Plan to remove fear and build readiness. Focus to stay present and move one step at a time. Trust to let small, verified wins accumulate into confidence. Together, these three disciplines transform big, intimidating goals into achievable progress - mile by mile, decision by decision.

Vaer Watches

Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Vaer Watches, home to beautifully designed, extremely durable, expedition-worthy wristwatches masterfully crafted in the USA.

Featured Brands and Products

Brynje Fishnet Super Thermo T-Shirt
Brynje Fishnet Super Thermo T-Shirt

Fishnet solves the problem of slow movement (failed wicking) of sweat away from your skin surface by vastly increasing convective airflow in your baselayer. Brynje is the only company combining fishnet with hydrophobic polypropylene fiber, making it a nearly perfect base layer for cold conditions.

WEIGHT: 4.1 ounces (116 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Brynje USA
Arms of Andes Alpaca Wool Hoodie
Arms of Andes Alpaca Wool Hoodie

The Arms of Andes Men's Alpaca Wool Pullover Hoodie is made with 100% Royal Alpaca wool. Weighing approximately 13.8 oz (393 g) in men's medium, it serves as a cold-weather base layer or temperate-weather mid-layer. Soft and cozy next to skin when compared to polyesters.

See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at REI
Patagonia R1 TechFace Hoody
Patagonia R1 TechFace Hoody

A rugged, breathable layer featuring a lightweight Polartec Power Grid interior and abrasion-resistant outer shell, designed for alpine climbing and fast-paced pursuits. Ideal as an insulated outer layer or mid-layer under a shell in cold, active conditions.

See it at Patagonia
Rab Phantom Pull-On Jacket
Rab Phantom Pull-On Jacket

An ultralight 2.5-layer shell that offers reliable waterproof protection with Pertex Shield fabric, a minimalist hood, and a packable design. Tailored for fast-moving trail and alpine activities. Weighing just over 3 oz (manufacturer claimed) and featuring full seam sealing, this shell delivers high-end technical performance in a near-weightless package.

See it at Rab See it at Backcountry
Outdoor Research Flurry Sensor Gloves
Outdoor Research Flurry Sensor Gloves

Outdoor Research Flurry Sensor Gloves are midweight gloves constructed with a wool, polyester, and nylon blend outer for warmth, hydrophobic water-resistantce, and durability. The inner lining is soft polyester fleece, providing next-to-skin comfort and additional insulation. These gloves feature silicone grip pads on the palm and fingers for improved grip and touchscreen-compatible suede patches on the thumb and index finger for device use without removal. Weight is approximately 2.3–2.6 oz 

See it at REI See it at Backcountry
Black Diamond Waterproof Overmitts
Black Diamond Waterproof Overmitts

Black Diamond Waterproof Overmitts are lightweight, non-insulated shell mittens designed to be worn over gloves or liners for added waterproof and windproof protection in wet or cold conditions. Constructed with a stretchy, 3-layer waterproof-breathable fabric and fully taped seams, they provide a reliable barrier against rain, snow, and wind. The mitts feature a textured palm for improved grip, an adjustable drawcord (long) gauntlet to seal out the elements (especially useful in snowy conditions), and an articulated fit to accommodate layering. 94 grams (3.3 oz) per pair.

See it at REI See it at Black Diamond

Plan – Focus – Trust

  • Long off-trail routes aren’t conquered through toughness but through disciplined attention: plan carefully, focus narrowly, and trust what accumulates.
  • Preparation dissolves uncertainty – mental readiness follows material readiness.
  • Robust planning and gear confidence free your mind for terrain and decision-making.
  • Plan with intent, not perfection – know route zones, escape options, and decision points, but stay flexible.
  • Confidence in your cold-weather gear eliminates fear that distracts from navigation.
  • “You can’t think about contour lines if you’re still thinking about staying warm.”
  • Presence is a performance skill – shrink the map to what fits inside your next ten steps.
  • Replace “How far to camp?” with “Where’s our next decision point?”
  • Keep the team’s mental horizon aligned; everyone moves together toward the next visible objective.
  • Presence converts confusion into flow.
  • “When the landscape feels too big, shrink the map until it fits inside your next ten steps.”
  • Confidence grows from evidence – every small success proves the system works.
  • Progress compounds quietly through hundreds of small, correct actions.
  • Trust the process: observe, adjust, move – and let small victories build momentum.
  • Leadership trust is contagious; calm confidence stabilizes the group.
  • “You don’t conquer the range in a day; you earn it, one verified decision at a time.”
  • Plan removes fear, focus replaces chaos with clarity, and trust turns effort into confidence.
  • Using this strategy framework, a group can evolve from anticipation to concentration to quiet mastery.
  • “Every big thing looks impossible until you shrink it to what you can plan, what you can focus on, and what you can trust.”
  • Final takeaway: Plan for comfort, focus on small chunks, and trust that micro-movements compound into success.

Episode 138 | Plan-Focus-Trust

  • Nov 10, 2025 at 2:45 am #3843880
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 138 | Plan-Focus-Trust

    Learn the Plan–Focus–Trust framework and discover how preparation removes fear, presence builds clarity, and trust turns small wins into lasting confidence – a mindset for wilderness travel and life goals.

    Nov 10, 2025 at 10:20 am #3843886
    Chase Jordan
    Admin

    @chasemilo99-2

    Locale: Northeast US

    When you’re deep in complex terrain or facing a tough objective, which of the three disciplines – planning, focusing, or trusting – do you find the hardest to maintain, and how do you manage it in real time?

