Podcast Episode November 10, 2025

Episode 138 | Plan-Focus-Trust

Episode Summary

In this episode, Ryan introduces the Plan-Focus-Trust framework - a simple but powerful approach to managing hard, uncertain objectives in the wilderness and beyond. Drawing on lessons from our recent BPL community trip in the Colorado Rockies, he shows how successful expeditions aren’t conquered through toughness, but through disciplined attention. Plan to remove fear and build readiness. Focus to stay present and move one step at a time. Trust to let small, verified wins accumulate into confidence. Together, these three disciplines transform big, intimidating goals into achievable progress - mile by mile, decision by decision.

Listen Now

Show Notes:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Featured Brands and Products

Plan – Focus – Trust

Long off-trail routes aren’t conquered through toughness but through disciplined attention: plan carefully, focus narrowly, and trust what accumulates.

Preparation dissolves uncertainty – mental readiness follows material readiness.

Robust planning and gear confidence free your mind for terrain and decision-making.

Plan with intent, not perfection – know route zones, escape options, and decision points, but stay flexible.

Confidence in your cold-weather gear eliminates fear that distracts from navigation.

“You can’t think about contour lines if you’re still thinking about staying warm.”

Presence is a performance skill – shrink the map to what fits inside your next ten steps.

Replace “How far to camp?” with “Where’s our next decision point?”

Keep the team’s mental horizon aligned; everyone moves together toward the next visible objective.

Presence converts confusion into flow.

“When the landscape feels too big, shrink the map until it fits inside your next ten steps.”

Confidence grows from evidence – every small success proves the system works.

Progress compounds quietly through hundreds of small, correct actions.

Trust the process: observe, adjust, move – and let small victories build momentum.

Leadership trust is contagious; calm confidence stabilizes the group.

“You don’t conquer the range in a day; you earn it, one verified decision at a time.”

Plan removes fear, focus replaces chaos with clarity, and trust turns effort into confidence.

Using this strategy framework, a group can evolve from anticipation to concentration to quiet mastery.

“Every big thing looks impossible until you shrink it to what you can plan, what you can focus on, and what you can trust.”

Final takeaway: Plan for comfort, focus on small chunks, and trust that micro-movements compound into success.

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Unlimited Members Exclusive Resources

