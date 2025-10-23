Executive Summary
In this case study, I describe the process I went through after sustaining a nasal fracture during a fall in the backcountry. I share my first-hand triage sequence, my reasoning for deciding not to evacuate, and how I monitored my condition overnight. This account combines field notes, medical logic, and self-reflection, illustrating how structured thinking under stress can prevent panic and facilitate rational decision-making.
- Patient: Ryan Jordan (author)
- Incident Date & Time: September 19, 2025 @ 3:40 PM US MDT
- Location: High alpine lake, 11,300 ft ASL, Colorado Rocky Mountains
- Conditions: Fair weather, late afternoon, dry talus terrain
- Companion: Hiking with one partner
Timeline of Events
|Time (local)
|Event
|3:40 PM
|Fall and facial impact. Immediate heavy bleeding from the nose and throat. Remained conscious and oriented.
|3:41 PM
|Moved to a safe, seated position. Leaned forward to maintain airway, applied direct pressure to nostrils. Initiated box breathing to manage stress.
|3:45 PM
|Conducted rapid primary survey (ABCs). Bleeding reduced after 15 minutes. No other injuries detected.
|4:00 PM
|Secondary survey completed. Used phone camera and self-palpation to comprehensively assess face, skull, and cervical spine. No signs of concussion or neck injury.
|4:10 PM
|Performed inspection of nasal cavity with phone light. No septal hematoma observed. Bleeding slowed to steady seepage.
|5:00 PM
|Pain minimal, swelling localized to nasal bridge and left side; inflammation and redness declining, indicating that most of the trauma was related to temporal blood accumulation in soft tissues. Decided to remain at the scene and camp.
|6:00 pm –12:00 am
|More accurate and careful evaluation of septal hemotoma with cotton swabs, flashlight, and cell phone camera confirmed negative. Hourly reassessments. Gauze changed every 2 hours. Bleeding and pulse gradually stabilized. Swelling and redness decreasing.
|12:00 AM
|Removed gauze, confirmed clot formation and airway patency. Slept intermittently from 8 pm to 12 am due to mouth breathing.
|Next morning
|Swelling present but decreasing. No active bleeding or neurological symptoms. Hiked out as planned.
Scene and Mechanism of Injury
Mechanism of Injury: Contributing Factors
The fall occurred on what I considered easy terrain – flat, blocky talus interspersed with tundra patches. The rocks were stable, dry, and uniform, so I wasn’t moving with the same caution I’d apply on a slope.
As I stepped up onto a refrigerator-sized boulder, both trekking pole baskets caught simultaneously on the lip of the rock. My wrists were still looped into the straps (we were traveling across variable terrain and transitioning frequently from poled- to non-poled use), which meant I had no chance to release the poles or break my fall with my hands.
