Podcast Episode June 23, 2025

Episode 127 | Field Notes – Shelter Fabrics

Episode Summary

In this Field Notes episode, Ryan Jordan explores the science of shelter fabrics - from strength-to-weight ratios and waterproofing to coating quality, pitch stability, and storm resilience. Featuring technical insights and field-tested analysis, this episode highlights the engineering tradeoffs between Dyneema and Ultra TNT composite fabrics, silnylons and silpolys, and more.

Show Notes:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Featured Brands and Products

Slingfin NFT The SlingFin NFT is a 9.5' x 10' flat tarp made from ultralight yet highly tear-resistant 10D Nylon 66 ripstop sil/sil fabric, which offers superior tensile strength and long-term UV resistance compared to standard nylons, silpoly, and DCF. Subtle catenary curves along the long edges ensure a taut A-frame pitch, while the flat ridgeline allows for versatile configurations. Weight: 12.3 oz (349g). Packed size: 4" x 4" x 9". See it at Slingfin

Tarptent ArcDome 2 Ultra 2-person, side-entry, freestanding, double-walled dome tent made with dimensionally-stable Challenge Ultra TNT fabric. Available with mesh or solid inner tents, and can be pitched fly-only. See it at Tarptent

Shelter Fabrics

5 Problems: Minimize Weight, Prevent Leakage, Long Term Durability, Dimensional Stability, Resistance to Sagging

3 Engineering Annoyances – Packability, Acoustic Noise, Repairability

Links, Mentions, and Related Content