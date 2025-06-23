Episode 127 | Field Notes – Shelter Fabrics
Episode Summary
In this Field Notes episode, Ryan Jordan explores the science of shelter fabrics - from strength-to-weight ratios and waterproofing to coating quality, pitch stability, and storm resilience. Featuring technical insights and field-tested analysis, this episode highlights the engineering tradeoffs between Dyneema and Ultra TNT composite fabrics, silnylons and silpolys, and more.
Show Notes:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- Masterclass: Shelter & Backpack Fabric Technologies
- Masterclass: How to Pitch an Ultralight Shelter
Featured Brands and Products
Garage Grown Gear is America's largest stockist of ultralight tents and backpacking shelters made by small, startup, and cottage brands.
The SlingFin NFT is a 9.5' x 10' flat tarp made from ultralight yet highly tear-resistant 10D Nylon 66 ripstop sil/sil fabric, which offers superior tensile strength and long-term UV resistance compared to standard nylons, silpoly, and DCF. Subtle catenary curves along the long edges ensure a taut A-frame pitch, while the flat ridgeline allows for versatile configurations. Weight: 12.3 oz (349g). Packed size: 4" x 4" x 9".
2-person, side-entry, 2-doors, dual vestibules, single-wall DCF dome-style shelter that can use trekking poles for eyebrow pole support for additional stability in extreme weather.
2-person, side-entry, freestanding, double-walled dome tent made with dimensionally-stable Challenge Ultra TNT fabric. Available with mesh or solid inner tents, and can be pitched fly-only.
Shelter Fabrics
- 5 Problems: Minimize Weight, Prevent Leakage, Long Term Durability, Dimensional Stability, Resistance to Sagging
- 3 Engineering Annoyances – Packability, Acoustic Noise, Repairability
