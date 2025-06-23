You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 127 | Field Notes – Shelter Fabrics
Podcast Episode June 23, 2025

Episode 127 | Field Notes – Shelter Fabrics

backpacking light podcast ep.127 - shelter fabrics

Episode Summary

In this Field Notes episode, Ryan Jordan explores the science of shelter fabrics - from strength-to-weight ratios and waterproofing to coating quality, pitch stability, and storm resilience. Featuring technical insights and field-tested analysis, this episode highlights the engineering tradeoffs between Dyneema and Ultra TNT composite fabrics, silnylons and silpolys, and more.

Show Notes:

Featured Brands and Products

Tents & Shelters @ Garage Grown Gear
Tents & Shelters @ Garage Grown Gear

Garage Grown Gear is America's largest stockist of ultralight tents and backpacking shelters made by small, startup, and cottage brands.

See it at Garage Grown Gear
Slingfin NFT
Slingfin NFT

The SlingFin NFT is a 9.5' x 10' flat tarp made from ultralight yet highly tear-resistant 10D Nylon 66 ripstop sil/sil fabric, which offers superior tensile strength and long-term UV resistance compared to standard nylons, silpoly, and DCF. Subtle catenary curves along the long edges ensure a taut A-frame pitch, while the flat ridgeline allows for versatile configurations. Weight: 12.3 oz (349g). Packed size: 4" x 4" x 9".

See it at Slingfin
Hyperlite Mountain Gear Crosspeak 2 DCF Tent
Hyperlite Mountain Gear Crosspeak 2 DCF Tent

2-person, side-entry, 2-doors, dual vestibules, single-wall DCF dome-style shelter that can use trekking poles for eyebrow pole support for additional stability in extreme weather.

See it at Hyperlite Mountain Gear
Tarptent ArcDome 2 Ultra
Tarptent ArcDome 2 Ultra

2-person, side-entry, freestanding, double-walled dome tent made with dimensionally-stable Challenge Ultra TNT fabric. Available with mesh or solid inner tents, and can be pitched fly-only.

See it at Tarptent

Shelter Fabrics

  • 5 Problems: Minimize Weight, Prevent Leakage, Long Term Durability, Dimensional Stability, Resistance to Sagging
  • 3 Engineering Annoyances – Packability, Acoustic Noise, Repairability

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

