Episode 123 | The 5 Fs of Fastpacking

Episode Summary

Learn how to fastpack smarter and lighter - Ryan Jordan breaks down the "Five F's of Fastpacking"—Focus, Fitness, Fuel, Footwear, and Fast & Light Gear—and shares performance-based strategies for moving efficiently with minimal gear over long distances. Includes gear recommendations, training insights, and exclusive content for Unlimited Members.

Show Notes:

Garage Grown Gear
Garage Grown Gear

Garage Grown Gear is an online marketplace featuring ultralight and cottage-industry outdoor gear, with a selection of backpacks, shelters, apparel, and accessories from independent brands. It focuses on small-batch, innovative products for backpacking, hiking, and adventure travel.

Black Diamond
Black Diamond

Black Diamond is a manufacturer of climbing, skiing, and mountain sports equipment, producing hardware, apparel, and accessories using aluminum alloys, technical textiles, and performance-driven construction methods for use in vertical, alpine, and backcountry applications.

Warbonnet Outdoors
Warbonnet Outdoors

Warbonnet Outdoors specializes in lightweight hammocks, tarps, down quilts and rain jackets. Our gear is sewn in the USA and made with pride and old-school craftsmanship using the finest materials and attention to detail since 2008.

Gossamer Gear Grit 28
Gossamer Gear Grit 28

The Grit 28 by Gossamer Gear is a 28L frameless ultralight pack featuring a vest-style harness for stability, roll-top closure for adjustable storage, and durable 100D recycled ripstop fabric with UHMWPE stretch mesh for strength. It includes hydration reservoir compatibility, trekking pole/ice axe loops, reflective accents, and glove-friendly buckles for versatile outdoor use.

Black Diamond Beta Light 30 Backpack
Black Diamond Beta Light 30 Backpack

The Black Diamond Beta Light 30 backpack features a lightweight yet durable Challenge Sailcloth Ultra 200 fabric, a roll-top closure with taped seams for weatherproofing, and a modular design with removable components like the hip belt and frame pad, while its running vest-inspired harness system enhances comfort and accessibility for fast-paced adventures.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Aero 28
Hyperlite Mountain Gear Aero 28

The Hyperlite Mountain Gear Aero 28 is a 28L frameless fastpack with a 1/8" foam back panel for comfort and structure, a vest-style harness for stability and accessibility, and durable Dyneema fabric for water resistance and rugged use, making it suitable for multi-day fastpacking with ultralight gear setups.

The Five Fs of Fastpacking

  1. FOCUS – Physiology, environmental, and geographical awareness
  2. FITNESS – Training and conditioning so you can cover long distances efficiently
  3. FUEL – Planning your calories and nutrients (both food and hydration) to sustain high output with minimal weight
  4. FOOTWEAR – Choosing shoes, socks, and foot-care strategies that help prevent blisters and injuries
  5. FAST & LIGHT GEAR – Much more so than backpacking, fastpacking requires that you keep your pack weight low because you’re expending much more energy carrying that weight at a faster pace, and it requires that you keep your gear kit more compact because you’re moving fast and you need to minimize the extent to which your backpack bounces around

Home Forums Episode 123 | The 5 Fs of Fastpacking

Viewing 3 posts - 1 through 3 (of 3 total)
  • Author
    Posts
  • Apr 21, 2025 at 9:00 am #3833540
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 123 | The 5 Fs of Fastpacking

    In episode 123 of the Backpacking Light podcast, we’re going to learn about Fastpacking – the art of traveling long distances with very little gear in a short amount of time

    Apr 21, 2025 at 9:49 am #3833542
    Chase Jordan
    Admin

    @chasemilo99-2

    Locale: Northeast US

    What types of gear might you intentionally choose to carry heavier versions of while fastpacking—because they offer better performance—even though you’d normally opt for lighter versions on a typical backpacking trip?

    Apr 21, 2025 at 4:10 pm #3833580
    Monte Masterson
    BPL Member

    @septimius

    Locale: Southern Indiana

    Good podcast.

    Foot care is the big one for me, especially if the terrain gets rocky and rugged. On fastpack I always carry a 16 g pro-tecathletics neoprene ankle/foot support and 4 feet of 2″ wide tape, the kind gymnasts use (29 g). Any issues with either foot or ankle I can shore it up and keep going. I also wear liner socks (1 oz/pr) with mid-weights over them (and pack an extra pair of mid-weights). I find the liners socks cut way down on blisters and they dry super-fast. With them I can also better regulate how snug or loose I want the trail runners to fit at any given time with changing combinations. Main thing is to just keep from going lame. https://www.pro-tecathletics.com/product/3d-flat-ankle-support/

    If the terrain is going to be super rugged I switch to the Superfeet inserts. They are rigid and provide high-impact protection, which in turn keeps the bones of the foot from getting stressed. But I also carry along with them the softer 1.7 oz/pr stock inserts in case I need a break from the hard Superfeet. https://www.superfeet.com/products/all-purpose-support-high-arch https://www.superfeet.com/products/all-purpose-high-impact-support

    Chafing on the inner thighs can certainly be miserable on a fastpacking mission. If I wear longer synthetic boxer length underwear (snug fitting) I don’t need to use near as much lubricant.

     

  • Author
    Posts
Viewing 3 posts - 1 through 3 (of 3 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

