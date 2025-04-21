Episode 123 | The 5 Fs of Fastpacking
Episode Summary
Learn how to fastpack smarter and lighter - Ryan Jordan breaks down the "Five F's of Fastpacking"—Focus, Fitness, Fuel, Footwear, and Fast & Light Gear—and shares performance-based strategies for moving efficiently with minimal gear over long distances. Includes gear recommendations, training insights, and exclusive content for Unlimited Members.
The Five Fs of Fastpacking
- FOCUS – Physiology, environmental, and geographical awareness
- FITNESS – Training and conditioning so you can cover long distances efficiently
- FUEL – Planning your calories and nutrients (both food and hydration) to sustain high output with minimal weight
- FOOTWEAR – Choosing shoes, socks, and foot-care strategies that help prevent blisters and injuries
- FAST & LIGHT GEAR – Much more so than backpacking, fastpacking requires that you keep your pack weight low because you’re expending much more energy carrying that weight at a faster pace, and it requires that you keep your gear kit more compact because you’re moving fast and you need to minimize the extent to which your backpack bounces around
