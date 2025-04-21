Podcast Episode April 21, 2025

Episode 123 | The 5 Fs of Fastpacking

Episode Summary

Learn how to fastpack smarter and lighter - Ryan Jordan breaks down the "Five F's of Fastpacking"—Focus, Fitness, Fuel, Footwear, and Fast & Light Gear—and shares performance-based strategies for moving efficiently with minimal gear over long distances. Includes gear recommendations, training insights, and exclusive content for Unlimited Members.

Listen Now

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

together with:



Show Notes:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Featured Brands and Products

Garage Grown Gear Garage Grown Gear is an online marketplace featuring ultralight and cottage-industry outdoor gear, with a selection of backpacks, shelters, apparel, and accessories from independent brands. It focuses on small-batch, innovative products for backpacking, hiking, and adventure travel. Shop Garage Grown Gear

Warbonnet Outdoors Warbonnet Outdoors specializes in lightweight hammocks, tarps, down quilts and rain jackets. Our gear is sewn in the USA and made with pride and old-school craftsmanship using the finest materials and attention to detail since 2008. See it at Warbonnet

Use WARBONNETBPL10 for 10% off your first order .

Gossamer Gear Grit 28 The Grit 28 by Gossamer Gear is a 28L frameless ultralight pack featuring a vest-style harness for stability, roll-top closure for adjustable storage, and durable 100D recycled ripstop fabric with UHMWPE stretch mesh for strength. It includes hydration reservoir compatibility, trekking pole/ice axe loops, reflective accents, and glove-friendly buckles for versatile outdoor use. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Gossamer Gear

Black Diamond Beta Light 30 Backpack The Black Diamond Beta Light 30 backpack features a lightweight yet durable Challenge Sailcloth Ultra 200 fabric, a roll-top closure with taped seams for weatherproofing, and a modular design with removable components like the hip belt and frame pad, while its running vest-inspired harness system enhances comfort and accessibility for fast-paced adventures. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at REI

The Five Fs of Fastpacking

FOCUS – Physiology, environmental, and geographical awareness FITNESS – Training and conditioning so you can cover long distances efficiently FUEL – Planning your calories and nutrients (both food and hydration) to sustain high output with minimal weight FOOTWEAR – Choosing shoes, socks, and foot-care strategies that help prevent blisters and injuries FAST & LIGHT GEAR – Much more so than backpacking, fastpacking requires that you keep your pack weight low because you’re expending much more energy carrying that weight at a faster pace, and it requires that you keep your gear kit more compact because you’re moving fast and you need to minimize the extent to which your backpack bounces around

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Members Only Content

Unlimited Members: Login with your membership account to view exclusive Unlimited Members only content here. Not an Unlimited Member? Learn more.