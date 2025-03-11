This is a preview of a member exclusive premium article. Learn more

Introduction

This gear guide features 64 products from 27 brands: down-filled backpacking top quilts sold primarily in North America and Europe. We focus on quilts designed for temperate conditions (20 to 40 °F / –7 to 5 °C). No white-labeled quilts are included, nor are quilts distributed primarily through channels outside the US, Canada, or Europe. In addition, hammock-specific quilts (i.e., not optimized for ground sleeping) and convertible quilts (hoodless bags with full-length zippers) are not included.

Context

Backpacking quilts differ fundamentally from traditional sleeping bags by removing insulation beneath your body – relying instead on your sleeping pad for bottom-side warmth. In addition, quilts usually forgo a hood, requiring you to rely on your other clothing to keep your head warm while you sleep. As a result, quilts reduce weight and bulk, making them a popular option among the ultralight hiking community.

The other key advantage of a quilt is its adaptability. They’re easier to ventilate on warmer nights, and their variable-girth design makes them versatile across a broader range of clothing layering systems and temperature ranges.

Finally, because quilts drape like a blanket rather than confine (like a mummy bag), they tend to be more comfortable for side sleepers, fetal-position sleepers, and tosser-turner sleepers.

However, achieving comfort and efficiency with a quilt (especially in colder or more wind-exposed conditions) demands careful draft management and sleeping pad integration. Ultimately, if you prioritize shaving grams, increasing packing efficiency, and appreciating gear that adapts easily to varied conditions, a quilt provides meaningful advantages without compromising critical performance.

About this Market Survey

This gear guide – at least in this initial incarnation – will serve primarily as a market survey – a summary of available products at publication. The reader is referred to the Backpacking Quilts Masterclass for an in-depth discussion of design, materials, and use cases. As with our other gear guides, this report will be maintained and expanded with additional technology and design discussions over time.

Brand Landscape

Cumulus Outdoor

Cumulus Outdoor, a Poland-based company, produces a line of outdoor quilts using 850 fill power Polish goose down and Pertex Quantum 15D ripstop nylon. The quilts feature an elastic strap and clasp attachment system to secure them to sleeping pads 19 to 24 inches wide. Cumulus offers a customization service, allowing users to select size, down fill, and fabrics. The quilts cover a temperature range from a 48°F comfort rating (Quilt 150) to a 19°F limit rating (Quilt 450).

El Coyote

El Coyote, based in Arizona, USA, offers the AlphaLite 900+ quilts, distinguished by their use of 900+ fill power untreated goose down, ethically sourced and RDS certified. These quilts feature a 1/3 taper design, providing a spacious upper area for side and active sleepers, transitioning to a thermally efficient footbox. Vertical baffles are used on the torso, and horizontal baffles on the footbox. A 24-inch YKK zipper, accompanied by a snap and shock cord closure, allows for customizable footbox configurations. AlphaLite quilts are available in temperature ratings of 10°F, 20°F, 30°F, and 40°F, with corresponding fill weights and total weights varying by size. El Coyote offers custom-made options, allowing customers to select temperature ratings and more. Standard features include a 30% overfill, 15D micro ripstop outer fabric, and 10D nylon taffeta inner fabric.

Enlightened Equipment

Enlightened Equipment, based in Minnesota, USA, produces the Enigma and Revelation down quilts, both available with extensive customization options. The Revelation features a zippered and cinchable footbox that can be fully opened into a blanket, while the Enigma has a sewn-closed footbox for added warmth and reduced weight. Both quilts use ethically sourced 850fp or 950fp down, U-shaped continuous baffles to limit down migration, and are available in 7D, 10D, or 20D ultralight nylon shells. Temperature ratings range from 0°F to 50°F. A pad attachment system with elastic straps and clips secures the quilt to a sleeping pad. Users can customize temperature rating, width, length, and fabric type to match their needs.

Gryphon Gear

​Gryphon Gear, based in Michigan, USA, offers the Aries Quilt series, distinguished by its use of 900 fill power water-resistant, RDS-certified goose down. The quilts feature a differential cut, ensuring maximum loft, and are constructed with durable, lightweight 10D downproof nylon shell and lining. Overfill is 80%. Fully baffled internal construction, box-baffled footbox. Snap and drawcord with a toggle at the neck and removable under straps for pad attachment. Optional features include a hood and collar. Aries Quilts are available in temperature ratings of 10°F, 20°F, 30°F, and 40°F, with widths of 46″, 54″, and 64″, and lengths accommodating individuals up to 5’11” (regular) and 6’3″ (long). Custom lengths are available upon request.

Hammock Gear

Hammock Gear, based in Ohio, USA, produces the Burrow and Burrow UL top quilts. The Burrow Quilt features a zippered and cinchable footbox that functions as a fully enclosed quilt for cold nights and a flat blanket for warmer conditions. It uses 850 fill power down insulation and a combination of vertical and horizontal baffles to limit down migration. A unique horizontal chamber at the head end functions as a draft collar and a comfort barrier, improving fit around the neck and face. The Burrow UL Quilt is Hammock Gear’s dedicated ultralight option, utilizing 950 fill power down and a 10D nylon shell. Unlike the standard Burrow, the UL version has a sewn-closed footbox for improved thermal efficiency. Both quilts come in a range of temperature ratings (0°F to 40°F) and offer multiple width and length options, along with an optional pad attachment kit for ground sleepers.

Hyberg Outdoors

Hyberg Outdoors, a German brand specializing in ultralight backpacking gear, offers two distinct quilt lines: the Loner Lite and the Loner, using 850+ fill power Polish goose down but differing materials, weight, and footbox design. The Loner Lite prioritizes weight savings with a Toray Airtastic 10D ripstop nylon shell. A 60 cm YKK zipper on the back allows the quilt to be used in two modes: with a fully enclosed footbox for warmth or opened up as a comforter for ventilation. A 5 cm down collar at the top helps seal in heat, while a combination of horizontal and vertical baffles mitigates down migration. Temperature ratings range from 5°C (41°F) to -2°C (28°F), covering three models (250, 350, and 450). In contrast, the Loner series uses a more durable 20D ripstop nylon shell and features a sewn-closed footbox. Both series offer compression sacks for compact packing, RDS-certified down, and multiple size options to accommodate user preferences.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear

Hyperlite Mountain Gear, based in Maine, USA, produces the 20-degree Quilt and 40-degree Quilt, both using 1000 fill power grey goose down with a 7D micro ripstop nylon shell and lining. Both models feature a sewn footbox, 3D baffle construction, and four sewn-in loops with two attachment straps for securing the quilt to a sleeping pad. A neck drawcord and clasp closure provide an adjustable fit around the shoulders. Standard models offer generous girth measurements for side sleeping, layering, and overall comfort. The combination of 7D fabrics and 1000 fill power down give the Hyperlite Mountain Gear quilts some of the highest warmth-to-weight ratios on the market.

Katabatic Gear

Katabatic Gear, based in Colorado, USA, offers two quilt series, the Elite and Flex, using 850-fill hydrophobic down with a patented pad attachment system to minimize drafts. The Elite Series features a sewn-closed footbox and includes the Chisos (40°F), Palisade (30°F), Alsek (22°F), Sawatch (15°F), and Grenadier (5°F) models. The Flex Series has a zippered footbox, allowing it to convert into a blanket, and includes the Flex 40°F, 30°F, 22°F, 15°F, and 5°F models. Both lines incorporate a differential cut for maximum loft, elastic binding at the bottom opening to reduce drafts, and continuous baffles for manual down distribution. A down-filled collar and trapezoidal footbox further refine fit and warmth. Multiple length and width options.

Khibu

Khibu, a Hungarian manufacturer, offers the Magma Topquilt, a down-filled quilt that features a 10D DWR ripstop nylon shell, 800 CUIN goose down insulation, a differential cut to maximize loft, a closed footbox, and an Elastic Tensioner System (ETS) for draft control. The Magma Topquilt is available in various sizes and color combinations, with a comfort rating of around -3°C.

Liteway

Liteway, a Ukrainian manufacturer of ultralight hiking gear, offers two down quilts: the Sleeper Quilt 870 FP 10D and the Simple Quilt 870 FP 10D, both using 870 fill power natural down (80% goose, 20% duck) with a 10D Nylon DWR shell. The Sleeper Quilt features a zippered and drawstring footbox, allowing it to be used either fully enclosed or opened for ventilation. The Simple Quilt has a sewn-closed footbox, providing a fixed design for consistent warmth. Both models include side attachment loops for securing a sleeping mat and taped seams. Each quilt has a comfort rating of -2°C (28°F), – the Simple Quilt is slightly lighter. Both include a mosquito net storage sack that doubles as insect protection for covering your head area while sleeping.

Loco Libre Gear

Loco Libre Gear, based in Pennsylvania, USA, produces the Ghost Pepper Topquilt, a custom-made down quilt featuring chevron-shaped baffles designed to reduce down shift and maintain even insulation. It is available in 800, 850, or 900 fill power goose or duck down and uses a 10D or 20D shell fabric. The quilt includes a snap and drawcord footbox for adjustable warmth and a pad attachment system for securing it in colder conditions. Temperature ratings range from 50°F to 0°F, with multiple size options available. Each quilt is handcrafted to order with customization in materials, colors, and dimensions.

Mountain Equipment Company (MEC)

MEC, a Canadian outdoor equipment retailer, offers branded products (in some cases rebranded OEM products from other manufacturers). The MEC Talon 0C Quilt is its sole quilt offering, featuring 800-fill-power goose down and 10D fabrics. Limited sizing options.

Nemo Equipment

NEMO Equipment (New Hampshire, USA) offers the Pulse Ultralight Backpacking Quilt, available in 20°F (-6°C) and 30°F (-1°C) models. It features 1,000-fill-power ExpeDRY down and a 100% recycled polyester ripstop shell with a PFAS-free DWR coating. The offset baffle design uses small, interconnected compartments to stabilize insulation while allowing manual down distribution. The enclosed footbox provides full coverage, and an elastic pad attachment system secures the quilt.

Nunatak USA

Nunatak USA (Colorado, USA) offers the Strugi-Q, a fully customizable, zipperless down quilt. It is insulated with 900 fill power goose down, available with an ExpeDRY treatment, and enclosed in a 10D ripstop nylon shell with 10D or 20D taffeta liners. The quilt uses horizontal baffles with a dense pack structure to control down migration and features a permanently closed footbox with a round end piece, available in 40″ or 44″ circumferences. A neck draft collar with an integrated cord channel helps seal in warmth, while the Edge Tension Control (ETC) system allows users to adjust the fit to reduce drafts. The Strugi-Q is available in three temperature ratings: 18°F (-8°C), 22°F (-5°C), and 28°F (-2°C). Users can customize the length from 62″ to 78″ and select a shoulder width from 50″ to 68″. Two shape options – Roomy, which maintains full width down to the hips, and Mummy, which tapers below the shoulders – offer further customization for fit and comfort.

Outdoor Vitals

Outdoor Vitals, based in Utah, USA, designs the Stormloft Down Topquilt with ExpeDRY down insulation. The quilt features a differential cut, with a smaller inner fabric layer to prevent insulation compression, and a box-baffled collar to limit heat loss around the neck. A tapered shape reduces excess material, while an anatomically shaped footbox follows the natural splay of the feet. Includes a pad attachment system.

Paria Outdoor Products

Paria Outdoor Products (Colorado, USA) offers the Thermodown quilt series, available in 15°F (-10°C) and 30°F (0°C) models. Both quilts use 700 fill-power 90/10 white duck down insulation and a 20D ripstop nylon shell with a 320T polyester pongee lining. The design includes a drawstring-adjustable footbox with a quarter-length zipper, allowing it to be used either fully enclosed or as a flat blanket. Low fill-power down and heavier-than-average fabrics make the products affordable but result in lower warmth-to-weight ratios than other products on the market. Nevertheless, they remain a good value for more casual users who don’t mind a little extra weight or don’t want to make a more sizable investment if they are in the experimental phase of using a quilt.

Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI)

​REI Co-op, headquartered in Washington, USA, offers the Magma Trail Quilt 30. This quilt features a 15-denier Pertex Quantum nylon shell and is insulated with 850-fill-power, water-resistant goose down. The footbox is trapezoidal and sewn shut. An adjustable, insulated draft collar minimizes heat loss around the neck area. The quilt includes a pad attachment system. This is an original design by the REI Gear and Apparel Division of the company – this is not a white-labeled product.

Rock Front

Rock Front, based in Ukraine, manufactures ultralight down quilts with variations in materials, construction, insulation, footbox design, attachment systems, and temperature ratings. The product line includes the 600 Ascetic UL, 400 Base UL, and 350 Pro Ultralight models. All quilts use a 10-denier nylon ripstop shell and are filled with 870+ fill power Ukrainian goose down, treated with a hydrophobic finish. The 600 Ascetic UL features a sewn-closed anatomical footbox. The 400 Base UL has a zippered and drawstring-adjustable footbox. The 350 Pro Ultralight integrates a down blanket and a sleeping mat sheet, which zip together. Each model uses an attachment system to connect to a sleeping pad. The 600 Ascetic UL and 400 Base UL include buckles, while the 350 Pro Ultralight uses a zippered integration between the quilt and mat sheet. Temperature limit ratings vary from -11°C (12°F) to +4°C (39°F).

Sea to Summit

Sea to Summit, based in Western Australia, produces a range of technical quilts designed with variations in materials, construction, insulation, footbox design, attachment systems, and temperature ratings. The Ember, Cinder, and Glow models differ in their intended applications based on these design elements. Each quilt model incorporates different shell and lining materials. The Ember Quilt uses a 10-denier nylon shell with a 7D nylon lining and is insulated with 850+ fill power goose down. The Cinder Quilt features a 20D nylon shell and lining, with 750+ fill power down insulation. The Glow Quilt uses a 20-denier nylon shell and lining and is insulated with a synthetic fill. The construction and footbox design varies among the models. The Ember Quilt has box-wall baffle (and sewn-through baffle, depending on the temperature rating) construction with vertically-oriented baffles in the upper section. Its footbox can be adjusted with a drawcord to function as either a closed footbox or an open blanket. The Cinder Quilt features a sewn-through baffle construction and an adjustable footbox with a drawcord. The Glow Quilt also has a sewn-through construction and a footbox that can be opened or closed. Temperature ratings vary from about -4°C (25°F) to 10°C (50°F).

Thermarest

Thermarest, based in Washington, USA, produces the Vesper, Corus, and Auriga quilts, each differing in materials, construction, insulation, footbox design, attachment systems, and temperature ratings. The Vesper is their ultralight model, featuring a 10D nylon shell, 900-fill Nikwax Hydrophobic Down, and box-baffled construction with a sewn-closed footbox. The Corus – an economy model – has a 20D polyester shell, 650-fill down, and a footbox that slips over a sleeping pad. The Auriga uses a 20D polyester shell, 750-fill down, and a sewn-through construction with an open footbox. Temperature ratings vary from 20°F (-6°C) to 45°F (7°C).

Timmermade

Timmermade, based in New York, USA, produces the Coati Quilt, a customizable ultralight quilt with an 8-inch draft skirt, horizontal baffles, and 900-fill Hyperdry down insulation. It features a sewn-closed footbox, snap-and-cinch top closure, and an adjustable fit with multiple length and width options. Available in 20°F, 30°F, 40°F, and 50°F models. Timmermade is known for larger baffles, which can hold more down for the fabric weight than other designs.

Triple Zero

Triple Zero, based in France, produces a few quilt models varying only in their rated warmth (fill weight). Quilts are filled with goose down (fill power of 800 CUIN) and enclosed in a 36g/m² ripstop nylon shell. Designs include a back tightening system and adjustable collar. Available in medium and large sizes.

UGQ Outdoor

UGQ Outdoor, based in Michigan, USA, designs down quilts for hammock and ground users, including the Bandit Quilt, a top quilt for ground and hammock use with customizable features. It is constructed with box-baffled chambers, and is available with a 10D nylon inner fabric and 20D nylon outer shell. The footbox design offers three closure options: drawcord, flat-sewn, or fully insulated. Users can add Dynamic Tension Control and pad attachment straps for a more secure fit around a sleeping pad. Insulation options include 800, 850, or 950 fill power down, with temperature ratings ranging from 0°F to 40°F.

Warbonnet Outdoors

Warbonnet Outdoors, based in Colorado, USA, designs the Diamondback Topquilt for backpacking and hammock camping. It features a dual differential cut, a 15D ripstop nylon shell with a PFC-free DWR finish, and 850-fill hydrophobic RDS-certified ExpeDRY duck-down insulation. Three footbox options are available: sewn, zipper/drawcord, and WideMouth, which provides extra foot space. The attachment system includes center-release buckles, elastic webbing, and shock cords to secure the quilt to a sleeping pad. Temperature ratings include 40°F (5°C), 20°F (-6°C), and 0°F (-17°C), with an optional draft collar for added coverage.

Western Mountaineering

Western Mountaineering, based in California, USA, offers the NanoLite and AstraLite quilts, featuring a 12D nylon shell, 10D taffeta liner, and 850+ fill power goose down. The NanoLite is rated for 38°F (3°C) with a closed footbox, insulated draft yoke, and elastic pad attachment system. The AstraLite, rated for 26°F (-3°C), has a sewn-through footbox, insulated draft yoke, and elastic pad attachment system.

Zenbivy

Zenbivy quilts differ from traditional backpacking quilts primarily through their modular design, innovative footbox, and materials selection. Zenbivy quilts can be used alone or as part of this modular system. Rather than using conventional pad attachment straps, Zenbivy employs a hook-and-loop attachment system connecting the quilt directly to a fitted sheet, minimizing drafts and simplifying movement during sleep. Their signature footbox design uses a single-clip mechanism, quickly converting between enclosed mummy-style warmth and an open, spacious mode. The Zenbivy product line includes two main series: the Light Quilt, using 800-fill HyperDRY™ fluorocarbon-free down and a durable shell fabric, and the Ultralight Quilt, constructed with lighter-weight 10D Pertex® Quantum fabric and premium 900 fill-power ExpeDRY™ goose down. Both series offer temperature limit ratings of 25°F (-4°C) and 10°F (-12°C), with the Ultralight emphasizing reduced weight and enhanced packability.

ZPacks

Zpacks, based in Florida, USA, designs ultralight backpacking quilts focusing on minimal weight and packability. Their lineup includes the Solo Quilt and Summer Quilt / Winter Liner, each offering different temperature ratings and configurations. The Solo Quilt, available in 10°F, 20°F, and 30°F models, features a zipperless design, 900 fill power goose down insulation, and an adjustable pad attachment strap to minimize drafts. Weighs as little as 11.8 oz (335 g). The Summer Quilt / Winter Liner, offered in 32°F and 40°F ratings, serves as a standalone warm-weather quilt or a liner to boost the warmth of other sleeping systems. It is insulated with 900 fill power Muscovy Duck down and weighs 8.6 oz (245 g).

Performance Screening

This market survey will focus on two key performance variables of insulated sleep gear:

Insulating potential – as measured by the Warmth Index.

Cost-effectiveness – as measured by the Value Index.

The Warmth Index measures insulation efficiency by comparing total fill volume to product weight. It’s defined as the fill volume divided by the total product weight and is presented here in units of cubic inches per ounce. The Warmth Index will be higher for quilts with lighter fabrics, higher fill-power down, more down fill (lower temperature ratings), and larger baffles (less fabric, more down).

The Value Index is defined as the Warmth Index divided by the MSRP and is presented here in units of cubic inches per ounce per dollar (USD).



