Introduction
The Cottage Gear Innovation Awards celebrate the small, startup, and cottage products, brands, and people that bring forth new methods or ideas that reflect unique originality, creativity, and advances in materials, design, application, or aesthetic to help hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts thrive outdoors.
Awards are presented each year at Backpacking Light Trail Days Online to outstanding products and brands nominated by our community. Our editorial team evaluates these nominations based on the accuracy of the claims regarding technical specifications, product performance, and alignment with both editor assessments and member feedback. The final award winners are chosen after carefully considering each product’s innovation, uniqueness, and performance within its competition. Our editorial team makes final decisions to ensure the highest standards of quality and relevance. While this award reflects the outcome of a collaboration between Backpacking Light and Garage Grown Gear, recipients are not required to have any relationship whatsoever with either to qualify for this award.
2025 Award Winners
2025 Awards were announced at Trail Days Online 2025. Watch the awards presentation:
2025 Product Awards
The Symbiosis Aspen is a 38L frameless backpack for women engineered to accommodate various bust sizes, featuring uniquely contoured S-curve shoulder straps and a three-point adjustable sternum strap to adjust fit and load distribution. Constructed from 420D Extreema fabric, it integrates a bottom stash pocket for quick access and a roll-top closure with a Y-strap for external gear carry. At 1 lb 9 oz (708 g) with a 20 lb load limit, it optimizes comfort and weight distribution in a way rarely addressed in ultralight pack design.
The Alpenblow Micro Inflator is an ultralight, 8-gram (0.28 oz) device that inflates sleeping pads in approximately three minutes, drawing minimal power (18 mAh at 5V) from USB-C devices such as smartphones or power banks. Operating at a noise level of 42 dBA, it includes multiple nozzles compatible with Therm-a-Rest (WingLock), NEMO (Laylow), Big Agnes, Sea-to-Summit, and EXPED sleeping pad valves.
The Timmermade SDUL 0.75 Down Sweater is filled with 1000 FP down, is made with 7d fabrics, and forgoes pockets, zippers, etc. to minimize weight - while still maintaining 3-inch baffle chambers to achieve about 0.75 inches of loft. Cinches at the neck and hem can be removed if draft control isn't needed. Generous baffle sizing and the lightest possible materials/design make this one of the highest warmth-to-weight designs available.
The Suluk46 Atani Titanium Tent Stakes are ultralight, flat-profile stakes available in 6-inch (5 grams) and 8-inch (9 grams) lengths, designed for optimal strength-to-weight performance.The wide upper section withstands significant guy-line forces, while the sharp, thin lower section facilitates penetration into hard ground.An upper indentation secures the guy-line loop, and the flat design prevents rotation.The 8-inch stakes include reflective tie loops for enhanced low-light visibility.
The SlingFin NFT is a 9.5' x 10' flat tarp made from ultralight yet highly tear-resistant 10D Nylon 66 ripstop sil/sil fabric, which offers superior tensile strength and long-term UV resistance compared to standard nylons, silpoly, and DCF. Subtle catenary curves along the long edges ensure a taut A-frame pitch, while the flat ridgeline allows for versatile configurations. Weight: 12.3 oz (349g). Packed size: 4" x 4" x 9".
2025 Lifetime Achievement Award
Birthed from a cottage industry background, Zpacks stands out among peers for its direct-to-consumer approach and longstanding focus on Dyneema-based designs. Their product line features consistently refined and specialized solutions shaped by long-distance hikers' feedback, resulting in lean gear that prioritizes minimalism, adaptability, and field-tested reliability for extensive backcountry pursuits.
2024 Award Winners
2024 Awards were announced at Trail Days Online 2024.
2024 Product Awards
The Kula Cloth (0.5 ounces / 14 g) is an antimicrobial, reusable pee cloth featuring a highly absorbent, silver-infused fabric on one side and a waterproof, non-permeable layer on the other to prevent leaks. It includes a snap closure for easy attachment to your pack and a stealth-mode fold for discreet storage. Save TP - LNT friendly.
The Farpointe Alpha Cruiser Hoody features Polartec Alpha Direct insulation in a lofted mesh fleece construction, offering a high warmth-to-weight ratio. It includes a fitted hood with a paracord drawstring and is available in 60gsm, 90gsm, 60/90 combo, and 120/90 combo weights, with a medium size weighing between 3.8oz and 5.3oz.
DCF canopy, single-wall (hybrid with vestibules), dual-door, dual-vestible, side-entry, asymmetrical pitch, offset interior. Options for silnylon or DCF floor.
The Nylofume Pack Liner is a waterproof, odor-resistant nylon polymer bag weighing 0.91 oz (25.9 g). With a 52L capacity, it protects gear from moisture and odors. The clear material allows easy content visibility. It's designed for durability and can be trimmed to fit various pack sizes. Use two (inverted to each other) inside an Ursack or bear canister to hide your food from bears (by containing odors).
2024 Lifetime Achievement Award
Tarptent manufactures ultralight shelters. Founded in 2002 by Henry Shires, the company offers a diverse range of shelters, including single-wall and double-wall tents, suitable for various conditions and user preferences. Tarptent's notable commitment to quality and innovation has made its shelters popular among ultralight backpackers, thru-hikers, and other backcountry outdoor adventurers. Their designs emphasize user-centric features (including livable volume) rather than achieving the lightest weight possible combining lightweight materials with practical functionality to enhance the outdoor experience.
Nomination Form
Nominations for the Cottage Gear Innovation Award remain open year-round.
