Episode 122 | Unconventional Sleep Systems
Episode Summary
In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we explore unconventional sleep systems—alternatives to traditional sleeping bags that emphasize modularity and minimalism. We break down their benefits, trade-offs, and real-world performance to help you decide what works best for your backcountry sleep strategy.
Listen Now
Show Notes:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- Masterclass: Backpacking Quilts
- Podcast: Episode 120 | Using Quilts in Cold Temperatures
- Gear Guide: Ultralight Down Backpacking Quilts Gear Guide
- Newsletter: Public lands funding & policy transparency, Backpacking Light Email Newsletter, March 16, 2025
- Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.
Contact your congressional representatives and tell them (1) that you oppose funding cuts to federal land management agencies in spite of increasing visitor participation and the need to maintain infrastructure, wildfire mitigation, and a positive visitor experience; and (2) that you oppose agency policies that prevent them from publicizing positive news about American’s affinity for public lands recreation and its economic impacts because transparency is critical for us to gauge our support (or opposition) for the key policies that impact the management of our public lands.
Featured Brands and Products
The Outdoor Vitals Stormloft down quilt is filled with 800 fp water-resistant down and uses a 10d ripstop nylon shell. An insulated draft collar, vertical edge baffles, and two pad straps help mitigate drafts. Available in multiple fill weights for temperature control.
Six Unconventional Sleep Systems
- Top Bags – a sleeping bag that eliminates insulation on the bottom, relying on a sleeping pad for warmth.
- Integrated Sheets – a sleep system where a sheet is built into the sleeping bag or attaches to a pad.
- Hoodless Sleeping Bags – a sleeping bag without a hood, relying on a separate hooded layer.
- Zipperless Sleeping Bags – sleeping bags that ditch the zipper in favor of overlapping baffles or a quilt-like entry.
- Convertible Sleeping Bags – a bag that transitions between a sleeping bag and a quilt.
- Quilts – A hoodless, bottomless sleep system that relies on a pad for insulation.
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Masterclass: Backpacking Quilts
- Gear Guide: Ultralight Down Backpacking Quilts Gear Guide
- Gear Review: Gryphon Gear Aeres 20 Quilt Review
How to Subscribe
- Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
More Episodes
Credits
- Executive Producer - Backpacking Light; Show Director and Host - Ryan Jordan; Producer - Chase Jordan; Theme music: Look for Me in the Mountains written by Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan, performed by Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin), produced by Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana.
Feedback / Tips / Questions
More Backpacking Light
- Sign up for the Newsletter.
- Become a Backpacking Light Member.
- Follow us elsewhere on the web: YouTube | Instagram | Facebook
Disclosure
- Sponsorship Policy: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including any podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
- Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
- Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
Home › Forums › Podcast 122 | Unconventional Sleep Systems