Episode 120 | Using Quilts in Cold Temperatures
Episode Summary
In episode 120 of the Backpacking Light podcast we're going to continue our study of how to sleep warm in cold temperatures, focusing on the gear that makes up your sleeping system.
Listen Now
Show Notes:
Featured Brands and Products
The Vaer C5 Tactical Field Solar features a sapphire face cover, 316L stainless steel body, and a Japanese Epson VS-42 solar-powered movement that provides up to six months of power reserve at high precision. The watch is water-resistant up to 10 ATM (100 meters), offers a blacked-out aesthetic with exceptional lume performance, ensuring readability in low-light conditions.
The NEMO Pulse Quilt is filled with 1,000 FP water-resistant down featuring a highly-stabilizing Karo-step baffle design and an effective cord-based pad attachment system. Made from 100% recycled (and recyclable with the mfr.) materials.
The Hyperlite Mountain Gear 20-Degree Quilt is an ultralight backpacking quilt unique for its combination of 1000-fill power RDS-certified goose down, a 7D ripstop nylon shell, sewn footbox, vertical baffles, generous girth - and very light weight.
The Enlightened Equipment Enigma line of sleeping quilts is optimized for maximum warmth-to-weight ratio with sewn-closed foot boxes for heat retention and longitudinal baffles to minimize down shifting. Available as stock or customizable products, the user can spec fabrics, insulation type and amount, sizing, and more:
- See 850 FP or 950 FP in-stock options at Garage Grown Gear.
- See in-stock and custom options at Enlightened Equipment.
- See synthetic-fill options at Enlightened Equipment.
The Timmermade Coati Quilt features an 8-inch draft skirt that hangs down to block drafts or can be tucked under the body to control the edges, functioning similarly to a false bottom. The quilt is constructed with horizontal baffles, a differential cut, draft collar, and chambers overstuffed with water-resistant 900 fill power down.
The Katabatic Tincup Down Jacket features 850+ fill power water-resistant RDS-certified down insulation. Weight in the 12-13 oz (350 g) range. Zippered hand pockets, internal drop-in pockets, adjustable hood, drop-tail hem, and elastic cuffs.
The Timmermade SDUL 0.75 Down Sweater is filled with 1000 FP down, is made with 7d fabrics, and forgoes pockets, zippers, etc. to minimize weight - while still maintaining 3-inch baffle chambers to achieve about 0.75 inches of loft. Cinches at the neck and hem can be removed if draft control isn't needed. Generous baffle sizing and the lightest possible materials/design make this one of the highest warmth-to-weight designs available.
R-8.5 spec is among the highest of any ultralight pad. The Tensor Extreme is 3.5 inches thick, quieter, and more stable than the Neoair NXT. If you could only own one pad for most conditions, this may be the one. See it at REI, Garage Grown Gear, or Nemo.
The Nemo Tensor Elite is a 2.4 R-value ultralight sleeping pad weighing 240 grams, featuring 10D CORDURA nylon for puncture resistance, Apex baffle construction to improve stability and weight distribution, and a single layer of Thermal Mirror film insulation for additional warmth. See it at REI, Garage Grown Gear, or Nemo.
The Gossamer Gear Thinlight Foam Pad is a closed-cell foam pad available in 1/8" thickness, with an estimated R-value of 0.5. Use it for protection and additional insulation from cold ground when paired with an inflatable pad, or keep it handy for on-trail and in-camp lounging.
The Katabatic Gear Bristlecone Bivy Sack is water-resistant and breathable and makes an ideal companion for warmer conditions when paired with a tarp. Water-resistant enough to keep dew at bay for sleeping under the stars in mild weather.
The Anda Ultralight Burrito Bivy serves as a ground cover, wind stopper, splash guard, and bug blocker, and features a waterproof bottom fabric.
Using Quilts in Cold Temperatures
- Choosing and using the right quilt
- Consider using a down jacket in cold temperatures
- Sleeping pad insulation
- Mitigating the effects of wind in your shelter
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Podcast: Episode 119: Sleeping in the Cold
- Gear: Gryphon Gear Aries 20 Quilt Review
- Masterclass: Winter Backpacking: Strategies for Staying Warm, Dry, and Comfortable
Credits
- Executive Producer - Backpacking Light; Show Director and Host - Ryan Jordan; Producer - Chase Jordan; Theme music: Look for Me in the Mountains written by Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan, performed by Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin), produced by Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana.
Feedback / Tips / Questions
