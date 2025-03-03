FREE! Registration Now Open for Trail Days Online! February 27 - March 1, 2025

Podcast Episode March 3, 2025

Episode 120 | Using Quilts in Cold Temperatures

Episode Summary

In episode 120 of the Backpacking Light podcast we're going to continue our study of how to sleep warm in cold temperatures, focusing on the gear that makes up your sleeping system.

VAER C5 Tactical Field Solar Watch
VAER C5 Tactical Field Solar Watch

The Vaer C5 Tactical Field Solar features a sapphire face cover, 316L stainless steel body, and a Japanese Epson VS-42 solar-powered movement that provides up to six months of power reserve at high precision. The watch is water-resistant up to 10 ATM (100 meters), offers a blacked-out aesthetic with exceptional lume performance, ensuring readability in low-light conditions.

See it at Vaer
Nemo Pulse Quilt
Nemo Pulse Quilt

The NEMO Pulse Quilt is filled with 1,000 FP water-resistant down featuring a highly-stabilizing Karo-step baffle design and an effective cord-based pad attachment system. Made from 100% recycled (and recyclable with the mfr.) materials.

See it at REI See it at Nemo
Hyperlite Mountain Gear 20-Degree Quilt
Hyperlite Mountain Gear 20-Degree Quilt

The Hyperlite Mountain Gear 20-Degree Quilt is an ultralight backpacking quilt unique for its combination of 1000-fill power RDS-certified goose down, a 7D ripstop nylon shell, sewn footbox, vertical baffles, generous girth - and very light weight.

See it at Hyperlite Mountain Gear
Enlightened Equipment Enigma Quilt
Enlightened Equipment Enigma Quilt

The Enlightened Equipment Enigma line of sleeping quilts is optimized for maximum warmth-to-weight ratio with sewn-closed foot boxes for heat retention and longitudinal baffles to minimize down shifting. Available as stock or customizable products, the user can spec fabrics, insulation type and amount, sizing, and more:

See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Enlightened Equipment
Timmermade Coati Quilt
Timmermade Coati Quilt

The Timmermade Coati Quilt features an 8-inch draft skirt that hangs down to block drafts or can be tucked under the body to control the edges, functioning similarly to a false bottom. The quilt is constructed with horizontal baffles, a differential cut, draft collar, and chambers overstuffed with water-resistant 900 fill power down.

See it at Timmermade
Katabatic Gear Tincup Down Jacket
Katabatic Gear Tincup Down Jacket

The Katabatic Tincup Down Jacket features 850+ fill power water-resistant RDS-certified down insulation. Weight in the 12-13 oz (350 g) range. Zippered hand pockets, internal drop-in pockets, adjustable hood, drop-tail hem, and elastic cuffs.

See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Katabatic Gear
Timmermade SDUL 0.75 Down Sweater
Timmermade SDUL 0.75 Down Sweater

The Timmermade SDUL 0.75 Down Sweater is filled with 1000 FP down, is made with 7d fabrics, and forgoes pockets, zippers, etc. to minimize weight - while still maintaining 3-inch baffle chambers to achieve about 0.75 inches of loft. Cinches at the neck and hem can be removed if draft control isn't needed. Generous baffle sizing and the lightest possible materials/design make this one of the highest warmth-to-weight designs available.

See it at Timmermade
Nemo Tensor Extreme Conditions Ultralight Insulated Sleeping Pad
Nemo Tensor Extreme Conditions Ultralight Insulated Sleeping Pad

R-8.5 spec is among the highest of any ultralight pad. The Tensor Extreme is 3.5 inches thick, quieter, and more stable than the Neoair NXT. If you could only own one pad for most conditions, this may be the one. See it at REI, Garage Grown Gear, or Nemo.

See it at REI See it at Garage Grown Gear
Nemo Tensor Elite Sleeping Pad
Nemo Tensor Elite Sleeping Pad

The Nemo Tensor Elite is a 2.4 R-value ultralight sleeping pad weighing 240 grams, featuring 10D CORDURA nylon for puncture resistance, Apex baffle construction to improve stability and weight distribution, and a single layer of Thermal Mirror film insulation for additional warmth. See it at REI, Garage Grown Gear, or Nemo.

See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at REI
Gossamer Gear Thinlight Pad
Gossamer Gear Thinlight Pad

The Gossamer Gear Thinlight Foam Pad is a closed-cell foam pad available in 1/8" thickness, with an estimated R-value of 0.5. Use it for protection and additional insulation from cold ground when paired with an inflatable pad, or keep it handy for on-trail and in-camp lounging.

See it Garage Grown Gear See it at Gossamer Gear
Katabatic Gear Bristlecone Bivy
Katabatic Gear Bristlecone Bivy

The Katabatic Gear Bristlecone Bivy Sack is water-resistant and breathable and makes an ideal companion for warmer conditions when paired with a tarp. Water-resistant enough to keep dew at bay for sleeping under the stars in mild weather.

See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Katabatic Gear
Anda Ultralight Burrito Bivy
Anda Ultralight Burrito Bivy

The Anda Ultralight Burrito Bivy serves as a ground cover, wind stopper, splash guard, and bug blocker, and features a waterproof bottom fabric.

See it at Garage Grown Gear

Using Quilts in Cold Temperatures

  • Choosing and using the right quilt
  • Consider using a down jacket in cold temperatures
  • Sleeping pad insulation
  • Mitigating the effects of wind in your shelter

Disclosure

  • Sponsorship Policy: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including any podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

