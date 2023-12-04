Podcast Episode December 4, 2023

Episode 93 | Wilderness Emergency Rescue

Episode Sponsor: Zoleo

For anyone who ventures beyond cell coverage, ZOLEO provides seamless messaging anywhere on Earth. Only ZOLEO automatically transmits messages via the Iridium satellite network, cellular, and Wi-Fi using the lowest-cost network available! Plus, safety features like progressive SOS alerting, non-emergency medical advice, check-in, weather forecasts, and location sharing provide extra peace of mind for you and everyone at home.

Listen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we’re going to talk about wilderness emergency rescue from the very different and unique perspective of an air ambulance service operating in the Canadian Wilderness.



In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Interview with Miles Randell of TEAAM Aeromedical

Our guest this week is Miles Randell. Miles is the president of TEAAM Aeromedical, a very unique aeromedical rescue program operating in Canada. Miles and his staff are very experienced technicians in the areas of emergency services, advanced life support, and wilderness rescue. TEAAM is a nonprofit, membership-based organization that provides a pretty unique service to its members that has the potential to radically change how people are treated, rescued, and transported in wilderness emergency situations.

Learn more about TEAAM Aeromedical

Submit a Tip, Trick, or Question

Share your tips, tricks, and questions on the podcast – submit it via email to [email protected].

Sign up for the Zoleo Giveaway

Win a ZOLEO Satellite Communicator with one year of complimentary service and a Backpacking Light Unlimited Annual Membership. Sign up now.

Featured Products

Links, Mentions, and Related Content