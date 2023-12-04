Episode 93 | Wilderness Emergency Rescue
Summary
In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we’re going to talk about wilderness emergency rescue from the very different and unique perspective of an air ambulance service operating in the Canadian Wilderness.
- November 22nd and 29th Newsletters – The relationship between the difficulty of a hike and the metabolic energetics of hiking.
- Bear and Food Storage Policy in the National Parks
Interview with Miles Randell of TEAAM Aeromedical
Our guest this week is Miles Randell. Miles is the president of TEAAM Aeromedical, a very unique aeromedical rescue program operating in Canada. Miles and his staff are very experienced technicians in the areas of emergency services, advanced life support, and wilderness rescue. TEAAM is a nonprofit, membership-based organization that provides a pretty unique service to its members that has the potential to radically change how people are treated, rescued, and transported in wilderness emergency situations.
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Webinar: Protecting your Food from Bears
- Podcast: Episode 84 | Satellite Messaging (Zoleo)
- Gear: Gear Guide: Satellite Messaging Devices (“Messengers”)
