Podcast Episode December 4, 2023

Episode 93 | Wilderness Emergency Rescue

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we’re going to talk about wilderness emergency rescue from the very different and unique perspective of an air ambulance service operating in the Canadian Wilderness.
Interview with Miles Randell of TEAAM Aeromedical

Our guest this week is Miles Randell. Miles is the president of TEAAM Aeromedical, a very unique aeromedical rescue program operating in Canada. Miles and his staff are very experienced technicians in the areas of emergency services, advanced life support, and wilderness rescue. TEAAM is a nonprofit, membership-based organization that provides a pretty unique service to its members that has the potential to radically change how people are treated, rescued, and transported in wilderness emergency situations.

  Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
  Chase Jordan - Producer
  • Chase Jordan - Producer
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

  Some links on this page may be "affiliate" links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission.
