Podcast Episode May 15, 2023

Podcast 81 | Unresting Event

Listen

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Ryan interviews Ben Kilbourne about his recent album, Unresting Event, and they discuss creating in the backcountry while sharing two songs from the album.



In this Episode:

What’s new at Backpacking Light – Tents & Tenkara!

Ryan Jordan and Ben Kilbourne talk about the creative process in the backcountry and how the vinyl album Unresting Event came about.

Guitars and ukeleles in the backcountry.

Excerpts from Unresting Event

Challenges when being creative in the backcountry.

Links & Mentions