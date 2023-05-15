Podcast 81 | Unresting Event
Summary
In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Ryan interviews Ben Kilbourne about his recent album, Unresting Event, and they discuss creating in the backcountry while sharing two songs from the album.
In this Episode:
- What’s new at Backpacking Light – Tents & Tenkara!
- Ryan Jordan and Ben Kilbourne talk about the creative process in the backcountry and how the vinyl album Unresting Event came about.
- Guitars and ukeleles in the backcountry.
- Excerpts from Unresting Event
- Challenges when being creative in the backcountry.
Links & Mentions
- COURSES: Your Tent, Your Camp, Your Comfort
- TESTING AND RESEARCH: Using vapor pressure differential to predict condensation in tents
- COURSES: Backcountry Tenkara Fishing Masterclass (includes the Tenkara Speaker Series)
- TESTING AND RESEARCH: By the Numbers: The Myth of Air Permeability in Windshirts
- CULTURE: Unresting Event (essay)
- SPOTIFY: Unresting Event (album)
