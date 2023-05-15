Download "Look for Me in the Mountains" here!


You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Podcast 81 | Unresting Event
Podcast Episode May 15, 2023

Podcast 81 | Unresting Event

Listen

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Ryan interviews Ben Kilbourne about his recent album, Unresting Event, and they discuss creating in the backcountry while sharing two songs from the album.
a black and white photo with a mountain in the background

In this Episode:

  • What’s new at Backpacking Light – Tents & Tenkara!
  • Ryan Jordan and Ben Kilbourne talk about the creative process in the backcountry and how the vinyl album Unresting Event came about.
  • Guitars and ukeleles in the backcountry.
  • Excerpts from Unresting Event
  • Challenges when being creative in the backcountry.

Links & Mentions

Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

Home Forums Podcast 81 | Unresting Event

Viewing 3 posts - 1 through 3 (of 3 total)
  • Author
    Posts
  • May 15, 2023 at 8:05 am #3781231
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Podcast 81 | Unresting Event

    In Episode 81 of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Ryan and Ben Kilbourne discuss creativity in the backcountry and Ben’s Unresting Event album.

    May 15, 2023 at 9:59 am #3781233
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    This was one of the most enjoyable conversations I’ve had about creating art inspired by experiences in the backcountry. Thanks to Ben for being so giving with your time and talents, and thanks to our community for being supportive of our experiments to dive into other aspects of backcountry-life integration.

    I’d love to hear what other people are doing as well with backcountry inspiration:

    How do your experiences in the backcountry inspire you to be creative?

    May 15, 2023 at 12:11 pm #3781237
    John S.
    BPL Member

    @jshann

    It took me awhile to figure out what was meant by unresting event. The word unrest is seen elsewhere these days and the definition usually means political unrest (protesting, etc). I had to keep looking to see it is the name of his music album.

  • Author
    Posts
Viewing 3 posts - 1 through 3 (of 3 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Subscribe

backcountry tenkara online course promo image showing an angler casting a tenkara rod on a river

Get the Newsletter

Get our free Handbook and Receive our weekly newsletter to see what's new at Backpacking Light!


Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.

Premium Articles

You're currently viewing a free preview of a member exclusive premium article. Our premium articles include in depth journalism and insights from the Backpacking Light editorial team.

Get full article access by subscribing to a Premium or Unlimited Backpacking Light membership!
Membership Login
Loading...