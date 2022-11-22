Episode 72 | The Cottage Industry
Summary
In this episode we talk to Garage Grown Gear CEO and co-founder Lloyd Vogel where we’ll be diving into the outdoor gear cottage industry.
In this Episode:
- Winter is here in Colorado and Minnesota!
- Is the Outdoor Industry sustainable?
- What is Garage Grown Gear?
- How do you define a cottage industry brand, and how does it differ from bigger brands?
- Are Hyperlite Mountain Gear and ZPacks cottage brands?
- What about white-label branding of outdoor gear?
- Why does the world need an online marketplace like Garage Grown Gear?
- What’s different about the cottage industry today from 20 years ago?
- What have been your biggest challenges in operating Garage Grown Gear through the years?
- Our favorite gear (OK, let’s call it standout instead) at Garage Grown Gear!
- Learn more about the Superior Hiking Trail
- Amicalola Falls / Southern Terminus of the Appalachian Trail
- Our favorite gear of 2022
- Our skills nemeses: backcountry cooking & minimalist footwear
- RIP Food for the Sole
- Minimalist footwear
- Ultralight minimalism & decision reduction
- The problem with ultralight elitism
- Women’s Backpacking Online Course
- Backpacking Light Member’s Choice Awards
- Backpacking Light Staff Picks
- Backpacking Light Gear Shop
- Visit the Garage Grown Gear Website and Instagram Profile!
