Podcast Episode March 29, 2022

Episode 58 | Benny Braden on Public Lands Stewardship

Summary

Benny Braden is a public lands advocate and accomplished long-distance hiker. In this episode, Andrew and Ryan chat with him about public lands stewardship, social media, National Park funding, and more. Also in this episode – what’s up with bagging dog poop but leaving it on the side of the trail?

Outline

  • 00:00:28 – spring in the Rockies
  • 00:03:30 – low snowfall in the Sierra this year
  • 00:04:04 – climate change and snowpack in the Sierra and Rockies
  • 00:06:14 – bagging your dog poop but leaving it on the side of the trail
  • 00:09:46 – Benny Braden interview begins
  • 00:14:00 – Max Patch destruction
  • 00:17:38 – social media as a tool – negative vs. positive effect on public lands
  • 00:22:05 – what can public lands give us vs. how we can give back to public lands
  • 00:23:32 – drone footage from Max Patch
  • 00:26:00 – rehabbing Max Patch
  • 00:28:02 – the interface between private charity and federal agencies
  • 00:31:59 – practical advice for working with federal agencies
  • 00:37:00 – Save our Smokies
  • 00:43:08 – why trash is so bad in the smokies
  • 00:47:00 – our parks need better funding
  • 00:50:19 – Responsible Stewardship
  • 00:57:36 – local non-profits vs. national organization – what is Responsible Stewardship adding to the leave no trace landscape?
  • 01:00:48 – internet, social media, and tagging lightly
  • 01:05:34 – a brief conversation on gatekeeping
  • 01:12:31 – a responsible stewardship reminder
  • 01:14:19 – community kudzu
  • 01:15:49 – end of Benny Braden interview
  • 01:17:14 – minimizing personal impact
  • 01:25: 22 – what’s new at BPL

Resources

Max Patch

Drone footage from September 19, 2020:

Still photos:

max patch drone photo aerial view september 19, 2020 copyright mike wurman used with permission
September 19, 2020 at Max Patch. Photo by Mike Wurman (used with permission).
Max Patch aerial photo october 2021. by Mike Wurman. Used with permission.
Max Patch, October 24, 2021. Photo by Mike Wurman. Used with permission.

About the Backpacking Light Podcast

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
  • Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

