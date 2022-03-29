Podcast Episode March 29, 2022

Episode 58 | Benny Braden on Public Lands Stewardship

Summary

Benny Braden is a public lands advocate and accomplished long-distance hiker. In this episode, Andrew and Ryan chat with him about public lands stewardship, social media, National Park funding, and more. Also in this episode – what’s up with bagging dog poop but leaving it on the side of the trail?

Outline

00:00:28 – spring in the Rockies

00:03:30 – low snowfall in the Sierra this year

00:04:04 – climate change and snowpack in the Sierra and Rockies

00:06:14 – bagging your dog poop but leaving it on the side of the trail

00:09:46 – Benny Braden interview begins

00:14:00 – Max Patch destruction

00:17:38 – social media as a tool – negative vs. positive effect on public lands

00:22:05 – what can public lands give us vs. how we can give back to public lands

00:23:32 – drone footage from Max Patch

00:26:00 – rehabbing Max Patch

00:28:02 – the interface between private charity and federal agencies

00:31:59 – practical advice for working with federal agencies

00:37:00 – Save our Smokies

00:43:08 – why trash is so bad in the smokies

00:47:00 – our parks need better funding

00:50:19 – Responsible Stewardship

00:57:36 – local non-profits vs. national organization – what is Responsible Stewardship adding to the leave no trace landscape?

01:00:48 – internet, social media, and tagging lightly

01:05:34 – a brief conversation on gatekeeping

01:12:31 – a responsible stewardship reminder

01:14:19 – community kudzu

01:15:49 – end of Benny Braden interview

01:17:14 – minimizing personal impact

01:25: 22 – what’s new at BPL

Resources

Max Patch

Drone footage from September 19, 2020:

Still photos: