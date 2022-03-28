How to Plan a Backpacking Trip: Route Planning Tools & Processes

Planning a backpacking trip can be easy or complex. The process you take to plan a route depends on the length (how many miles), duration (how many days), tread (trails vs. cross-country travel), terrain (mountains, desert, etc.), environment (weather, snowpack, river levels), remoteness, and more. Combine this with an overwhelming number of tools and technologies used in route planning, the widespread distribution of relatively uninformative “Plan a backpacking trip in 7 easy steps!” blog posts, and increase competition for the most popular destinations make route planning a core skill in a backpacker’s toolkit.

In this event, we’ll provide insight into what makes route planning more challenging today than in the past. In addition, we’ll approach route planning in the context of complex wilderness trips in remote environments.

The objective of this webinar is to give you the confidence needed to plan your own backpacking routes, rather than relying on what someone else has told you to do – and to do so knowing that you have planning a route that is accomplishable, safe, and enjoyable.

Keynote: Route Planning Tools & Processes (~30 minutes, by Ryan Jordan)

route planning challenges

purpose and outcomes of route planning

route planning tools and technologies

route planning process for planning complex wilderness trips in remote environments

Route Planning Q&A (~ 30 minutes)

TBD

Route Planning Tools and Processes (Member Q&A)

Friday, April 1, 2022, 7:00 PM US Mountain Time

