Episode 57 | Cottage Industry Interview: Food for the Sole
Stream
Summary
In this episode, Andrew chats with Henry and Julie Mosier of Food for the Sole about running a small business in the outdoor industry, idea iteration, bikepacking, working with family, finding mentors, and more!
Outline
- What makes Food for the Sole different from other cottage industry backpacking food companies?
- Which of Food for the Sole’s products encompasses their vision as a company?
- How does the company iterate and test products?
- What are the pros and cons of working in a family business?
- How do Henry and Julie balance their small business with their love of the outdoors!
- Why does Henry love bikepacking, and what gear does he use?
- How did Food for the Sole go from an idea to an actual company?
- How does Food for the Sole foster community in their workplace?
- What is Food for the Sole’s ethos?
- What is Food for the Sole doing for inclusivity in the outdoors?
- How has Food for the Sole approached scaling and other small business challenges?
- Why is mentorship so important?
- How does Food for the Sole approach important decision-making?
Resources
- Henry’s favorite Food for the Sole meal – Biscuits and Gravy
- Andrew’s vegetarian and vegan backpacking food roundup – My Year of Lentils
- Food for the Sole’s Project: Inclusivity
- OMEP: Oregon Manufacturing Extension Partnership
- Instagram: @foodforsole
- web: https://www.foodforthesole.co/
