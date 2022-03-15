Podcast Episode March 15, 2022

Episode 57 | Cottage Industry Interview: Food for the Sole

Summary

In this episode, Andrew chats with Henry and Julie Mosier of Food for the Sole about running a small business in the outdoor industry, idea iteration, bikepacking, working with family, finding mentors, and more!

Outline

What makes Food for the Sole different from other cottage industry backpacking food companies?

Which of Food for the Sole’s products encompasses their vision as a company?

How does the company iterate and test products?

What are the pros and cons of working in a family business?

How do Henry and Julie balance their small business with their love of the outdoors!

Why does Henry love bikepacking, and what gear does he use?

How did Food for the Sole go from an idea to an actual company?

How does Food for the Sole foster community in their workplace?

What is Food for the Sole’s ethos?

What is Food for the Sole doing for inclusivity in the outdoors?

How has Food for the Sole approached scaling and other small business challenges?

Why is mentorship so important?

How does Food for the Sole approach important decision-making?

