Episode 57 | Cottage Industry Interview: Food for the Sole
Podcast Episode March 15, 2022

Episode 57 | Cottage Industry Interview: Food for the Sole

Summary

In this episode, Andrew chats with Henry and Julie Mosier of Food for the Sole about running a small business in the outdoor industry, idea iteration, bikepacking, working with family, finding mentors, and more!

Outline

  • What makes Food for the Sole different from other cottage industry backpacking food companies?
  • Which of Food for the Sole’s products encompasses their vision as a company?
  • How does the company iterate and test products?
  • What are the pros and cons of working in a family business?
  • How do Henry and Julie balance their small business with their love of the outdoors!
  • Why does Henry love bikepacking, and what gear does he use?
  • How did Food for the Sole go from an idea to an actual company?
  • How does Food for the Sole foster community in their workplace?
  • What is Food for the Sole’s ethos?
  • What is Food for the Sole doing for inclusivity in the outdoors?
  • How has Food for the Sole approached scaling and other small business challenges?
  • Why is mentorship so important?
  • How does Food for the Sole approach important decision-making?

Resources

