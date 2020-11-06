Podcast 032 | Jeff Garmire and the Colorado Trail FKT

Stream
Summary
In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Andrew and Ryan interview some of the folks who came together to make friend’o-the-podcast Jeff Garmire’s recent FKT of the Colorado Trail a success. First, Ryan talks with the Fastest Known Tiger himself to get an insight into the physical and mental stresses Jeff underwent while achieving the record.
Jeff Garmire on his FKT attempt of the Colorado Trail. Photo: Elisabeth Tizekker
In the second interview, Andrew chats with filmmakers Nik Tizekker and Dylan Harris about the logistics (and adventure) of shooting a film about Jeff’s FKT.
Finally, Ryan takes the mic again for a brief chat with BPL Columnist (and Jeff’s partner) Maggie Slepian about the highs and lows of watching a loved one complete such a challenge.
Outline
- Jeff Garmire Interview
- General check-in
- Starting pace and strategy
- Tackling the San Juans at the start vs. the end
- Struggling with altitude
- Weather
- The climb up Elk Creek
- Dealing with touch sections of the trail
- Finding a tempo
- Sleep deprivation and hallucinations
- Going FKT style means he had to sacrifice on some things like electrolytes
- Food
- Ate his last bit of food 24 hours before he finished
- Footwear
- Hoka Speedgoat 4s
- Did have to break his shoes in just slightly
- Survived the 500 miles!
- Hoka Speedgoat 4s
- One giant blister and several smaller blisters
- Probably didn’t swap out socks as much as he should
- Gear
- What didn’t he use?
- What would he have left behind?
- FKT – Skills, Training, Grit, Luck
- Film crew – no interaction, setting personal boundaries
- Two different adventures
- Unique opportunities
- Pushing the boundaries of unsupported travel
- Can this FKT be beaten and if so how?
- If luck breaks a little towards the challenger
- More scouting
- Film Crew Interview
- Introduction to Nik and Dylan
- The genesis of the project and how it developed over time (fast)
- How did they get ready to shoot so quickly?
- The challenges of shooting in the backcountry
- What makes this film different?
- The ethics of this type of filmmaking
- How to make a documentary film without communicating with the subject
- Gear
- Black Magic 6k
- Sony A7 iii
- DJI Osimo
- Drones
- Dylan’s goal is to make Jeff cinematic!
- Lenses
- Sigma 18-35 ART
- 24-70 2.8
- Interview schedule, interview philosophy, and other logistics
- The intimacy of filmmaking
- What went wrong?
- Planning around Jeff’s changing pace
- An adventure for the crew as well as for Jeff
- A self-funded project
- The realities of shooting in the backcountry vs. a more cinematic, structured feel
- Post-production plans
- Maggie Slepian Interview
- How she helped prep
- The struggles of watching a loved one struggle on an FKT
- Outside contact vs. having no contact
- When did she know it would actually happen?
Related Content
- Listen to Jeff talk about his Long Trail FKT
- The country is still in the grip of Covid-19. Jeff, Maggie, and the Backpacking Light Podcast crew have some words of wisdom for you.
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Subscribe
- Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Youtube | RSS
More Episodes
Feedback, Questions, Tips?
- Submit them via email or Twitter and get featured on our next podcast!
Credits
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
- Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
Sponsors
- This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!
Contact
You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -
- Backpacking Light - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
- Andrew Marshall - Instagram | Twitter | WWW
- Ryan Jordan - Instagram | Twitter | WWW
Disclosure
- Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!