Podcast 032 | Jeff Garmire and the Colorado Trail FKT

Stream

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Andrew and Ryan interview some of the folks who came together to make friend’o-the-podcast Jeff Garmire’s recent FKT of the Colorado Trail a success. First, Ryan talks with the Fastest Known Tiger himself to get an insight into the physical and mental stresses Jeff underwent while achieving the record.

Jeff Garmire on his FKT attempt of the Colorado Trail. Photo: Elisabeth Tizekker

In the second interview, Andrew chats with filmmakers Nik Tizekker and Dylan Harris about the logistics (and adventure) of shooting a film about Jeff’s FKT.

Finally, Ryan takes the mic again for a brief chat with BPL Columnist (and Jeff’s partner) Maggie Slepian about the highs and lows of watching a loved one complete such a challenge.

Outline

Jeff Garmire Interview General check-in Starting pace and strategy Tackling the San Juans at the start vs. the end Struggling with altitude Weather The climb up Elk Creek Dealing with touch sections of the trail Finding a tempo Sleep deprivation and hallucinations Going FKT style means he had to sacrifice on some things like electrolytes Food Ate his last bit of food 24 hours before he finished Footwear Hoka Speedgoat 4s Did have to break his shoes in just slightly Survived the 500 miles! One giant blister and several smaller blisters Probably didn’t swap out socks as much as he should Gear What didn’t he use? What would he have left behind? FKT – Skills, Training, Grit, Luck Film crew – no interaction, setting personal boundaries Two different adventures Unique opportunities Pushing the boundaries of unsupported travel Can this FKT be beaten and if so how? If luck breaks a little towards the challenger More scouting

Film Crew Interview Introduction to Nik and Dylan The genesis of the project and how it developed over time (fast) How did they get ready to shoot so quickly? The challenges of shooting in the backcountry What makes this film different? The ethics of this type of filmmaking How to make a documentary film without communicating with the subject Gear Black Magic 6k Sony A7 iii DJI Osimo Drones Dylan’s goal is to make Jeff cinematic! Lenses Sigma 18-35 ART 24-70 2.8 Interview schedule, interview philosophy, and other logistics The intimacy of filmmaking What went wrong? Planning around Jeff’s changing pace An adventure for the crew as well as for Jeff A self-funded project The realities of shooting in the backcountry vs. a more cinematic, structured feel Post-production plans

Maggie Slepian Interview How she helped prep The struggles of watching a loved one struggle on an FKT Outside contact vs. having no contact When did she know it would actually happen?



Related Content