Podcast 25 | Covid-19: What Does it Mean for Backpacking?

Summary

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to sweep the world, Andrew and Ryan take a hard look at responsible backpacking in 2020. They are joined by Jeff Garmire: repeat guest, elite long-distance athlete, author, and FKT holder – and Maggie Slepian: thru-hiker, climber, freelance writer, and Managing Editor of the Trek.

Also in this episode:

Are group trips possible once the pandemic begins to recede?

Resources for managing your non-backpacking time

Thoughts on how to stay sane in a year of social distancing and too much indoor time

Outline

Introduction Today’s guests: Jeff Garmire – author, elite long-distance athlete, and FKT holder Maggie Slepian – thru-hiker, freelance writer, and Managing Editor of The Trek

Where do things stand currently with Covid-19 Updated March 27th, 2020 The global outbreak of the coronavirus is a little more than 3 months old There have been 530,000 cases worldwide that have resulted in 24,000 deaths The United States is the most infected country with 85,000 cases and 1,300 deaths Particularly devastating epicenters in New York, Washington, California, and New Jersey 15 states have now reported more than 1,000 cases of infections.

Canceled Plans Jeff’s FKT attempts and the Barkley Marathons. Jeff’s post about canceling his plans. Maggie’s PCT attempt Maggie’s post about canceling her plans Thru-hiker community response

Why is social distancing impossible on a thru-hike? The Bubble Hygiene Shared resources Trail towns Asymptomatic carriers

Stay-at-home orders Most have an exception for outdoor activity where social distancing can be maintained

Is it possible to backpack ethically in 2020? Jeff’s suggestions Ryan’s suggestions Crowded trail-heads – are more limits on backcountry recreation coming? Gateway communities are begging people not to come in It’s hard to cancel your plans The pros and cons of getting into remote areas Maggie’s suggestions Don’t go – this isn’t a necessity Ryan’s final thoughts about taking a trip Keep it within your family group Jeff’s final thoughts Stay within your skillset – don’t get over your skis

Suggestions on how to get through the next few months Jeff – take a break from your training plan (run for the fun of it) Maggie – take some intentional time and do some yoga (agrees with Jeff, remove some of the performance-oriented pressure) Ryan – find some new routines and do intentional thinking about finding life satisfaction in this new scenario

When can we return to group trips? We have a model ahead of us… When we do return to group trips (but before there is a vaccination) Travel in your own automobile to destination Don’t share pre-trip accommodations Each household should have its own shelter systems, cooking gear, and communications device Intentional social distancing Don’t go if you are sick in any way whatsoever Avoid backcountry latrine facilities

Final thought – err on the side of caution and respect local requests and guidelines

