Podcast 029 | The Bohohobos’ Big Trek

Stream
Summary
Featuring Aïscha Tomasoa and Jesper Jensen – the Bohohobos – and their epic trek through Scandinavia.
Also in this episode:
- Tahoe Rim Trail
- Relationships while backpacking
- Fastpacking and other gear
- Update on the new website project
Outline
- Catching Up
- Andrew’s fastpack of the TRT
- Ryan and Chase’s last backpacking hurrah?
- On flying across the country during Covid-19
- Gear
- Rogue Panda Zoro 65L
- Note – orders are paused on this pack until the fall
- Wild Ideas Bearikade Bear Canister
- Tarptent Pro Trail Lithium
- Ryan’s Fastpacking Kit
- Skills
- Andrew recently wrote an article about relationships
- Ryan’s favorite book on relationships: Where the Mountain Casts Its Shadow
- Acknowledgment – communication – needs
- Emotional bank accounts
- What’s New at BPL?
- Recently announced plans for a major website upgrade.
- Route-planning and navigation Masterclass – upcoming!
- In the Forums
- New Favorite Thing
- Steripen Ultra
- Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask (and a good summary of some science around face mask efficacy)
- Interview: Aïscha Tomasoa and Jesper Jensen – the Bohohobos
- Introduction
- A thru-hike through Scandinavia
- Starting and finishing
- Resupply
- No experience before starting the thru-hike
- Knowing your limits and slowing down
- Wading rivers – a challenge for beginning backpackers
- Wildlife in Scandinavia
- Interactions with the Sámi people
- Gear
- Most memorable moments
- Low points
- Routine and trail habits
- Solving problems as a couple
- What’s the next thru-hike?
- Living as full-time hikers/creators
- Working temp jobs
- They enjoy the process of making content
- Find the Bohohobos on Instagram, Facebook, and their website
- Wrap-Up Convo
- Knowing your limits
- Anyone can backpack
- Thank you Backpacking Light Member (since 2008!) Kendall Clement for helping us deliver this ad-free podcast to our community.
- Rogue Panda Zoro 65L
Resources
Related Content
- The Vargo Bot 700 Review
- How to Maintain A Relationship While Backpacking
- Lightweight Wood Saws for Backpacking
- Are Tech Toys Spoiling the Wilderness Experience?
You can contact us at podcast@backpackinglight.com, or follow us on social media -
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Subscribe
Feedback, Questions, Tips?
Credits
Sponsors
Contact
Disclosure
You can contact us at podcast@backpackinglight.com, or follow us on social media -