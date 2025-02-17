FREE! Registration Now Open for Trail Days Online! February 27 - March 1, 2025

Podcast Episode February 17, 2025

Episode 119 | Sleep Warmer: Evening Routines

Episode Summary

In episode 119 of the Backpacking Light podcast we're going to learn about bedtime routines and practices for sleeping warm in the backcountry.

Episode 119 - Sleep Warmer: Evening Routines

Nemo Tensor Elite Sleeping Pad

The Nemo Tensor Elite is a 2.4 R-value ultralight sleeping pad weighing 240 grams, featuring 10D CORDURA nylon for puncture resistance, Apex baffle construction to improve stability and weight distribution, and a single layer of Thermal Mirror film insulation for additional warmth. See it at REI, Garage Grown Gear, or Nemo.

Brynje Fishnet Base Layers

Brynje of Norway makes both synthetic and merino wool fiber fishnet base layer apparel for outdoor adventures. Fishnet construction is more breathable, lighter, and faster-drying than conventional knits.

Practices for Sleeping Warm in the Backcountry

  • Fueling your Body the Right Way – Eating before bed helps you stay warm and Magnesium and hot drinks for relaxation and warmth,
  • Balancing Hydration without Nighttime Wakeups – Hydration Cutoff Time, Electrolytes, Dehydration and cold extremities, and using a pee bottle,
  • Warming up Before Sleep – Movement and Aerobic vs. Strength exercises

  • Feb 17, 2025 at 2:45 am #3828653
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Podcast 119 | Sleep Warmer: Evening Routines | Brynje

    In episode 119 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn about bedtime routines and practices for sleeping warm in the backcountry.

    Feb 17, 2025 at 12:42 pm #3828673
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    The biggest change I’ve made in recent years, especially after intense effort days – is by combining a fatty snack with a little satiating carbs at night. I used to just eat fat – like peanut butter – but this would make me wake up hungry a few hours later. Now I like a carby fatty snack before bed, which seems to resolve that.

    I have theories about why this may be, but would love to hear others experience or maybe from someone who is a metabolic expert.

    1. A little carbs help further replenish glycogen stores, taking some of the strain off fat metabolism, slowing down the fat burn from my dollop of peanut butter?

    2. Maybe the fat alone isn’t enough to replenish glycogen stores fast enough, and after a hard day, metabolism is cranking, and glycogen gets depleted after a few hours of sleep, so I wake up hungry?

    These effects are noticeable on fastpacking trips (where there’s no big carb dinner, and just a series of snacks) rather than backpacking trips where I’m carb-loading in the evening meal.

    Feb 17, 2025 at 4:37 pm #3828687
    Terran Terran
    BPL Member

    @terran

    Eat carbs to help prevent a sugar spike. They digest slower.

    If you have a KitchenAid make your own butter.

    I use mainly pistachios. While peanuts are slightly higher in protein, pistachios are a complete protein. All 9 essential amino acid. A few Brazil nuts will boost them a bit.

    Red palm oil from this source.

    Avocado oil to thin it out.

    Date syrup with brown sugar.

    Dark chocolate.

    Oat bran and a little chia.

    I don’t measure. It’s always different.

    Let it set a few hours. The chia with gel up and solidify it a bit.

     

     

     

     

