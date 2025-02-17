Episode 119 | Sleep Warmer: Evening Routines
Episode Summary
In episode 119 of the Backpacking Light podcast we're going to learn about bedtime routines and practices for sleeping warm in the backcountry.
Show Notes:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- Webinar: Winter Backpacking: Strategies for Staying Warm, Dry, and Comfortable
- Webinar: Avalanche Awareness & Safety for Hikers and Backpackers
- Webinar: Lightweight Footwear and Traction Systems for Snow Travel
- Event: Trail Days Online! 2025 – February 27, 28, & March 1, 2025
- Online Course: Basecamp Spring 2025 Cohort – Enrollment Opens for Unlimited Members March 2, 2025
- Newsletter: Sleeping pads as systems: how to save weight on a good night’s sleep – February 2, 2025
- Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.
Featured Brands and Products
The Nemo Tensor Elite is a 2.4 R-value ultralight sleeping pad weighing 240 grams, featuring 10D CORDURA nylon for puncture resistance, Apex baffle construction to improve stability and weight distribution, and a single layer of Thermal Mirror film insulation for additional warmth. See it at REI, Garage Grown Gear, or Nemo.
- Brand: Brynje Fishnet Base Layers
Brynje of Norway makes both synthetic and merino wool fiber fishnet base layer apparel for outdoor adventures. Fishnet construction is more breathable, lighter, and faster-drying than conventional knits.
Practices for Sleeping Warm in the Backcountry
- Fueling your Body the Right Way – Eating before bed helps you stay warm and Magnesium and hot drinks for relaxation and warmth,
- Balancing Hydration without Nighttime Wakeups – Hydration Cutoff Time, Electrolytes, Dehydration and cold extremities, and using a pee bottle,
- Warming up Before Sleep – Movement and Aerobic vs. Strength exercises
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Gear Guide: Avalanche and Winter Safety Tools
- Gear Guide: Traction Spikes
- Webinar: Winter Backpacking: Strategies for Staying Warm, Dry, and Comfortable
- Wilderness Skill: How to Make Coffee in the Backcountry: Gear and Methods
Credits
- Executive Producer - Backpacking Light; Show Director and Host - Ryan Jordan; Producer - Chase Jordan; Theme music: Look for Me in the Mountains written by Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan, performed by Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin), produced by Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana.
