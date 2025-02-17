Podcast Episode February 17, 2025

Episode 119 | Sleep Warmer: Evening Routines

together with Brynje USA Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Brynje, home to the most sophisticated and effective baselayers available - modern fishnet fabrics made with polypropylene or merino wool. See it at Brynje USA

Episode Summary

In episode 119 of the Backpacking Light podcast we're going to learn about bedtime routines and practices for sleeping warm in the backcountry.

Listen Now

Show Notes:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Featured Brands and Products

Brynje Fishnet Base Layers Brynje of Norway makes both synthetic and merino wool fiber fishnet base layer apparel for outdoor adventures. Fishnet construction is more breathable, lighter, and faster-drying than conventional knits. See it at Brynje USA

Practices for Sleeping Warm in the Backcountry

Fueling your Body the Right Way – Eating before bed helps you stay warm and Magnesium and hot drinks for relaxation and warmth,

Balancing Hydration without Nighttime Wakeups – Hydration Cutoff Time, Electrolytes, Dehydration and cold extremities, and using a pee bottle,

Warming up Before Sleep – Movement and Aerobic vs. Strength exercises

Links, Mentions, and Related Content