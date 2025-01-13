You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 116 | Slope Angles
Podcast Episode January 13, 2025

Episode 116 | Slope Angles

together with Vaer Watches:

"Vaer" company logo next to a black tactical field watch
Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Vaer Watches, home to beautifully designed, extremely durable, expedition-worthy wristwatches masterfully crafted in the USA.

Listen

Summary

In this episode you’ll learn how to measure and interpret slope angles to help you navigate steep terrain and assess hazards in the backcountry.

Image1

In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Featured Brands and Products

VAER C5 Tactical Field Solar Watch
VAER C5 Tactical Field Solar Watch

The Vaer C5 Tactical Field Solar features a sapphire face cover, 316L stainless steel body, and a Japanese Epson VS-42 solar-powered movement that provides up to six months of power reserve at high precision. The watch is water-resistant up to 10 ATM (100 meters), offers a blacked-out aesthetic with exceptional lume performance, ensuring readability in low-light conditions.

See it at Vaer
Silva Expedition Neo Baseplate Compass
Silva Expedition Neo Baseplate Compass

The Silva Expedition NEO is a durable, high-precision compass designed for advanced navigation in challenging outdoor environments. It features a neodymium-powered needle that ensures swift and stable performance, and cannot be demagnetized, making it a reliable tool for professionals. The compass also includes a globally balanced needle for accurate readings worldwide, luminous markings for low-light conditions, a clinometer for measuring slopes, and adjustable declination for regional variations.

See it at Silva

Slope Angles

  • Estimating slope angle with an analog watch
  • The relationship between slope angle, slope friction, and rockfall
  • The relationship between slope angle and energy expenditure

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

How to Subscribe

More Episodes

Credits

Feedback / Tips / Questions

More Backpacking Light

Disclosure

  • Sponsorship Policy: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including any podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

Subscribe


Get the Newsletter

Get our free Handbook and Receive our weekly newsletter to see what's new at Backpacking Light!


Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.

Premium Articles

You're currently viewing a free preview of a member exclusive premium article. Our premium articles include in depth journalism and insights from the Backpacking Light editorial team.

Get full article access by subscribing to a Premium or Unlimited Backpacking Light membership!
Membership Login
Loading...