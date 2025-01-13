Episode 116 | Slope Angles
together with Vaer Watches:
Summary
In this episode you’ll learn how to measure and interpret slope angles to help you navigate steep terrain and assess hazards in the backcountry.
In this Episode:
Featured Brands and Products
The Vaer C5 Tactical Field Solar features a sapphire face cover, 316L stainless steel body, and a Japanese Epson VS-42 solar-powered movement that provides up to six months of power reserve at high precision. The watch is water-resistant up to 10 ATM (100 meters), offers a blacked-out aesthetic with exceptional lume performance, ensuring readability in low-light conditions.
The Silva Expedition NEO is a durable, high-precision compass designed for advanced navigation in challenging outdoor environments. It features a neodymium-powered needle that ensures swift and stable performance, and cannot be demagnetized, making it a reliable tool for professionals. The compass also includes a globally balanced needle for accurate readings worldwide, luminous markings for low-light conditions, a clinometer for measuring slopes, and adjustable declination for regional variations.
Slope Angles
- Estimating slope angle with an analog watch
- The relationship between slope angle, slope friction, and rockfall
- The relationship between slope angle and energy expenditure
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Podcast: Episode 112 | The Analog Backcountry Experience
- Trips: Off the Beaten Path in the Colorado Rockies
- Skills: How to Use Gaia GPS Slope Angle Overlays & Satellite Imagery to Plan Off-Trail Routes
