Episode 115 | Tiny Things
Summary
In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re sharing Big Talk about Tiny Things: Those little ultralight bits of gear that have an outsized impact on our experience in the backcountry.
In this Episode:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- Gear Testing & Research: LightBench: A Labratory Testing Protocol for Comparing a Performance of Flashlights and Headlamps
- December 11th, 2024 Newsletter– Flashlight Lumens vs. Practical Light Needs
- December 19th, 2024 Newsletter – Why Backpacking Matters
- Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.
Featured Brands and Products
- Dermasafe Knife
- Alpenglow Alpenblow Micro Inflator
- Rex Creations Pad Pal
- Huppy Toothpaste Tabs
- Suluk46 Atani Titanium Tent Stakes
- Holey Hiker Bidet Cap
- Chicken Tramper Bear Can Key
The Derma-Safe knife is stainless steel, foldable, and suitable for light-duty cutting tasks.
The Alpenblow Micro Inflator by Alpenglow Gear is a compact, rechargeable air pump designed for quick inflation of sleeping pads and other gear, offering efficient, hands-free performance with minimal weight for backcountry travelers. Its USB-charging capability ensures convenience on multi-day outdoor excursions.
No mess, no fuss, virtually no weight. Take only what you need for any trip. The perfect solution for the gram-counting ultralighter. Multiple flavors. Good taste!
A truly ultralight tent stake with enough strength for hard soils. We use this for accessory guyline tieout points like sidewalls and mid-points. Combine with stronger stakes for a high-performance stake kit.
A four-hole bidet for more wash power. Available in versions for soda and CNOC bottles.
Easily open a BearVault in cold temperatures, also works as a lockscrew key for Bearikades and others.
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Gear Guides: Staff Picks 2024
- Masterclass: Water Treatment and Backpacking Hygiene
- Podcast: Episode 113 | Pad Pumps
Credits
