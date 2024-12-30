You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 115 | Tiny Things
Episode December 30, 2024

Episode 115 | Tiny Things

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re sharing Big Talk about Tiny Things: Those little ultralight bits of gear that have an outsized impact on our experience in the backcountry.

In this Episode:

R.I.P. Big Sky Sierra, July 21, 2015 – September 6, 2024.

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Featured Brands and Products

Derma-Safe Folding Knife
Derma-Safe Folding Knife

The Derma-Safe knife is stainless steel, foldable, and suitable for light-duty cutting tasks. 

WEIGHT: 0.27 ounces (8 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear
Alpenglow Gear Alpenblow Micro Inflator
Alpenglow Gear Alpenblow Micro Inflator

The Alpenblow Micro Inflator by Alpenglow Gear is a compact, rechargeable air pump designed for quick inflation of sleeping pads and other gear, offering efficient, hands-free performance with minimal weight for backcountry travelers. Its USB-charging capability ensures convenience on multi-day outdoor excursions.

WEIGHT: 0.28 ounces (8 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Alpenglow Gear
Huppy Toothpaste Tablets
Huppy Toothpaste Tablets

No mess, no fuss, virtually no weight. Take only what you need for any trip. The perfect solution for the gram-counting ultralighter. Multiple flavors. Good taste!

WEIGHT: 1.5 ounce (42g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear
Suluk46 Atani Titanium Tent Stakes
Suluk46 Atani Titanium Tent Stakes

A truly ultralight tent stake with enough strength for hard soils. We use this for accessory guyline tieout points like sidewalls and mid-points. Combine with stronger stakes for a high-performance stake kit.

WEIGHT: 0.18 ounces (5 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Suluk46
Holey Hiker Bidet Cap
Holey Hiker Bidet Cap

A four-hole bidet for more wash power. Available in versions for soda and CNOC bottles.

WEIGHT: 0.14 ounces (4 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear
Chicken Tramper Bear Can Key
Chicken Tramper Bear Can Key

Easily open a BearVault in cold temperatures, also works as a lockscrew key for Bearikades and others.

WEIGHT: 2 g
See it at Garage Grown Gear

Episode 115 | Tiny Things

  • Dec 30, 2024 at 4:45 am #3825267
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 115 | Tiny Things

    In episode 115 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re sharing Big Talk about Tiny Things: Those little ultralight bits of gear that have an outsized impact on our experience in the backcountry.

    Dec 30, 2024 at 10:55 am #3825312
    Matthew / BPL
    Moderator

    @matthewkphx

    Ryan, I am so sorry to learn about Sierra’s passing. I hope you have a good overnight to her spot and find a good stick to throw.

