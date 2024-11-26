Podcast Episode November 26, 2024

Podcast 113 | Pad Pumps

Episode Sponsor



Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Garage Grown Gear, your hub for all things ultralight. Garage Grown Gear is dedicated to supporting the growth of small, startup, and cottage brands.

Summary

In episode 113 of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we talk about current PAD PUMP trends in the ultralight cottage industry, the challenges faced by small businesses during the holiday season plus a few interesting stocking stuffers.

In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

December 5, 2024 – Minimalist Footwear: Design, Materials, Technologies, and Performance for Multi-Day Backpacking

Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.

Featured Brands and Products

Flextail Zero Pump Save your breath, and leave the bulk of an inflation bag at home. One of the few pumps that actually works well and is still very light, with a decent battery life. You'll get 15 to 25 mattress inflations on a single charge if you use a full-sized mattress. WEIGHT: 1.2 oz (34 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Flextail

Nitecore NB10000 Gen 3 Power Bank The Nitecore NB10000 Gen 3 Power Bank provides 10,000mAh of high-capacity, lightweight portable power with fast USB-C charging, designed for outdoor enthusiasts who need reliable energy for devices during extended trips in the backcountry. Its slim profile and durable construction offer efficient power management in rugged environments. WEIGHT: 5.29 ounces (149.97 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Nitecore

Links, Mentions, and Related Content