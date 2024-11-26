You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Podcast 113 | Pad Pumps
November 26, 2024

Podcast 113 | Pad Pumps

Summary

In episode 113 of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we talk about current PAD PUMP trends in the ultralight cottage industry, the challenges faced by small businesses during the holiday season plus a few interesting stocking stuffers.

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Featured Brands and Products

Nitecore NU20 Classic 360 Lumen USB-C Lightweight Headlamp
Nitecore NU20 Classic 360 Lumen USB-C Lightweight Headlamp

The Nitecore NU20 Classic Headlamp delivers 360 lumens of bright, consistent light with a lightweight design and USB-C rechargeable battery, offering reliable hands-free illumination for hikers and backpackers in demanding backcountry environments. Its compact form and efficient power management make it ideal for extended outdoor use.

WEIGHT: 1.34 ounces (38 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Nitecore
Alpenglow Gear Alpenblow Micro Inflator
Alpenglow Gear Alpenblow Micro Inflator

The Alpenblow Micro Inflator by Alpenglow Gear is a compact, rechargeable air pump designed for quick inflation of sleeping pads and other gear, offering efficient, hands-free performance with minimal weight for backcountry travelers. Its USB-charging capability ensures convenience on multi-day outdoor excursions.

WEIGHT: 0.28 ounces (8 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Alpenglow Gear
Rex Creations Pad-Pal Air Pump
Rex Creations Pad-Pal Air Pump

The Pad-Pal Air Pump by Rex Creations efficiently inflates sleeping pads with minimal effort using its compact, rechargeable design. Its lightweight build and integrated USB charging make it a convenient tool for hikers and backpackers seeking quick, reliable inflation on multi-day trips.

WEIGHT: 0.32 ounces (9 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Rex Creations
Flextail Zero Pump
Flextail Zero Pump

Save your breath, and leave the bulk of an inflation bag at home. One of the few pumps that actually works well and is still very light, with a decent battery life. You'll get 15 to 25 mattress inflations on a single charge if you use a full-sized mattress.

WEIGHT: 1.2 oz (34 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Flextail
Nitecore NB10000 Gen 3 Power Bank
Nitecore NB10000 Gen 3 Power Bank

The Nitecore NB10000 Gen 3 Power Bank provides 10,000mAh of high-capacity, lightweight portable power with fast USB-C charging, designed for outdoor enthusiasts who need reliable energy for devices during extended trips in the backcountry. Its slim profile and durable construction offer efficient power management in rugged environments.

WEIGHT: 5.29 ounces (149.97 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Nitecore

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

  • Sponsorship Policy: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including any podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
  • Nov 26, 2024 at 11:49 am #3823074
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Podcast 113 | Pad Pumps

    In episode 113 of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we talk about current PAD PUMP trends in the ultralight cottage industry, the challenges faced by small businesses during the holiday season plus a few interesting stocking stuffers.

    Nov 26, 2024 at 7:25 pm #3823125
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    I know lots of people here use pumps like the Flextail, but curious to know if anyone has moved over to the little tiny ones powered by a battery bank, and what you think of that style.

    Nov 26, 2024 at 9:10 pm #3823133
    JG H
    BPL Member

    @jgh4

    I have the PadPal v5.2 and I love it. It’s super light and works like a champ. It’s a little loud on the highest setting, but that’s a small inconvenience given it’s size, weight, and functionality.

    I do have a zero pump, too, for weekenders when I don’t carry a power pack.

    Nov 27, 2024 at 12:17 pm #3823155
    Charlie Brenneman
    BPL Member

    @cwbrenneman

    Locale: Primarily Desolation Wilderness, Yosemite, and SEKI

    I think one of these might be an item I probably wouldn’t buy for myself, but is perfect for my girls to get me for Christmas. Even on a longer trip the battery life of my iPhone, Coros watch, headlamp, and inReach is so good I have juice left in my power bank so why not put it to use. Plus my jump to a wide pad from the regular width seems like more than 25% more breaths at the end of a long day!

    Anyone know how much louder the Pad Pal is versus Alpenglow? On lowest Pad Pal setting is it still loud, and what is roughly the time difference to inflate a pad at lowest vs highest setting?

    Nov 27, 2024 at 7:05 pm #3823177
    Tom “Gadget” Liggett
    BPL Member

    @alpenglowgear

    Locale: SF Bay Area

    There’s a video on Alpenglow Gear’s Instagram  (@alpenglow_gear) that demoes how loud the Alpenblow is. I haven’t seen a comparison vs. the Pad-Pal but it is much quieter (albeit slower) than a Flextail Zero. (Disclaimer: I’m affiliated with Alpenglow Gear)

    Nov 27, 2024 at 8:00 pm #3823183
    David D
    BPL Member

    @ddf

    Alpenglow is supposedly quite a bit quieter but that’s compared to the pad pal at it’s highest and faster setting.  Would be nice to see comparison at the same CFMs

    Nov 28, 2024 at 9:16 am #3823207
    Link .
    BPL Member

    @annapurna

    Justin talks about the difference between the PadPal and the Alpenglow including which one is louder and which one is faster(not in great detail) in this video

    2024 Ultralight Backpacking Gear Awards

    Alpenglow:Energy usage: 18 mAh at 5V
    Noise Level: 48 dBA (similar to a moderate rainfall)

    Pad Pal:On the low mode the sound is 50-54 decibels. On high it is 70-76 decibels. There is some variance in sound due to propeller imbalance.

     

    Nov 30, 2024 at 1:46 pm #3823358
    Matthew / BPL
    Moderator

    @matthewkphx

    Has anyone found a good way to carry a Pad Pal to keep it from getting crushed? I don’t like the idea of keeping it in my cookpot. I’d rather keep it in my gear ditty but I’d like to prevent crushing it.

    Nov 30, 2024 at 2:20 pm #3823364
    Terran Terran
    BPL Member

    @terran

    Coin pouch?

    Dec 6, 2024 at 6:18 pm #3823860
    Philip Tschersich
    BPL Member

    @philip-ak

    Locale: Kodiak Alaska

    I picked up an Alpenblow during the sale. Pretty sweet little thing. It blows up my XL sized Thermarest Uberlight in 3 1/2 minutes, and my size XL Xtherm in 4 minutes. I think the Xtherm takes longer because the fabric is stiffer and heavier and the pump produces very little pressure. It is a very quiet pump.

    For protection I cut up and glued together closed-cell foam packing materials and made a pump ‘onigiri’. I am half tempted to paint it to look like a Twinkie. It weighs 2 g. The pump frankly does not seem that delicate, so I might end up just sewing a mini silnylon bag instead.



    Dec 7, 2024 at 2:31 am #3823883
    Terran Terran
    BPL Member

    @terran

    You could make a seal-a-meal pouch.

    Dec 7, 2024 at 8:53 am #3823888
    Matthew / BPL
    Moderator

    @matthewkphx

    That case is wonderful. What type of glue did you use?

    Dec 7, 2024 at 9:04 am #3823890
    Jerry Adams
    BPL Member

    @retiredjerry

    Locale: Oregon and Washington

    You could make a case with 3D mesh.

    Pretty light, a little bit of protection.

    If you need to protect from water, put that into a ziploc bag.

    If you want to be anal, use a seal-a-meal to make the ziploc bag the right size.  And save a gram:)

    Dec 7, 2024 at 10:06 am #3823898
    Philip Tschersich
    BPL Member

    @philip-ak

    Locale: Kodiak Alaska

    The glue is E6000. I held the pieces in place with a bit of tape until it set. Cheers

    Dec 15, 2024 at 5:02 pm #3824464
    Philip Tschersich
    BPL Member

    @philip-ak

    Locale: Kodiak Alaska

    I found a little plastic case that seemed the right size. I can’t remember where it came from. I think it had some electronic components in it at one point. It was just a hair too short, so I trimmed the pump nozzle adapter down and glued in a foam gasket to the adapter’s inside for a good seal around the pad valve. It weighs 9 g: the same as the pump itself. I’m happy with this set up and will stick with it for the time being. There are lots of mini pill containers available online that would probably do the same thing. I will add that my nozzle modification did not affect inflation time.

    Dec 15, 2024 at 6:48 pm #3824473
    John K
    BPL Member

    @kaptainkriz

    I’ve been using the pad pal for a while and also using it on my AT thru hike attempt. I just throw it in my electronics bag… have not smushed it yet.

  • Author
    Posts
Viewing 16 posts - 1 through 16 (of 16 total)
