Podcast 034 | Mental Health

Stream
Summary
In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Andrew and Ryan talk about mental health. This is something they both struggle with, and they’ve got a lot of thoughts on how to manage it both in and out of the backcountry. As their jumping-off point, they use a recent paper called Levels of Nature and Stress Response.
Also in this episode: new favorite winter gear, updates on the new website, and some recent favorite content at BPL. Also—has Andrew finally found some trail runners that will last more than 500 miles?
Outline
Intro Conversation
- Ryan’s still freeze-drying food. Taco soup this time!
- Andrew just completed his first ultra-marathon
New Favorite Things
- Xero Shoes Alpine Snow Boot
- Inov-8 Mudclaw G260 V2
- Inov-8 Terraultra G270—Andrew’s summer testing shoe
- Black Diamond Distance Spike Traction Device
- Black Diamond Blitz Spike Traction Device
Mental Health
- Depression and Wilderness: The Benefit of Wilderness as Therapy
- Depression and Wilderness, Part Two: Wilderness Might Not Be Enough
- Levels of Nature and Stress Response
- Cortisol and chemicals
- Fixing vs. resetting. Vs. managing
- Interrupting cycles
- Forcing yourself to leave tasks undone
- Types of stimulus
- Phylogenic perspective
Backcountry Mental Health Management
- Simplifying your gear needs
- Depleted surge capacity
- Ben Kilbourne’s essay Backpacking in a Time of Uncertainty is a must-read.
- Trekking poles?
- Headspace
- Oak
- Calm
Frontcountry Mental Health Management
- How you treat and think about outdoor exercise is also important – are you jamming it in between other things?
- Sunsama
What’s New at BPL
- Website update
- Andrew’s essay Salamander Song
- Emylene VanderVelden’s Nemo Equipment Kunai 3-4 Season Backpacking Tent Review
In the Forums
- A MYOG fiddle?
- The conversation around Maggie Slepian’s recent Learning Curve column Learning to Suffer
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
