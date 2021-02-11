Podcast 034 | Mental Health

Stream

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Andrew and Ryan talk about mental health. This is something they both struggle with, and they’ve got a lot of thoughts on how to manage it both in and out of the backcountry. As their jumping-off point, they use a recent paper called Levels of Nature and Stress Response.

Also in this episode: new favorite winter gear, updates on the new website, and some recent favorite content at BPL. Also—has Andrew finally found some trail runners that will last more than 500 miles?

Outline

Intro Conversation

Ryan’s still freeze-drying food. Taco soup this time!

Andrew just completed his first ultra-marathon

New Favorite Things

Mental Health

Backcountry Mental Health Management

Frontcountry Mental Health Management

How you treat and think about outdoor exercise is also important – are you jamming it in between other things?

Sunsama

What’s New at BPL

In the Forums

