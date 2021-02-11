Backpacking Light

Podcast 034 | Mental Health

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Andrew and Ryan talk about mental health. This is something they both struggle with, and they’ve got a lot of thoughts on how to manage it both in and out of the backcountry. As their jumping-off point, they use a recent paper called Levels of Nature and Stress Response.

Also in this episode: new favorite winter gear, updates on the new website, and some recent favorite content at BPL. Also—has Andrew finally found some trail runners that will last more than 500 miles?

a sad-looking man rests in a tent

Photo credit: Ryan Jordan

Outline

Intro Conversation

  • Ryan’s still freeze-drying food. Taco soup this time!
  • Andrew just completed his first ultra-marathon

New Favorite Things

Mental Health

Backcountry Mental Health Management

Frontcountry Mental Health Management

  • How you treat and think about outdoor exercise is also important – are you jamming it in between other things?
  • Sunsama

What’s New at BPL

In the Forums

Related Content

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
  • Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Home Forums Podcast 034 | Mental Health

  • Feb 11, 2021 at 9:00 am #3698764
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Podcast 034 | Mental Health

    In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Andrew and Ryan talk about mental health. As their jumping-off point, they use a recent paper called Levels of Nature and Stress Response.

