Nemo Equipment Kunai 3-4 Season Backpacking Tent Review

The Nemo Kunai 2P Tent ($499, 4 lb 5 oz / 1.96 kg) is a lightweight mountaineering-style, double-wall, two-person dome tent. It has more vents than a standard four-season tent to increase its versatility in the other three-seasons. It also features a unique peep window, single door and vestibule, small footprint, ample headroom, and plentiful interior storage. All this makes it a backpacking tent that will appeal to users in more hostile environments where winter and summer frequently collide.

Handles moderate snow and wind loading.

Small footprint to accommodate small subalpine camp spaces.

Moderate price point comparable with similar shelters.

Reasonably light when compared to similar shelters.

Lots of interior storage.

Excellent ventilation.

The Nemo Kunai 2P Tent is an ultralight backpacking/mountaineering tent for two people. It is a double-wall tent intended for below treeline adventures, though it is more stormworthy than a three-season ultralight tent.

color-coded setup loops, poles, and clips

six storage pockets

vestibule

peep window

four zippered vents

double-wall design

3-4 season rating

tub floor

weight reducing, size increasing brow pole

tapered profile for wind performance

lifetime warranty

capacity: 2P

2P minimum weight: 3 lb 14 oz (1.76 kg)

3 lb 14 oz (1.76 kg) packaged weight: 4 lb 5 oz (1.96 kg)

4 lb 5 oz (1.96 kg) floor dimensions: 82 x 50/41 in (208.28 x 127.635/104.14 cm)

82 x 50/41 in (208.28 x 127.635/104.14 cm) floor area: 26.0 sq ft (2.4 sq m)

26.0 sq ft (2.4 sq m) vestibule area: 8.0 sq ft (0.7 sq m)

8.0 sq ft (0.7 sq m) interior height: 44 in (111.76 cm)

44 in (111.76 cm) number of doors: 1

1 frame description: 1 Hubbed Aluminum DAC Featherlite NSL 9.6+9 mm pole / 1 Aluminum DAC Featherlite NSL 9 mm pole

1 Hubbed Aluminum DAC Featherlite NSL 9.6+9 mm pole / 1 Aluminum DAC Featherlite NSL 9 mm pole packed size: 19.5 x 6.5 in dia (50 x 16 cm dia)

19.5 x 6.5 in dia (50 x 16 cm dia) vestibule fabric: 15D Sil/PeU nylon ripstop (1200 mm)

15D Sil/PeU nylon ripstop (1200 mm) fly fabric: 15D Sil/PeU nylon ripstop (1200 mm)

15D Sil/PeU nylon ripstop (1200 mm) canopy fabric: 20D nylon ripstop/ no-see-um mesh

20D nylon ripstop/ no-see-um mesh floor fabric: 30D PeU nylon ripstop (3000 mm)

30D PeU nylon ripstop (3000 mm) dolor: "Torch"

For many of our readers, the Nemo Kunai 2P Tent will not appeal since a four-season tent is unnecessary in many regions of the southern US. However, our Canadian and Alaskan readers (and our readers headed north) will appreciate that high passes in northern climates can include July and August snowstorms, glacial winds, and frigid temperatures. In addition, this review might be applicable to fringe season (October-November and March-April) and winter backpackers in the North US Cascades, Central and Northern US Rockies, and North US Appalachians and Adirondacks.

As a Canadian, I am assessing the Nemo Kunai 2P Tent on its merit in northern conditions. It is not the lightest 2P double-wall tent on the market, but it is one of the lightest four-season, double-wall, dome-style tents available, making it unique.

Conversely, it is essential to note that an ultralight, four-season, double-wall dome-style shelter is something of a misnomer. I surveyed the market for double-wall, two-person, dome structure, rated for four seasons, at sub 2 lb (900 g). I came up empty, and rightfully so; winter camping in alpine and subalpine environments is a different game from three-season camping. Winter shelters have to be rated for high winds containing abrasive ice crystals, survive being set up on abrasive ice, snow, and rock, and withstand heavy snow loads.

In addition to wide temperature ranges and varying precipitation types, a tent for the north also has to stand up to insects (which, from my experience in peak season, are fierce beyond wildest expectations) and high humidity.

Also of importance is the comfort level for a variety of user sizes. At 5 ft 1 in (155 cm), I can pretty much be content in any old tent. However, anyone over about 6 ft (183 cm) knows not all shelters are created equal. Therefore, I also tested this tent with a 6 ft 2 in (188 cm) user, which will offer some insight to taller readers about how comfortable they might be in this tent.

We're giving the Nemo Kunai 2P Tent a Recommended rating. Its short length means its usefulness as a two-person tent is primarily limited to those under 5’9” (175 cm). If you are tall, you may want an entire Kunai to yourself so you can stretch out diagonally. For temperatures lower than 5 F (-15 C), I would recommend a 3P version of this shelter because you may need more width for lofting the layers you need in those conditions if you're sharing the tent with a partner. For everything else, a four-season tent like the Nemo Kunai 2p is a compelling option in volatile weather conditions. I love the Nemo Kunai 2P Tent, and you will see it on my gear list when I need it.

