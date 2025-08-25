This is a preview of a member exclusive premium article. Learn more

Introduction

The Nemo Equipment Hornet Elite 1P is designed for backpackers seeking an ultralight shelter without sacrificing essential weather protection. Its semi-freestanding design and OSMO fabric aim to strike a balance between weight savings, durability, and water resistance. To evaluate its performance, this tent was tested during Search and Rescue overnight training and fast-and-light packing scenarios, where rapid deployment and protection from the elements were critical.

This review examines the tent’s design, setup, real-world usability, weather resistance, and durability to determine whether it meets the demands of ultralight backpacking and emergency response conditions.

Specifications

Minimum Trail Weight: 1 lb 7 oz (657 g)

1 lb 7 oz (657 g) Packed Weight: 1 lb 13 oz (812 g)

1 lb 13 oz (812 g) Packed Size: 19.5 x 4.5 in (49.5 x 11.4 cm)

19.5 x 4.5 in (49.5 x 11.4 cm) Floor Dimensions: 86 x 39/31 in (218 x 99/79 cm)

86 x 39/31 in (218 x 99/79 cm) Peak Height : 37 in (94 cm)

: 37 in (94 cm) Vestibule Area: 6.9 sq ft (0.64 sq m)

6.9 sq ft (0.64 sq m) Floor Area: 21.8 sq ft (2.0 sq m)

21.8 sq ft (2.0 sq m) Pole Type: DAC Featherlite Aluminum

DAC Featherlite Aluminum Fabric: OSMO ripstop nylon (fly and floor), mesh canopy

OSMO ripstop nylon (fly and floor), mesh canopy Setup: Semi Freestanding, single hub pole system

Nemo Hornet Elite 1 Tent A semi-freestanding, double-wall ultralight shelter (1 lb 7 oz) featuring recycled polyester-nylon blend fabric construction. The tent includes a single hubbed aluminum pole design, one side-entry door, 6.9 sq ft vestibule, and 21.8 sq ft interior space. Setup requires 5-6 stakes with triangulated corner guyouts that increase foot space and interior volume. See it at REI See it at Nemo Equipment

Design & Setup

The Hornet Elite 1P features a semi-freestanding structure, which requires stakes for optimal stability. Its single-hub pole system speeds up setup, which proved useful during Search and Rescue training, where time constraints demanded efficient shelter deployment. It takes less than five minutes to set up the Hornet Elite 1P, and that is with me making an error or two during setup.



--- End of free preview ---