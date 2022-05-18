Figuring out how to protect your food from bears in the backcountry is a puzzle that has been debated by backpackers, food storage gear vendors, and agency land managers for decades.
Hanging a bear bag is time-consuming and prone to error, portable hard-sided bear canisters are heavy, soft bags made from bulletproof fabrics are controversial, and permanent food storage lockers are expensive. In this Member Q&A, we discuss the pros and cons of all methods of food storage in bear country, including one that’s practiced by more hikers than you may think: sleeping with your food. You’ll learn a solid base of skills in this webinar that will help you make a good decision about how to manage food storage while backpacking in bear country.
Keynote: Protecting Your Food From Bears (~30 minutes)
- But first, a disclaimer…
- Anecdotes are not appropriate right now
- A case for protecting your food from bears in the backcountry
- Food storage orders and land management agencies
- Food storage methods: pros and cons
- Techniques for mitigating risk
Q&A (~ 30 minutes)
- TBD
About the Event & Access Info
Live Event Info:
- Event Description: Protecting Your Food From Bears
- Date and Time: May 26, 2022 6 PM US Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)
Backpacking Light Member Q&A Sessions are Hour-Long Members-Only Live Events – they are recorded, and the recorded session will be made available below after the live event has ended.
To access the live or recorded (video) version of this event, a printable slide deck for note-taking, and the related resources/downloads, you must be logged in with an active Basic, Premium or Unlimited Membership.
Become a Member Today to Access the Live & Recorded Versions of this Event
Members-Only: Watch the Recorded Video & Access Additional Resources
- Download the Slide Deck (to be available shortly before the event)
Member Exclusive
A Premium or Unlimited Membership* is required to view the rest of this article.
* A Basic Membership is required to view Member Q&A events
Home › Forums › Protecting Your Food From Bears (Members Q&A)