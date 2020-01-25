Hammock Gear Economy Burrow Quilt Review

Introduction

The Hammock Gear Economy Burrow Ultralight Top Quilt is an affordable, semi-customizable down quilt that is offered in a variety of colors, fill weights (i.e., temperature ratings), foot box types, lengths, and widths. The quilt featured in this review is rated for 30 F (-1 C), has a "wide" width (55 in / 140 cm), standard length (5 ft 7 in to 6 ft 2 in / 170 cm to 187 cm), and a sewn footbox. This model retails for $179.95, has a claimed weight of 22 oz (624 g), and a claimed loft (single layer) of 2 in (5 cm).

Features and Specifications

Features

three sleeping pad attachment points with an (optional) shock-cord-based pad attachment system

horizontal baffles in the foot box, vertical baffles in the body (see Ryan's comments on vertical vs. horizontal baffles in our Ultralight Quilts Q&A video)

draft collar with drawstring and snap closure

storage bag and stuff sack included

tapered footbox (option for zippered/drawcord or sewn)

DWR-coated fabric

DWR-treated RDS certified duck down (overfill available)

Specifications

Unless otherwise noted, all features and commentary refer to the 30 F (-1 C), wide (55 in / 140 cm), standard length quilt with a sewn footbox.

w eight: 21.8 oz (619 g) claimed 19.7 oz (557 g) actual

f ill weight: 11.7 oz (331 g)

11.7 oz (331 g) fill type: 800 fill power DWR duck down

800 fill power DWR duck down width: 55 in (140 cm) at chest

55 in (140 cm) at chest loft: 2 in (5 cm) claimed 1.7 in (4.3 cm) actual (average loft of each baffle in the upper half of quilt)

l ength: 74 in (188 cm)

74 in (188 cm) baffle width: 4.5 in (11 cm)

4.5 in (11 cm) shell material: 20d calendared nylon taffeta (1.1 oz/sq. yd.)

20d calendared nylon taffeta (1.1 oz/sq. yd.) p ad attachment kit (sold as an optional accessory): three shock cord loops S-hooks attach to D-rings on the quilt 0.95 oz (27 g) additional $2.99

(sold as an optional accessory):

Description of Field Testing

Throughout September of 2019, I was able to take the Hammock Gear Economy Burrow on several excursions in Idaho, including the Sawtooth Range, the desert badlands near Craters of the Moon National Monument, and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest near Grand Teton National Park.

I hiked roughly 80 miles (129 km) with the Hammock Gear Economy Burrow and used it on overnighters, two-and-three-night treks, and multiple backyard campouts. I’ve gained a decent understanding of how the Economy Burrow performs in varying circumstances, as I experienced clear nights, windswept evenings, fall downpours, and even some light snow.

In addition, Ryan Jordan has used the same quilt in a number of different scenarios, including underneath a flat tarp in his windy home state of Wyoming, in a fully-enclosed shelter (the Locus Gear Djedi tent), inside bivy sacks, and while cowboy camping (no shelter). His experiences are also noted in the review.

For shelters, I mostly used a SlingFin SplitWing, a tarp-and-groundsheet, or groundsheet only. I also used the Economy Burrow in the ENO Double Nest and REI Flash Air hammocks.

The variety of shelters we used gave us plenty of data to judge the Burrow’s performance both as a top quilt in a hammock system and as a standard ground quilt.

I was able to test the quilt in some pretty sketchy storms, light snow, and clear and calm mountain nights. Ryan's testing focused primarily on camping in exposed areas without a shelter, in wind with a tarp, and while using a bivy sack. Ryan's experience included wind and falling dew, while my experience included overhead precipitation.

For my sleep system, I used a Therma-a-Rest Ridgeline, NeoAir XLite, and a tapered, self-inflating pad. On warmer nights, I slept in my skivvies. Depending on how cold the night was, I would add light socks or heavy wool socks, a beanie, balaclava, or leave on my base layer of 150 merino wool leggings and a long-sleeve shirt. Ryan used the Economy Burrow with a NeoAir XTherm, and on warmer nights slept in lightweight polyester base layers (top and bottom) and a merino wool beanie hat, and on colder nights added a lightweight high-loft synthetic hooded jacket.

I’ve been shopping around for a quilt for a while. I’ve been lucky enough that some friends have let me sleep in some of their quilts - allowing me to gain first-hand experience with a variety of models and designs. That said, I'm a relative newcomer to the quilt scene which allows me to look at the Economy Burrow with the fresh eyes of someone looking to transition to quilts. Ryan brings in more than two decades of experience sleeping in a quilt for this review's more critical evaluations of the Burrow's design and materials.

The performance criteria that I was most interested in included minimal draftiness (both around my torso and feet), low weight, a high performance-to-cost ratio, how comfortable the bag was against my skin, and its ease of use.

Strengths and Limitations

Strengths

high performance-to-cost ratio

wide enough for both ground and hammock use (in its "wide" configuration)

deep footbox to fully protect your lower legs in cold temperatures

Limitations

temperature rating is reasonable given its claimed loft measurement, but a bit too generous considering the actual loft measured of the quilt we received from the manufacturer

pad attachment system isn't secure enough for draft control when changing sleeping positions

deep footbox can limit mobility for some users

D-ring attachment points are difficult to remove and/or repair in the field

pad straps can get tangled together, making after-dark setup frustrating

pad straps are easily lost since they are not an integrated part of the quilt

not as compressible as other similarly rated quilts (low fill-power)

Review Rating

The Economy Burrow is an inexpensive quilt that is versatile for both hammock and ground sleeping in its "wide" specification. It sports fine craftsmanship, a basic design that works, and a very good performance-to-weight ratio.

One of the primary limitations of the Economy Burrow is found in its pad attachment system, which lacks the security and polished design of pad attachment systems from other competitors, such as Enlightened Equipment and REI. In addition, it lacks the premium materials (the lightest fabrics and highest fill power down) found in other brands, which means that it's heavier than quilts in this category that offer the best performance-to-weight ratios.

However, a few extra ounces may be a forgivable offense in light of the fact that this is a 30 F (-1 C) quilt that weighs only 22 oz and costs only $180. Therein lies the biggest strength of the Hammock Gear Economy Burrow quilt - its value.

