Podcast Episode July 10, 2023

Episode 85 | Backcountry Lightning Risk Management

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to talk about lightning storm risk management in the backcountry.
Lightning

  • Introduction – Anecdotes from Long’s Peak, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Wind River Range
  • What is lightning?
  • The seasonality of lightning – June, July, and August in the Mountain West; wider windows in the Midwest and Southeast.
  • Mechanisms of injury – ground current, side flashes, contact, upward leaders, and direct strikes
  • Pathophysiology – electrical shock, secondary heat production, and explosive force
  • First aid for lightning strikes – Scene Safety & Basic Life Support, if multiple victims triage, then assess, monitor, and evacuate.
  • Risk Mitigation – avoid travel through passes, peaks, and ridges when storms are nearby; in many situations this is before noon.
  • Other risk management tools – flash bang rating system, the 30/30 rule, terrain and environmental features
  • Regardless of where you are, executing the crouch position on a foam pad is the best thing you can do in a lightning storm.
  • When you can sense the corona of a lightning bolt, then you are at extreme risk of being injured by a lightning strike.
  • Backcountry Lightning Risk Management (PDF)

Episode 85 | Backcountry Lightning Risk Management

  • Jul 10, 2023 at 4:45 am #3785019
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 85 | Backcountry Lightning Risk Management

    In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast we’re going to talk about lightning storm risk management in the backcountry.

    Jul 10, 2023 at 11:44 am #3785025
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    We’ve had a pretty intense lightning season in the high country of Rocky Mt NP and neighboring areas this year. Lightning out my office window this morning hitting the peaks of the Continental Divide, I’m wondering how long the season is going to last!

    Any harrowing lightning stories out there while y’all were in the backcountry?

