Podcast Episode June 8, 2023

Episode 83 | Shelter Condensation

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to talk about managing condensation in shelters.
In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Shelter Condensation

  • Introduction to condensation – is it really an issue, or is it overblow?
  • Predicting vapor pressure differential
  • Climate factors that increase condensation accumulation – high humidity, low temperature, and weather conditions (especially wind)
  • Personal factors – your breath, and wet clothes and gear
  • Tent design – pros and cons to single wall versus double wall shelters
  • Campsite Selection – wind exposure, proximity to water, elevation, and terrain considerations
  • Techniques to minimize condensation – ventilation techniques for your shelter, shelter management, sleep system management, and clothing management
  • Managing unavoidable condensation – cold weather camping, and camping in rainy and humid conditions

Q&A

What temperature and humidity range do you decide to layer quilts vs just bringing a winter bag?

– JP Balisteri, via Instagram

What do you recommend to do for a pyramid shelter in pouring rain most of the night?

– Natenelson84, via Instagram

Submit a Tip, Trick, or Question

Share your tips, tricks, and questions on the podcast – submit it via email to [email protected].

Links and Mentions:

  This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees.

Episode 83 | Shelter Condesation

  • Jun 8, 2023 at 8:06 pm #3782961
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 83 | Shelter Condesation

    In episode 83 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to talk about managing condensation in shelters.

    Jun 11, 2023 at 1:02 am #3783088
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    What are your strategies for managing condensation in shelters?

    Jun 11, 2023 at 7:00 am #3783092
    Thom
    BPL Member

    @popcornman

    Locale: N NY

    Pitch high if weather allows. Rain or snow back side to wind low, door side high. Umbrella can b handy  wind rain blocker. Hexamid pocket tarp user. Have had issues w splash bivy sacks and condensation. Not a fan . East coast mostly.
    thanks thom

