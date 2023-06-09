Episode 83 | Shelter Condensation
Listen
Summary
In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to talk about managing condensation in shelters.
In this Episode:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- Upcoming Live Event – BPL Basecamp
- June 4, 2023 Email Newsletter
- From our Newsletter – Visiting the Wilderness of Banff National Park: Achieving Touristic Well-Being by “Disconnecting” from Everyday Life and “Connecting” to Nature
- Sign up for the Newsletter
- Become a Backpacking Light Member
Shelter Condensation
- Introduction to condensation – is it really an issue, or is it overblow?
- Predicting vapor pressure differential
- Climate factors that increase condensation accumulation – high humidity, low temperature, and weather conditions (especially wind)
- Personal factors – your breath, and wet clothes and gear
- Tent design – pros and cons to single wall versus double wall shelters
- Campsite Selection – wind exposure, proximity to water, elevation, and terrain considerations
- Techniques to minimize condensation – ventilation techniques for your shelter, shelter management, sleep system management, and clothing management
- Managing unavoidable condensation – cold weather camping, and camping in rainy and humid conditions
Q&A
What temperature and humidity range do you decide to layer quilts vs just bringing a winter bag?
– JP Balisteri, via Instagram
What do you recommend to do for a pyramid shelter in pouring rain most of the night?
– Natenelson84, via Instagram
Submit a Tip, Trick, or Question
Share your tips, tricks, and questions on the podcast – submit it via email to [email protected].
Featured Products
- Slingfin NFT (Tarp)
- ZPacks Hexamid Pocket Tarp
- Locus Gear Khufu DCF-B
- Tarptent Dipole 1 Li & Tarptent Dipole 1 DW
Links and Mentions:
- WEBINAR: Your Tent, Your Campsite, Your Comfort Webinar
- VIDEO / GEAR TESTING & RESEARCH: Using Vapor Pressure Differential to Predict Condensation in Tents
- COURSE: BPL Basecamp
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Subscribe
- Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS
More Episodes
Feedback, Questions, Tips?
- Submit them via email or Twitter and get featured on our next podcast!
Credits
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
- Chase Jordan - Producer
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
Sponsors
- This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!
Contact
You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -
- Backpacking Light - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
- Ryan Jordan - Instagram | Twitter | WWW
- Chase Jordan - WWW
Disclosure
- Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
Home › Forums › Episode 83 | Shelter Condesation