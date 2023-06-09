Podcast Episode June 8, 2023

Episode 83 | Shelter Condesation

Listen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to talk about managing condensation in shelters.



In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Shelter Condensation

Introduction to condensation – is it really an issue, or is it overblow?

Predicting vapor pressure differential

Climate factors that increase condensation accumulation – high humidity, low temperature, and weather conditions (especially wind)

Personal factors – your breath, and wet clothes and gear

Tent design – pros and cons to single wall versus double wall shelters

Campsite Selection – wind exposure, proximity to water, elevation, and terrain considerations

Techniques to minimize condensation – ventilation techniques for your shelter, shelter management, sleep system management, and clothing management

Managing unavoidable condensation – cold weather camping, and camping in rainy and humid conditions

Q&A

What temperature and humidity range do you decide to layer quilts vs just bringing a winter bag? – JP Balisteri, via Instagram

What do you recommend to do for a pyramid shelter in pouring rain most of the night? – Natenelson84, via Instagram

Submit a Tip, Trick, or Question

Share your tips, tricks, and questions on the podcast – submit it via email to [email protected].

Featured Products

Links and Mentions: