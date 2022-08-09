Podcast Episode August 9, 2022

Episode 65 | Empowering Young Women in the Outdoors with Amanda Hatley

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Andrew and Ryan chat with She Summits Co. founder and director Amanda Hatley. She Summits is a female-owned and female-led adventure camp that empowers young women through outdoor experiences like backpacking, kayaking, and climbing.

In the extended Members Only version of this episode – the full interview with Amanda Hatley, the Tarptent Dipole Li, Bedrock Sandals Cairn Adventure Sandals, Scarpa Ribelle Shoes, and new educational opportunities at Backpacking Light.

Outline

0:00:30 – Introduction & Podcast Overview

0:00:59 – Ryan Jordan backpacking with friends (and his kids!) in Colorado’s Flat Tops Wilderness Area

0:06:14 – The Scarpa Ribella Shoe

0:08:25 – Ryan’s and Andrew’s thoughts on the Tarptent DiPole Lithium

0:11:21 – Thoughts on the Bedrock Cairn Sandals

0:15:12 – Interview with Amanda Hatley; What is She Summits and how did it start?

0:24:34 – What does She Summits do?

0:33:35 – The core skills taught at She Summits

0:34:43 – How She Summits develop their curriculum, especially in regards to balancing hard skills and soft skills?

0:41:16 – Bravery and societal expectations on and values about young women

0:44:04 – Thoughts on inclusivity in the outdoor industry and on the hiring of guides

0:56:26 – Advice for women (and anyone) who are hoping to get into the world of backpacking whether as a career, hobby, or otherwise: Have a trip plan.

1:03:51 – Bucket list adventures

1:04:25 – The allure and potential challenges of international travel

1:10:12 – Interview wrap up

1:12:13 – The upcoming Women’s Backpacking and Map & Compass Courses at Backpacking Light

Resources

