Live Webinar - Backcountry Photography & Cameras - Aug 4 @ 5:30 PM US MDT


You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 65 | Empowering Young Women in the Outdoors with Amanda Hatley
Podcast Episode August 9, 2022

Episode 65 | Empowering Young Women in the Outdoors with Amanda Hatley

Listen

Listen to the podcast on Itunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Andrew and Ryan chat with She Summits Co. founder and director Amanda Hatley. She Summits is a female-owned and female-led adventure camp that empowers young women through outdoor experiences like backpacking, kayaking, and climbing.

In the extended Members Only version of this episode – the full interview with Amanda Hatley, the Tarptent Dipole Li, Bedrock Sandals Cairn Adventure Sandals, Scarpa Ribelle Shoes, and new educational opportunities at Backpacking Light.

Backpacking Light Podcast 65 | Empowering Young Women with Amanda Hatley

Outline

  • 0:00:30 – Introduction & Podcast Overview
  • 0:00:59 – Ryan Jordan backpacking with friends (and his kids!) in Colorado’s Flat Tops Wilderness Area
  • 0:06:14 – The Scarpa Ribella Shoe
  • 0:08:25 – Ryan’s and Andrew’s thoughts on the Tarptent DiPole Lithium
  • 0:11:21 – Thoughts on the Bedrock Cairn Sandals
  • 0:15:12 – Interview with Amanda Hatley; What is She Summits and how did it start?
  • 0:24:34 – What does She Summits do?
  • 0:33:35 – The core skills taught at She Summits
  • 0:34:43 – How She Summits develop their curriculum, especially in regards to balancing hard skills and soft skills?
  • 0:41:16 – Bravery and societal expectations on and values about young women
  • 0:44:04 – Thoughts on inclusivity in the outdoor industry and on the hiring of guides
  • 0:56:26 – Advice for women (and anyone) who are hoping to get into the world of backpacking whether as a career, hobby, or otherwise: Have a trip plan.
  • 1:03:51 – Bucket list adventures
  • 1:04:25 – The allure and potential challenges of international travel
  • 1:10:12 – Interview wrap up
  • 1:12:13 – The upcoming Women’s Backpacking and Map & Compass Courses at Backpacking Light

Resources

About the Backpacking Light Podcast

Subscribe

More Episodes

Feedback, Questions, Tips?

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
  • Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Contact

You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -

Disclosure

  • Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

Home Forums Episode 65 | Empowering Young Women in the Outdoors with Amanda Hatley

Viewing 2 posts - 1 through 2 (of 2 total)
Viewing 2 posts - 1 through 2 (of 2 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Subscribe

Get the Newsletter

Get our free Handbook and Receive our weekly newsletter to see what's new at Backpacking Light!


Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.

Premium Articles

You're currently viewing a free preview of a member exclusive premium article. Our premium articles include in depth journalism and insights from the Backpacking Light editorial team.

Get full article access by subscribing to a Premium or Unlimited Backpacking Light membership!
Membership Login
Loading...