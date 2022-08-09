Episode 65 | Empowering Young Women in the Outdoors with Amanda Hatley
Listen
Listen to the podcast on Itunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Summary
In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Andrew and Ryan chat with She Summits Co. founder and director Amanda Hatley. She Summits is a female-owned and female-led adventure camp that empowers young women through outdoor experiences like backpacking, kayaking, and climbing.
In the extended Members Only version of this episode – the full interview with Amanda Hatley, the Tarptent Dipole Li, Bedrock Sandals Cairn Adventure Sandals, Scarpa Ribelle Shoes, and new educational opportunities at Backpacking Light.
Outline
- 0:00:30 – Introduction & Podcast Overview
- 0:00:59 – Ryan Jordan backpacking with friends (and his kids!) in Colorado’s Flat Tops Wilderness Area
- 0:06:14 – The Scarpa Ribella Shoe
- 0:08:25 – Ryan’s and Andrew’s thoughts on the Tarptent DiPole Lithium
- 0:11:21 – Thoughts on the Bedrock Cairn Sandals
- 0:15:12 – Interview with Amanda Hatley; What is She Summits and how did it start?
- 0:24:34 – What does She Summits do?
- 0:33:35 – The core skills taught at She Summits
- 0:34:43 – How She Summits develop their curriculum, especially in regards to balancing hard skills and soft skills?
- 0:41:16 – Bravery and societal expectations on and values about young women
- 0:44:04 – Thoughts on inclusivity in the outdoor industry and on the hiring of guides
- 0:56:26 – Advice for women (and anyone) who are hoping to get into the world of backpacking whether as a career, hobby, or otherwise: Have a trip plan.
- 1:03:51 – Bucket list adventures
- 1:04:25 – The allure and potential challenges of international travel
- 1:10:12 – Interview wrap up
- 1:12:13 – The upcoming Women’s Backpacking and Map & Compass Courses at Backpacking Light
Resources
- Purchase, or find out more about the Scarpa Ribelle Run Shoe here
- Learn more about the Tarptent DiPole Lithium Shelter!
- Read Andrew Marshall’s review of the Bedrock Cairn Sandals from earlier this year.
- Learn more about Amanda Hatley and She Summits at their website.
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Subscribe
- Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Youtube | RSS
More Episodes
Feedback, Questions, Tips?
- Submit them via email or Twitter and get featured on our next podcast!
Credits
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
- Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
Sponsors
- This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!
Contact
You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -
- Backpacking Light - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
- Andrew Marshall - Instagram | Twitter | WWW
- Ryan Jordan - Instagram | Twitter | WWW
Disclosure
- Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
Home › Forums › Episode 65 | Empowering Young Women in the Outdoors with Amanda Hatley