Episode 56 | Portable Battery Chargers for Backpacking
A video version of this podcast is available to Unlimited Members.
- The video version of this podcast is available to Unlimited Members for free as part of their membership. Become an Unlimited Member »
- You must be logged in with your Unlimited Membership account to see the video here. Login Now »
Stream
Summary
In this episode, we chat with longtime Backpacking Light contributor Rex Sanders about his ongoing tests of portable battery chargers. Also, Ryan and Andrew chat about vandalism on public lands, electronic device management, new gear from Atom Packs, and the benefits of freeze-drying.
Outline
- Why is vandalism so bad on public lands right now?
- What organizations are promoting responsible stewardship?
- What is a portable battery charger?
- Why is it important to test portable battery chargers?
- Why is it challenging to test portable battery chargers?
- Which performance metrics are about the same across different brands and models of portable battery chargers?
- Should I leave my iPhone plugged in overnight when camping?
- What’s going on with the portable battery charger market?
- What are some common failure points on portable battery chargers?
- Are Nitecore carbon fiber battery packs any good?
- What are some portable battery charger best practices?
- Is portable battery charger price an indicator of quality or capacity?
- How is portable battery charger capacity measured?
- How can I pick a portable battery charger for backpacking?
- Are solar battery chargers worth it?
- How can portable battery chargers be improved?
- How can the outdoor industry improve its marketing and standards ethics?
- What’s the best way to design at-home tests for outdoor gear?
- Are cables an important part of managing electronics in the backcountry?
- What are some device management strategies when backpacking with electronics?
- Is the Atom Packs Nanu a good pack?
- Is the Durston Gear X-Mid Pro 2 shelter a good shelter?
- How does freeze-drying work?
Resources
- Save our Smokies.
- Battery Bench: A Protocol for Testing Portable Battery Chargers and Electronic Devices for Backpacking.
- Rex’s battery charger recommendations – Nitecore NB series
- Read more of Rex’s ongoing work examining manufacturer claims in the outdoor industry.
- Atom Packs Nanu
- Durston X-Mid Pro 2
- Drew Smith’s newest freeze-drying article.
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Subscribe
- Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Youtube | RSS
More Episodes
Feedback, Questions, Tips?
- Submit them via email or Twitter and get featured on our next podcast!
Credits
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
- Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
Sponsors
- This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!
Contact
You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -
- Backpacking Light - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
- Andrew Marshall - Instagram | Twitter | WWW
- Ryan Jordan - Instagram | Twitter | WWW
Disclosure
- Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
Home › Forums › Episode 56 | Portable Battery Chargers for Backpacking