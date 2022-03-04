Learn more about the new Garmin inReach Mini 2 Satellite Communicator


Podcast Episode March 4, 2022

Episode 56 | Portable Battery Chargers for Backpacking

Summary

In this episode, we chat with longtime Backpacking Light contributor Rex Sanders about his ongoing tests of portable battery chargers. Also, Ryan and Andrew chat about vandalism on public lands, electronic device management, new gear from Atom Packs, and the benefits of freeze-drying.

Outline

  • Why is vandalism so bad on public lands right now?
  • What organizations are promoting responsible stewardship?
  • What is a portable battery charger?
  • Why is it important to test portable battery chargers?
  • Why is it challenging to test portable battery chargers?
  • Which performance metrics are about the same across different brands and models of portable battery chargers?
  • Should I leave my iPhone plugged in overnight when camping?
  • What’s going on with the portable battery charger market?
  • What are some common failure points on portable battery chargers?
  • Are Nitecore carbon fiber battery packs any good?
  • What are some portable battery charger best practices?
  • Is portable battery charger price an indicator of quality or capacity?
  • How is portable battery charger capacity measured?
  • How can I pick a portable battery charger for backpacking?
  • Are solar battery chargers worth it?
  • How can portable battery chargers be improved?
  • How can the outdoor industry improve its marketing and standards ethics?
  • What’s the best way to design at-home tests for outdoor gear?
  • Are cables an important part of managing electronics in the backcountry?
  • What are some device management strategies when backpacking with electronics?
  • Is the Atom Packs Nanu a good pack?
  • Is the Durston Gear X-Mid Pro 2 shelter a good shelter?
  • How does freeze-drying work?

Resources

About the Backpacking Light Podcast

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
  • Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Disclosure

  • Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
Home Forums Episode 56 | Portable Battery Chargers for Backpacking

  • Mar 4, 2022 at 2:00 am #3742294
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    In this episode, we chat with longtime Backpacking Light contributor Rex Sanders about his ongoing tests of portable battery chargers. Also, Ryan and Andrew chat about vandalism on public lands, electronic device management, new gear from Atom Packs, and the benefits of freeze-drying.

    Mar 4, 2022 at 11:29 am #3742295
    Andrew Marshall
    Moderator

    @andrewsmarshall

    Locale: Tahoe basin by way of the southern Appalachians

    Enjoy!

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.
