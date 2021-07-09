Episode 42 | Skills Short – Windscreens
Summary
In this Skills Short, Ryan Jordan gives a rundown of some common canister stove windscreens, talks about their pros and cons, and gives some advice on choosing and using the right one for your needs.
Outline
- the effect of wind on canister stove effectiveness
- wind speeds of incidental winds
- windscreens on unpressurized stoves
- skills vs. gear
- what is a windscreen?
- stoves that have integrated windscreens – like the MSR Pocket Rocket Deluxe
- stoves that have windscreens integrated within the pot – like the MSR Reactor
- fires
- woodstoves
- solid fuel/alcohol stoves
- aluminum foil vs. aftermarket windscreens
- Suluk 46 Anuri Titanium Windscreen
- Caldera Cone
- upright canister stoves
- The StoveBench testing protocal
- Jetboil Stash vs. Jetboil Pocket Rocket Deluxe
- our Stovebench tests
- windscreen + canister stove challenges
- Optimus Clip-On Windshield
- Flat Cat Gear Ocelot Windscreen
- Integrated canister stoves
- Flat Cat Gear Ocelot HX Kit
